Home + History Las Vegas celebrates 10 years

Las Vegas boasts a remarkable collection of historic homes featuring unique architecture, special details and distinct designs. These residences were built by celebrities, casino owners and executives during the iconic neighborhoods of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, providing a luxurious glimpse into the past. To fully appreciate the charm of these historic homes, the Nevada Preservation Foundation presented its 10th annual Home + History “Vegas Then. Vegas Now” tours over the weekend.

This underground residence includes a four-hole putting green, two hot tubs, sauna, dance floor, bar and barbecue area along with an indoor, underground, pool and spa with waterfalls. (Photo courtesy of Nevada Preservation Foundation)

The Underground House was one of the major features of the Home + History “Vegas Then. Vegas Now” tours this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Nevada Preservation Foundation)

The Nevada Preservation Foundation celebrated 10 years of touring Las Vegas midcentury homes this weekend. The Home + History “Vegas Then. Vegas Now” featured homes like this one with its geometric shapes, bright shades of the color orange and a curricular coffee table. (Photo courtesy of Nevada Preservation Foundation)

The Home + History Las Vegas "Vegas Then. Vegas Now" tour was held this weekend. This home was on the tour and features a great room with expansive couches in striking colors, a breakfast bar and ceiling-to-floor windows. (Photo courtesy of Nevada Preservation Foundation)

Las Vegas boasts a remarkable collection of historic homes featuring unique architecture, special details and distinct designs. These residences were built by celebrities, casino owners and executives during the iconic neighborhoods of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, providing a luxurious glimpse into the past. To fully appreciate the charm of these historic homes, the Nevada Preservation Foundation presented its 10th annual Home + History “Vegas Then. Vegas Now” tours over the weekend.

The most popular tour will be held on the afternoon of May 4 for an exploration of vintage Vegas charm and style. From original designs to beautifully restored and modernized renovations, this self-guided walking tour invites guests to enter some of Las Vegas’s most iconic residences. This curated collection provides a glimpse into the history, architecture and interior design that define vintage Vegas living.

The Underground House was one of the major features of the weekend event. It is one of the largest subterranean bunkers in the United States. At first glance, the mansion appears to be an ordinary two-story house built in the 1980s. However, an incredible treasure lies 26 feet below ground.

It is an unusual home that spans more than 15,000 square feet. It features artificial trees, faux rocks and lifelike scenery, including hand-painted murals depicting homes owned by the original owner. The lighting can be adjusted to simulate different times of the day, and twinkling stars on the ceiling replicate the night sky. This underground residence includes a four-hole putting green, two hot tubs, sauna, dance floor, bar and barbecue area along with an indoor, underground, pool and spa with waterfalls. The main house has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a separate casita.

This unique piece of Las Vegas history was built by Jerry Henderson, a businessman and philanthropist who worked as a director at Avon. In 1964, Henderson pioneered underground living and sponsored the Underground Home exhibit at the New York World’s Fair.

“I have been at the property for eight years, and I am committed to ongoing research of the history of Jerry and Mary Henderson and their family’s legacy, as well as the preservation of the property,” said Frankie Lewis, property manager for the Underground House. “My mission is to preserve the legacy of Jerry and Mary Henderson, the original builders of the property, as well as try to preserve the history and status.

“I want to keep the historic value of the property. I’m a 35-year resident of Las Vegas, and progress isn’t always wonderful, but this is a unicorn property. There’s nothing like it on Earth, and it’s the last one left.”

The Underground House was part a double-decker bus tour that featured former celebrity homes and famous movie locations in historical downtown Las Vegas Paradise Palms neighborhood. The adventure allowed everyone to witness Las Vegas’ rich entertainment history and remarkable architecture.

Renowned architect, author and historian Alan Hess was a guest speaker, and helped celebrate the legacy of the Home + History festival at the historic Fremont Hotel & Casino on May 3. Hess discussed the lasting impact of midcentury design and highlighted the work of architect Wayne McAllister, who brought modernist design to downtown Las Vegas through the Fremont.

“In our first year in 2015, we presented Alan Hess, an historic preservation advocate, who attended our first festival with a lecture to help kick off our Home + History Festival,” explained Dr. Paige Figenbaum, executive director of Nevada Preservation Foundation. “We’re very excited that he gave a keynote presentation, recapped Home + History, and talk about the importance of historic preservation in Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel & Casino is a historic hotel built by Wayne McAllister in 1956.”

Another event this weekend, “Fakeitecture,” offered a nostalgic look back at the 1990s when Las Vegas created extravagant-themed casinos inspired by real-life locations. This event explored the differences between authentic experiences and imitations in an interactive photographic journey, showcasing how imitation can be the sincerest form of flattery.

“Las Vegas is known for its constant reinvention, and but the history is still very important. Las Vegas offers many rich historic neighborhoods that still have a lot of community members that really helped define and develop Las Vegas,” Figenbaum said. “That’s something we really want to highlight during the festival are these beautiful historic homes and the people who made these neighborhoods.

Figanbaum became the executive director of the Nevada Preservation Foundation in June 2024.

“I’ve lived in Las Vegas for seven years. I came to obtain my master’s degree and doctorate in history at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.”

Figanbaum has worked with Nevada Preservation Foundation for two years through that partnership with UNLV and NPF. As the lead historian, she researched and helped develop tours for the past two Home + History Las Vegas festivals with Amy Raymer, the incoming board president of NPF.

To make a reservation for Home + History May 4 event or for more information, visit nevadapreservation.org.