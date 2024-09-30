90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Historical $35M California Lake Tahoe estate for sale

The 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay has 660 feet of shoreline. (Brad Scott/Bra ...
The 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay has 660 feet of shoreline. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
A 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay on Lake Tahoe, California, owned by a family ...
A 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay on Lake Tahoe, California, owned by a family with deep ties to Nevada that go back more than 150 years, is listed for $35 million. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
A family with deep Nevada ties, Harriet and Wellington Henderson purchased the property in 1960 ...
A family with deep Nevada ties, Harriet and Wellington Henderson purchased the property in 1960. The 3,848-square-foot main house was built in 1949. Its kitchen features lake views. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The 3,848-square-foot main house, built in 1949, is all one level and comprises six bedrooms an ...
The 3,848-square-foot main house, built in 1949, is all one level and comprises six bedrooms and five baths. Its midcentury design offers a contemporary feel. It has sweeping views of the lake. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
From that main house, guests can descend a ramp to more than 660 feet of shoreline, including a ...
From that main house, guests can descend a ramp to more than 660 feet of shoreline, including a dock, boat house, lakeside seating area and moorings. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
A guest bedroom. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
A guest bedroom. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The compound sits on 4.29 acres. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The compound sits on 4.29 acres. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The property has 660 feet of shoreline. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The property has 660 feet of shoreline. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The kitchen. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The kitchen. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
A living area in the main house. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
A living area in the main house. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay on Lake Tahoe has a main house and two gue ...
The 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay on Lake Tahoe has a main house and two guesthouses. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The property has a boat dock. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The property has a boat dock. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
The kitchen was updated several years ago, but the original cabinets remained unchanged. (Brad ...
The kitchen was updated several years ago, but the original cabinets remained unchanged. (Brad Scott/Brad Scott Visuals)
More Stories
The No. 1 sale for the month was for $6.4 million on Meadowhawk Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin ...
Luxury home sales slow in August; still on pace for record year
In March, Blue Heron Nexus opened Arvada in Lake Las Vegas. (Blue Heron)
Lakeside living is redefined on this exclusive Las Vegas ‘island’
This 6,298-square-foot eco-friendly luxury home at 6 Rockmount Court in Ascaya has listed for $ ...
Eco-friendly luxury Ascaya estate lists for $9.475M
Outdoor kitchens come in a variety of designs. This one features a covered patio, poolside. (IS ...
Las Vegas designers talk outdoor kitchen ideas
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions
September 30, 2024 - 10:00 am
 

A stunning 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay on Lake Tahoe, owned by a family with deep ties to Nevada that go back more than 150 years, is listed for $35 million. The prestigious lakefront property at 8901 Rubicon Drive in Tahoma, California, features over 660 feet of shoreline with a compound, a third parcel that is prime for development, a pier and a boathouse.

After a 60-year legacy, the grandchildren, as part of the Charles C. Henderson Trust, decided to sell the Henderson family’s longtime vacation home, which held many memories for the family. Harriet and Wellington Henderson purchased the property in 1960.

Wellington Henderson was born in Elko, and his great-grandfather, Lewis Rice Bradley, was the second governor of Nevada in 1871. His father, Charles B. Henderson, served as a United States senator representing Nevada in 1917.

The discerning Harriet Henderson, an art collector who spent summers in Lake Tahoe, selected the site after extensive exploration of the West Shore.

“I believe my grandmother, Harriet Henderson, came up to Lake Tahoe until she was 100 years old,” said Elena Henderson Keating.

The mostly level acreage offers a main house, a bunkhouse/garage with an extra bedroom suite and a separate guest house. The 3,848-square-foot main house, built in 1949, is all one level and comprises six bedrooms and five baths. Its midcentury design offers a contemporary feel.

The kitchen and baths were updated several years ago, but the original kitchen cabinets remained unchanged. The great room features an indoor stone fireplace, a dining area and floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the lake. This creates a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience that opens onto the outdoor terrace. This outdoor space includes a covered dining area, ample seating and its own stone fireplace. From the patio, guests can access more than 660 feet of shoreline, complete with a dock, boathouse, lakeside seating area and moorings. The southeast location provides gorgeous views and optimal sun exposure for both sunrises and sunset.

“You can see a panoramic view of the entire lake, almost. It’s stunning and mesmerizing, and we always gather out there to talk and be together. We would look at the lake and the moon coming up, and that’s one of my favorite times,” said Joan Henderson, one of the members of the trust.

Next to the house is a two-car, detached garage converted to a 500-square-foot two-bedroom guesthouse with a bunk, maintaining the midcentury-designed bathroom with separate access. Roll-up doors are still there for an option to convert back to a garage. That structure sits near the main house, while the other guest cabin is farther away, offering plenty of privacy.

A second two-bedroom guesthouse, with 892 square feet of living space, was built in 1960. This original building remains with a lakeview deck and stairs down to the water. The property’s greenery includes a grass course for sports like volleyball, croquet, horseshoes and other outdoor activities.

“Being on the property, we hear echoes of a magical time in our family history. We have been incredibly privileged and blessed to have had this amazing home in our family for almost 65 years,” Joan Henderson said.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The No. 1 sale for the month was for $6.4 million on Meadowhawk Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin ...
Luxury home sales slow in August; still on pace for record year
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas existing home luxury market is on a record-setting pace in 2024 even as the closings slowed in August with only two selling for more than $5 million.

This 6,298-square-foot eco-friendly luxury home at 6 Rockmount Court in Ascaya has listed for $ ...
Eco-friendly luxury Ascaya estate lists for $9.475M
Provided Content

Embodying the trending desire for sustainable luxury, 6 Rockmount Court sets a new standard for eco-friendly luxury in the sought-after Ascaya community of Henderson.

Outdoor kitchens come in a variety of designs. This one features a covered patio, poolside. (IS ...
Las Vegas designers talk outdoor kitchen ideas
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions

It’s essential to consider the outdoor cooking space’s location in relation to the house and whether there will be shade, a pool, or misters present along with heaters for the cold winter season.

The Summit Club home on Discovery View Court closed on July 30 and was listed for $16.5 million ...
Best July ever for Las Vegas luxury home sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The existing luxury home market saw the most homes sold in July in history led by the sale of a $15.75 million home in the Summit Club in Summerlin.

The highest price paid for a condo in the second quarter was in June for $4.6 million for a 40t ...
Las Vegas luxury high-rise sales down; prices up
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The sales in the Las Vegas high-rise market between April and June slowed compared to a year ago but recorded its highest second-quarter pricing in history and is on pace to have record sales prices for the year.

This mansion on 48 Augusta Canyon Way is on the market for nearly $20 million. It is listed by ...
IS Luxury ranks No. 1 luxury broker in midyear report
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

IS Luxury solidified its top spot among luxury brokerages in Las Vegas during the first six months of 2024 as dollar sales volume jumped 47 percent for the higher-end real estate market.

MORE STORIES