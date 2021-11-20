52°F
Golden Knight Alec Martinez buys $3.25M Summerlin home

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
November 19, 2021 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2021 - 10:09 am
There’s a resort-style pool and spa with a custom fire pit lounge in the pool, covered patio ...
There’s a resort-style pool and spa with a custom fire pit lounge in the pool, covered patio with built-in barbecue area with table and a cabana with a built-in bar. (HomeSmart Encore)
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez purchased a $3.25 million home in The Ridges in Summerlin.
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez purchased a $3.25 million home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (Ellen Schmidt Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights player Alec Martinez paid $3.25 million for a home in the Silver Ridge neighborhood within The Ridges in Summerlin.
Vegas Golden Knights player Alec Martinez paid $3.25 million for a home in the Silver Ridge neighborhood within The Ridges in Summerlin. (HomeSmart Encore)
The entrance. (HomeSmart Encore)
Vegas Golden Knights player Alec Martinez paid $3.25 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin.
Vegas Golden Knights player Alec Martinez paid $3.25 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (HomeSmart Encore)
The living room. (HomeSmart Encore)
The pool area. (HomeSmart Encore)
Outside entertainment area. (HomeSmart Encore)
The dining room. (HomeSmart Encore)
The resort-style pool and spa. (HomeSmart Encore)
The dining room is modern. (HomeSmart Encore)
The dining room. (HomeSmart Encore)
The kitchen. (HomeSmart Encore)
The kitchen features upgraded appliances. (HomeSmart Encore)
The garage. (HomeSmart Encore)
The master bath. (HomeSmart Encore)
The nursery. (HomeSmart Encore)
The loft. (HomeSmart Encore)
Outdoor kitchen. (HomeSmart Encore)
The laundry. (HomeSmart Encore)
Kid's room. (HomeSmart Encore)
Bar next to the family room. (HomeSmart Encore)
The home has two stories. (HomeSmart Encore)
Patio. (HomeSmart Encore_
The two-story desert contemporary home sits on one-third of an acre. (HomeSmart Encore)
The balcony. (HomeSmart Encore)
The home is in The Ridges. (HomeSmart Encore)
The two-story desert contemporary home that sits on one-third of an acre in The Ridges in Summe ...
The two-story desert contemporary home that sits on one-third of an acre in The Ridges in Summerlin measures 4,619 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a three-car garage. (HomeSmart Encore)
The pool. (HomeSmart Encore)
The dining room. (HomeSmart Encore)
The kitchen. (HomeSmart Encore)
The kitchen has the latest features. (HomeSmart Encore_
The master bath. (HomeSmart Encore)
Just off signing a $15.75 million three-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, Alec Martinez paid $3.25 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin.

Martinez is among several Golden Knight players who’ve purchased luxury homes in Summerlin to be close to the team’s practice facility at City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin.

The two-story desert contemporary home that sits on one-third of an acre in the Silver Ridge neighborhood measures 4,619 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a three-car garage.

Built by William Lyon Homes in 2018, the home had $800,000 in upgrades, according to Goran Krkic, a Realtor with HomeSmart Encore, the home’s listing agent, along with Randel Aleman, owner of HomeSmart.

The Realtors’ listing said the home features “exquisite architecture and high-end designer finishes. The home showcases an open floor plan with oversized multislide pocket glass doors that seamlessly create a soothing indoor/outdoor atmosphere.”

There’s a resort-style pool and spa with a custom fire pit lounge in the pool, covered patio with built-in barbecue area with table and a cabana with a built-in bar, the Realtors said.

“The backyard is the best in that neighborhood in my humble opinion,” Aleman said. “I believe The Ridges is the best community in the city even though some argue it’s Henderson.”

The average price for homes that closed in The Ridges in October was $3.86 million, by far the highest in the city. That was followed by MacDonald Highlands in Henderson at $2.1 million. The average sales price in The Ridges over the last six month was $3.4 million, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The first floor of the home has 2,714 square feet while the second floor has 1,905 square feet, according to Clark County property records.

The Martinez home’s gourmet kitchen has Thermador appliances and an oversized island with waterfall edging. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets with custom built-in cabinets, retreat and large balcony with a mountain view. All the guest bedrooms have en suite baths with walk-in closets.

The sale included $200,000 in furniture as well. Martinez’s Realtor was Donald Romero with Listing Haven.

“The buyer’s agent reached out to me, and we got a deal done prior to the season starting,” Aleman said. “Most of the teammates live in that vicinity. He just signed that deal with the Golden Knights so it made sense to purchase.”

Clark County property owners also show Emily Brown Trust as a co-owner of the home.

The previous owner was tech entrepreneur Lorenzo Sartini who bought the home from William Lyon in March 2018 for $1.64 million.

The Martinez acquisition was among 116 homes and high-rise condos of $1 million and higher that closed in Las Vegas in October, according to Barbee. There are 217 luxury sales pending in Las Vegas as of Nov. 1. The sale in The Ridges was one of nine in that community in October. The home was previously listed for $3.8 million.

