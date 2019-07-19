Golden Knights owner Bill Foley lists Las Vegas home for $8.75M — VIDEO

The first Las Vegas home owned by Golden Knights owner, Bill Foley, is on the market.

The two-story Summerlin home at 19 Flying Cloud is in a separate gated section of The Ridges, called Azure. (Ivan Sher Group)

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Real Estate Millions)

Golden Knights owner, Bill Foley, has listed his home for sale at $8.75M. (Ivan Sher Group)

A focal point of the living area is the modern fireplace. (Ivan Sher Group)

The 12,445-square-foot home features five master bedrooms, each with outdoor accessibility, media room, home office and a wraparound terrace on the second level. (Ivan Sher Group)

The closet is large and modern. (Ivan Sher Group)

The great room has high ceilings and several large-screen TVs. (Ivan Sher Group)

The entrance leads into the great room. (Ivan Sher Group)

The kitchen connects to the great room. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home features a contemporary palate of gray with an array of textures. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home features ceiling-to-floor windows the offer an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. (Ivan Sher Group)

The backyard is built for entertaining. (Ivan Sher Group)

The rear wall of the main level has pocketing doors that open to merge the interior with the backyard. (Ivan Sher Group)

The backyard features a pool, spa and fire pit. (Ivan Sher Group)

The backyard provides privacy. (Ivan Sher Group)

The custom residence features a putting green. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has views of the desert mountains. (Ivan Sher Group)

The kitchen leads into a living area, which has entertainment elements. (Ivan Sher Group)

The first Las Vegas home owned by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is on the market.

The two-story Summerlin home at 19 Flying Cloud in a separate gated section of The Ridges, called Azure, is on the market for $8.75 million. It was originally listed for $9.5 million.

The home sits on a lot of just under 1 acre and measures 12,445 square feet. It was built in 2013 for James and Linda Cash, who sold it to Foley and his wife, Carol, in 2015. The Foleys are selling the home because they built a new one in the Summit Club in Summerlin, according to Rhonda Allen, Foley’s agent with the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties.

Ivan Sher, the group’s principal, worked with the Cashes and Allen, who wasn’t with his firm at the time, to represent the Foleys in buying the home. Clark County listed the 2015 sale for $8.05 million.

Sher called it “the epitome of modern luxury” that’s a “sanctuary for entertainment” with an interior design he called a “breathable open layout created for indoor-outdoor living. The great room spans the entire main level and the home features a contemporary palate of gray with an array of textures, he said.

“When you walk in, you have this big open space that flows from the entry to the family room and kitchen to the outside so the door’s pocket open, so the inside becomes the outside and has this great entertainment and livability factor,” Sher said. “It’s pretty sensational.”

Allen said there’s no better backyard to enjoy the Las Vegas weather. The outdoor setting includes a pavilion for shaded entertainment, fire pits to gather around on cooler nights, and a pool and spa.

There’s even a putting green, grassy area and landscaping that surrounds the entire property. The lot has space in between its neighbors and no obstructions in the back that provide a view of the mountains.

“The spot of the house literally has picturesque views of mountains,” Allen said. “This is our ocean, which is most appealing about this property.”

The custom residence features five master bedrooms, each with outdoor accessibility, media room, home office and a wraparound terrace on the second level. The owner’s suite and office are on the first floor for ease and convenience.

The home lives as a single-story because the master bedroom is downstairs and there’s no need to go upstairs if you don’t want to, Allen said.

While the upstairs has a theater room with reclining chairs and couch and a secondary master bedroom, the lower level is where it’s at, which is fitting since many buyers in Las Vegas these days are looking for single-story homes, Allen said. For those who don’t want to walk up the staircase, there’s an elevator.

Besides the master bedroom on the first floor, there’s two secondary bedrooms all on the same side of the home. A fourth bedroom suite on the first floor is just off the kitchen. All of the bedrooms have their own baths.

“Each bedroom lives like a suite and has a master bedroom feel because they have their own bath and walk-out patio or balcony,” Allen said. “It truly feels like resort living.”

When you walk into the house, people immediately notice the loft feel of a great room that goes to the ceiling and the glass that serves as walls in the area that covers the dining room, kitchen and counter for dining, living room and bar are, Allen said.

The entire rear wall of the main level features pocketing doors that completely open to merge the interior with the backyard, Allen said. With one touch of the button, the room makes everyone feel like they are part of any gathering, he said.

“You can walk into one big room that’s perfect for entertaining with floor-to-ceiling windows, and that has a nice appeal because they don’t build like that in Vegas,” Allen said. “It allows for a lot of natural lighting and even when you shut off all the lights the house is extremely bright.”

The formal dining area features a floor-to-ceiling wine display, while the living area includes three flat screens and an indoor-outdoor resort-style bar.

Entirely open, the oversized kitchen is a gourmet masterpiece, Allen said.

“It has sleek and flawless cabinetry, dual islands and top-of-the-line everything that will make anyone feel like a five-star chef,” Allen said.

That’s fitting because someone who likes to entertain will be drawn to the home, Allen said.

Sher added that the home was built for those who appreciate fine things and want the best of everything.

“What’s wonderful about this home is that I work with incredible people in the city and influencers, and this is one of the finest homes from a position of location, finish level and floor plan,” Sher said.

“Not one person walked into this house that’s not totally awestruck and wowed, regardless of wealth.”

Allen said she first started to work with Foley through his title company to see what residential opportunities were available before the NHL awarded him a franchise in Las Vegas.

“We didn’t know if we were getting a hockey team, and had to sell 10,000 tickets,” Allen said. “We had a long escrow on this property, maybe six months and we closed out in four months.”

The Foleys, who have homes in other parts of the country, like space and privacy that the property offers, Allen said.

“It’s a pretty unique property for Las Vegas, and that’s why the Foleys chose it,” Allen said. “The ceiling-to-floor windows and views in every room of the house and how it lives like a single-story.”

Many of the Knights and executives live in the Summerlin area because of its proximity to City National Arena, the team’s practice facility. Sher recalled when his clients sold the home to the Foleys.

“When we were about to close Bill turned to Rhonda and myself and seller and said in order for me to buy this you have to commit to season tickets to the Golden Knights,” Sher said. “We all kind of laughed. He said oh, no — you have to commit to season tickets, and he laughed, too. We all bought season tickets, and thank God. I had never been to a hockey game in my life. It changed the dynamic of the city.”