MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Real Estate Millions

Home with charitable history lists for $3.45M

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
April 12, 2019 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2019 - 3:50 pm

Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous work Fallingwater, 613 Lido Drive in Boulder City is more than just a stunning property. Its past involves two different owners’ uncommon philanthropic support for The Meadows School in Summerlin.

The mountaintop home, overlooking Lake Mead, was donated to the school in 1990 by the late Sarah D. Barder. She and her husband purchased the 2½-acre property as a lake retreat. Unfortunately, her husband, Allen, died prior to its completion.

The funds from the sale of Barder’s donated property to the current owner, Dr. Scott Baranoff, led to the construction of the approximately $3.5 million high school building. The building, named after Barder, opened in the fall of 1993.

According to Carolyn Goodman, Las Vegas mayor and founder of The Meadows School, Barder was an avid supporter of education. Barder’s philanthropy included the founding of the Sarah D. Barder Fellowship program for talented youth at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

“She was somebody who was dedicated to education,” Goodman said. “She gave substantive scholarship funding to The Meadows School for low-income families.”

Meadows is a nonprofit, “nonsectarian, independent college preparatory school” for pre-K through 12th grade, according to the school’s website, www.themeadowsschool.org.

In addition to her property, she donated funding to Meadows in various other ways, including funding the construction of the preschool building, the last facility needed on campus. This building was named after Goodman.

“She insisted,” Goodman said of the building donation. “She said she would fund constructing the building if they would name it after me.”

Baranoff purchased the property in 1992 to support the school.

“I have been well-acquainted with Carolyn and The Meadows School for many years,” Baranoff said, whose brother, Seth Baranoff, works at the school. “So when the residence came up for auction, the idea of being able to donate to the school and live in Boulder City was appealing.”

As with Barder, Baranoff is no stranger to philanthropy. Belonging to the Las Vegas Southwest Rotary for over 30 years, he has championed several local causes, including feeding the homeless, Opportunity Village and providing shoes and socks for at-risk students. His additional charitable work includes spearheading a project to place computers in an orphanage in Rio de Janeiro and donating time to proctor medical students at Touro University School of Medicine.

Now an empty nester, Baranoff is ready to downsize and travel.

“I’ve raised two wonderful children here,” Baranoff said. “It’s a wonderful property. Another family will get to enjoy it.”

He listed the home for $3,450,000 through Luxury Lifestyle Realtor Lee Medick-Riseman of Luxury Estates International.

Designed and constructed by Southern California architects Buff and Hensman, the three-level, 4,655-square-foot contemporary home incorporates several key Wright architectural design elements.

“It was the only property they had built in Nevada,” Baranoff said of the architects. “This is a very unique property.”

The 2½-acre private gated property, comprised of five scenic lots, overlooks Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The mountaintop siting of the home led to several construction challenges. It took two years to complete. The first year of construction focused on blasting the rocky mountainside to provide the area for the home. A 30-foot mountain wall on the west side of the property is a reminder of the challenging construction.

Though not built over an iconic waterfall, like Fallingwater, the design does symbolizes the harmony between people and nature. The open floor plan blurs the boundary between inside and outside with stone floors leading out onto terraces, as well as floor-to-ceiling corner windows, cantilever walkways and rock walls.

“You don’t have to be looking for the outside,” Baranoff said. “The outside is always there where you are. That’s what’s nice being up on the mountaintop.”

The home’s four bedrooms includes a private master. It also features four baths, expansive den, exercise room, elevator, high ceilings, plaster walls, clerestory windows, negative-edge pool/Jacuzzi, poolside loggia and three-car garage.

The home’s position on the property offers passive energy savings with overhangs as well as no windows on the southern side of the home. The “L” shape design provides afternoon shade for the pool deck.

“They positioned the home in relation to the sun,” Baranoff said. “It makes it so enjoyable.”

Featuring real teak wood cabinetry, imported Japanese ceramic flooring, granite counters and hand-scrapped wood flooring, the Wright-inspired interior creates a balance of natural elements with modern architecture.

“I like the feeling of being connected with the environment,” Medick-Riseman said.

“The custom Japanese imported floor goes with the integrity of the rocks, enhancing the indoor-outdoor feeling.”

The discreet entryway leads into a sunken main living area with two distinct sitting areas. Expansive walls of glass on the east side frame the lake and mountain vistas.

Asian influences are found throughout the formal dining area that overlooks the main living area and borders the expansive gourmet kitchen.

Its sliding teak doors between the kitchen and formal dining area offer privacy.

The kitchen’s professional grade appliances include an integrated refrigerator and freezer with teak cabinetry exterior, granite counters and long counter that provide easy entertaining.

“I’ve had a lot of parties here,” Baranoff said. “It has excellent flow for entertaining.”

The master suite features a luxurious master bath and private balcony, which offers views of the lake and surrounding environment.

“I love it,” Baranoff said. “I wake up every day and I’m so happy to look out and see all the natural wonder around me. It’s hard to go to work sometimes.”

Concrete walkways meander through the property, providing easy access to the lush, mature landscaping that surrounds the home. A Japanese-inspired garden is off the main living area.

“There are unobstructed views from every room of the house,” Baranoff said. “It gave me the ability to enjoy the outdoors, have privacy but still be in a wonderful community.”

Only a 25-minute drive to Las Vegas, Boulder City is what Baranoff calls a ‘hidden gem,” with wonderful restaurants and outdoor activities.

“It’s a very community-minded place,” Baranoff said. “Where people know their neighbors. It’s a wonderful, wonderful town.”

Besides the incredible vistas, the property comes with the ability to use a small community complex. The complex features a pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Access to Lake Mead National Recreation Area is close to the property.

Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: KB Smart Home
KB Homes and Google have teamed up to create a smart home.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Real Estate Millions: Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold In 2018
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
Rat Pack-era home once housed Las Vegas entertainers
3671 Tioga Way in Paradise Palms neighborhood Listed for $650,000 Professional photographers Mark and Sarah Gascoine
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Real Estate Millions: Liberace Mansion
Real Estate Millions: 4120 Mont Blanc Way, Mount Charleston
Real Estate Millions: 8 Vista Crescent Court, Ascaya, Henderson
Real Estate Millions: 11172 San Terrazo Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at Blue Heron Real Estate.
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing