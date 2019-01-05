Golden Knights’ Fleury lists Las Vegas home for $2.5M — VIDEO

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who agreed to a lucrative contract extension in July, has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million and acquired another home in the valley.

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has large corner pocket doors. (Ivan Sher Group)

The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet. (Ivan Sher Group)

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. (Ivan Sher Group)

The custom home is in Southern Highlands. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has an open floor plan and is geared toward indoor-and-outdoor living. (Ivan Sher Group)

The kitchen. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master suite has a large closet. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master bedroom. (Ivan Sher Group)

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who agreed to a lucrative contract extension in July, has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million and acquired another home in the valley.

Fleury signed a three-year, $21 million contract extension that keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2021-22 season.

Public records show Fleury paid $2.3 million for the Southern Highlands home at 14 Greenside Drive in August 2017 ahead of the inaugural season of the Golden Knights in which he joined the team via the expansion draft.

The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. It’s considered a contemporary custom home with a brick barrel ceiling, travertine wood flooring and Venetian plaster walls.

There’s an open kitchen with Viking appliances and Ceasarstone countertops. The home has double-pocket glass doors that lead to the backyard where there’s a casita, pool, spa, sunken fire pit, outdoor kitchen and two verandas, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records.

When he signed his extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do.

Rhonda Allen and Ivan Sher of the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties are the listing agents on the Southern Highlands property. She represents several members of the Golden Knights.

Fleury told Allen he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area.”

The Golden Knights practice at City National Arena in Summerlin.

Allen said Fleury wants to protect his privacy and doesn’t want to disclose where in the valley he bought his new home.

The Southern Highlands home has been listed since September and price was reset Jan. 1 from $2.7 million.

“It’s a great home and very private,” Allen said. “It’s definitely changed hands through the sports industry.”

Allen said it has an open floor plan and is geared toward indoor-and-outdoor living. She called it contemporary transitional and won’t be outdated like some other homes in the valley.

“That’s what attracted Marc and his wife to the home,” Allen said. “The neighborhood is very different from what you see in Las Vegas. There are tree-lined streets and mostly custom homes.”

Allen said the property could be home to another athlete. It’s minutes away from the planned Raiders practice facility in Henderson and a short trip down the freeway to the Strip and Raiders stadium.

14 Greenside Dr Las Vegas, NV 89141