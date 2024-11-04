Irwin Molasky’s former downtown mansion lists for $10M

The former home of the late Irwin Molasky, a prominent Las Vegas developer, has been listed for $10 million. The remodeled mansion is located at 2323 Pinto Lane in historic downtown Las Vegas.

The former home of the late Irwin Molasky, a prominent Las Vegas developer, has been listed for $10 million. The remodeled mansion is located at 2323 Pinto Lane in historic downtown Las Vegas. Molasky, who changed the landscape of Southern Nevada, died in 2020 at the age of 93. Award-winning designer Cheryl Irwin and owner of the home captured his iconic style in his former private residence, blending elegance and passion with innovative design.

The estate is just over an acre and tucked away in a cul-de-sac, surrounded by mature trees, fruit trees and vegetation that provide privacy. This two-story, 8,763-square-foot home features six bedrooms and seven baths and is fully accessible with an elevator. Additionally, some of the furnishings are included in the sale.

Stepping into the foyer and the home, visitors will see a love of art, music, family, animals, wellness and entertainment, which permeates nearly every space. History is preserved with artifacts of Molasky’s professional and personal life.

Irwin and Molasky first met in the 1980s and each discovered a shared love of humor, jokes and horses.

“My influences for designing this home years later came from our first meeting. I come from the racing, thoroughbred horse racing royalty, as well as being able to play a good practical joke,” Irwin said.

The chef’s kitchen has a spacious center island, luxury stainless steel appliances and a prep sink. Additionally, it features a vintage wine room with an authentic confession booth door. The kitchen opens to a large family room with six televisions and glass pocket doors leading directly to an outdoor kitchen and dining area, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor entertainment space.

The guest bedrooms are designed to incorporate the theme of the original art hung on the walls. Molasky was one of the founders of Lorimar Television, which produced some of the country’s most popular television shows, including “Full House.” Paying tribute to that, the home has the Lorimar Suite.

“You can use different colors and still have harmony. I designed it so the entire environment in each room doesn’t clash with the home’s overall design,” Irwin said.

The home’s second level features a large sitting area overlooking the downstairs great room. The space extends to a private outdoor balcony with panoramic views of the Strip. In the west wing are quarters that can be completely closed off from the rest of the home and be used as a retreat.

The oversized primary bedroom features a separate sitting area, cast stone fireplace and a private door leading to a covered patio overlooking the pool. The bath leads into two spacious walk-in closets with a built-in jewelry cabinet. The primary bath includes a walk-in tub, shower and a sliding door that opens to a secluded outdoor courtyard and water features.

The second primary bedroom, used as Molasky’s private office and library, features a hand-chiseled fireplace, sitting area and door that opens to the home’s front entrance. The guest quarters also include a separate staircase that leads to another bedroom en suite on the second level.

The estate was designed for wellness, healing and a true sanctuary. The separate building next to the pool offers a fully equipped gym that can double as a dance studio, an infrared sauna and a one-of-a-kind salt spa, designed with glowing Himalayan salt walls and a salt diffuser to help promote respiratory health and reduce stress.

The home’s outdoor oasis features a large pool and spa, including a regulation lap lane, fire and water features and an underwater hydro bed.

The last five years of his life were devoted to his animals, including cats, dogs and other pets. The home also includes an equestrian space with four stables, a riding arena and tack room, and a row of chicken coups and planter boxes.

“Irwin appreciated this home’s love, peace and beauty while living here. We are ready to sell to someone who will continue the joy this home can bring to their owners and guests,” Irwin said.

About the Estate

Location: 2323 Pinto Lane, historic downtown Las Vegas

Price: $10 million

Size: The property is situated on a just over 1-acre lot. The 8763-square-foot main house, built in 2016, is comprised of six bedrooms and seven baths.

Features: The kitchen features an island, prep sink and a vintage wine room. The family room has five televisions with pocket doors connecting to the outdoor kitchen and dining area for indoor-outdoor living. The estate includes a fully equipped gym and a one-of-a-kind salt spa designed with salt walls and a calming salt diffuser. This wellness retreat offers the benefits of halotherapy within the home. The primary suite includes additional quarters, dual custom closets and a built-in jewelry cabinet. The primary bath features a courtyard with a fountain and fire features, a mirrored tub, a large shower and a walk-in tub. A private makeup room with lighting completes the space. The estate is outfitted with horse stalls and an arena, along with outdoor space for other animals and pets. The outdoor oasis includes a large pool and spa with dedicated lap lane and plush mature landscaping. A historic tree over 100 years old highlights the property. The estate is secured with large gates and a state-of-the-art security system. Additional features include a private office and a safe room. The property also includes an elevator and is fully ADA-accessible.

HOA: None

Listing: Kathryn Winterton and Gene Northup of Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty