International Builder’s Show to showcase New American Home in Ascaya

Perched at one of the highest points in the prestigious Henderson community of Ascaya, the 2025 New American Home (TNAH) offers an unparalleled view of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Ascaya home is a glimpse into the future of residential construction. It boasts the latest technology, cutting-edge products and a strong focus on energy efficiency, setting a new standard for smart homes and innovative construction methods. (©2025 501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)

The 2025 New American Home by Sun West Custom Homes will be showcased at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builder’s Show (IBS), held Feb. 25-27. (©2025 501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)

“For the moment, we’re king of the hill,” said Sun West Custom Homes owner Dan Coletti, designer and contractor for the project. “There are lots above us that haven’t been released, so right now, it is the highest completed home in the community.”

Designed and built by the award-winning design-build firm Sun West Custom Homes, the 42nd edition show home will be unveiled during the annual National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builder’s Show (IBS), held Feb. 25-27.

Aptly named Vantage View, the contemporary-designed three-level, 9,025-square-foot property uses extensive floor-to-ceiling glass to keep vistas at the forefront from numerous vantage points throughout the home.

“My vision for the home was an open floor plan and capturing all the views we could from as many rooms as possible,” Coletti said. “Even as you approach the front door, you see the valley floor on the other side of the home; that was important to me.”

Beyond its stunning panorama, the 2025 TNAH is a glimpse into the future of residential construction. It boasts the latest technology, cutting-edge products and a strong focus on energy efficiency, setting a new standard for smart homes and innovative construction methods.

The TNAH is designed to “inspire, educate and demonstrate to builders, architects and homeowners what’s possible,” according to the The New American Home’s website. Sun West’s team achieved this by collaborating with industry-leading suppliers to showcase the latest products and trends.

“It is recognized as the premier show home in the United States and one of NAHB’s most successful programs produced and presented by the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council. (LSC),” said Tucker Bernard, executive director of the National Association of Home Builders. “It is a collection of ideas for the industry to copy into homes nationwide.”

This year’s entry is the most energy-efficient TNAH, exceeding the National Green Building Standard Emerald certification standard. It earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star certification, Indoor airPlus certification, the DOE’s Zero Energy Ready Home Program Certification and net-zero status.

Some of the show home’s highlights include the personalized Savant Smart Home system, which controls lighting, security, entertainment, comfort and power through a Savant app. It delivers a single interface, giving the owner an effortless experience using a smart device.

“You can simply tap the capture button, and whatever you do it will do it every time,” Coletti said. It allows you to change your home on the fly without a technician.”

The property’s two garages — two-car and three-car — incorporate VertiStack Avante garage doors by Clopay. The innovative system stacks wall sections above the opening, eliminating the need for overhead tracks. The additional ceiling space allows for a two-post car lift, providing extra vehicle storage.

The upper-level game/media room features LG’s 136 R2KAIO Direct View LED Video Wall, showcasing versatility and innovation. This system can perform multiple tasks simultaneously and is made up of individual panels, allowing the homeowner to adjust the size of the viewing area as needed.

Vantage View is the fourth TNAH Sun West built, and the second consecutive show home the firm completed. In addition to the 2024 and 2025, Coletti’s team built the 2019 and 2020 TNAH.

“We selected Sun West because of their proven track record in completing previous show homes under the most challenging circumstances,” Bernard said. “The show home is a challenging project for most builders. A home of this caliber under a normal construction schedule would take 18 to 24 months and the TNAH show home must be completed in 10 months.”

Sited over half an acre, the home features five bedrooms, including a private primary suite, junior primary and attached casita. It has an upper-level game/media room with a bar and outdoor balcony, a glass-encased executive office, a Zen garden and a three-level elevator. Exterior amenities include a pool, spa, multiple fire features, sunken sitting area, heaters, outdoor barbecue and indoor/outdoor bar.

“The casita feels attached, but in essence, it’s connected by one doorway,” Coletti said. “You walk across stepping-stones, so you feel like you’re outside the house but inside.”

Though a three-story home, Coletti’s first multi-level TNAH serves as a single-story with all the daily functions on the main level.

Design innovation is apparent from the moment of entry. Walking through the oversized glass door, the inimitable subterranean wine cellar is visible through a colored acrylic glass floor. Its revolutionary design connects to a main floor wine wall rising above the lower level, providing a captivating focal.

The sophisticated interior integrates additional artistic architectural elements, including the distinctive Viewrail Flight Cantilevered floating stair system. Without any visible hardware or fasteners, it offers the illusion of a gravity-defying appearance.

Coletti’s inclusion of warm neutral colors, wood and stone elements leads to a comfortable contemporary space. Thermory USA tongue-and-groove hardwood ceilings, decorative wood elements and custom-rich wood built-ins provide the home’s spaces with a rich texture and warmth. The Dal-Tile Diamond Mine large-format porcelain tile flooring throughout the main level blends harmoniously with the natural wood features.

The spacious living area features a gourmet kitchen, formal dining, bar and a great room with an oversized Davinci 12-foot gas fireplace. The open space highlights a seamless integration with the luxurious exterior through floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors from Western Windows. The walls of glass extend across the entire back of the home, enlarging the living space.

LG Signature Kitchen Suite enhances the gourmet kitchen’s timeless design. It features three integrated 30-inch refrigerators, one 30-inch freezer, a 48-inch professional range, a double wall oven, a built-in microwave and two dishwashers, all of which are Wi-Fi compatible.

The open, inviting space features two central islands with granite counters, a walk-in pantry, a breakfast nook and custom Alder cabinetry. A stylish indoor/outdoor bar borders the prepping area.

“I wanted the kitchen to feel open and airy,” Coletti said. “It is where everyone wants to hang out, so I also wanted to capture the views.”

The primary suite features a breakfast center and seamless access to the exterior. The suite’s luxurious bath features a heated floor system by Schluter, a distinctive Kohler freestanding square-shaped tub, dual floating vanities and a digital shower.

Kohler further showcases two new colors for plumbing fixtures, including Brushed Modern Bronze for sink hardware and a trendy black Kohler Numi Smart toilet in the powder bath.

The show home is listed for $15.499 million through Chris Coletti, Sun West Luxury Real Estate.

“I’ve enjoyed doing the TNAH projects,” Coletti said. “My favorite part of the project is the education we get as a company and team. And I, as a designer, give myself the ability to think outside the box and create things people haven’t seen before.”

About the show home

Location: 7 Stoneshead Court, Ascaya in Henderson

Price: $15,499 million

Size: 9,047 square feet, five en suite bedrooms, including a private primary, junior suite and detached casita, five full baths and two powder rooms, attached oversized two-car garage with space for car lift and an additional three-car garage. The home is sited on 0.54 acres.

Features: Custom contemporary designed three-story estate with stunning views of the Vegas Strip and surrounding landscape; ultra-energy-efficient design/net-zero; Dal-Tile large format porcelain tile flooring; subterranean temperature-controlled wine cellar with 602-bottle capacity and a first-floor custom wine refrigerator display with a 144-bottle capacity. Subterranean wine storage and wine tasting room visible from main level through acrylic glass floor; spacious open living with formal living and dining spaces; bar with access to exterior; glass-encased study; upper-level media/game room with LG's R2KAIO Direct View LED Video Wall (136-inches) and balcony; DaVinci custom 12-foot linear fireplace in great room with 13-foot wood surround; LG Signature Kitchen Suite with two-toned dual islands with granite counters, Brushed Modern Bronz Kohler faucet, integrated appliances, custom cabinetry, butler's pantry; seamless indoor/outdoor living with automatic Western Window Systems Multi Slide doors; covered patio with state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen; pool, spa, sunken seating area and multiple fire features; 35.275 kW solar array utilizing 85 Maxeon-3 415-watt solar panels with the Savant Power System, an all-in-one performance battery and inverter solution; Savant Smart Home automation System; fully integrated sound system throughout; Kohler Numi Smart toilets including black toilet; Kohler digital shower; custom LED lighting; elevator; architectural detailing; wood ceilings; coffered ceilings; wood accent walls; artisan sinks.

HOA: $900/month

Listing: Chris Coletti, Sun West Luxury Realty