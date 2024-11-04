53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Irwin Molasky’s former downtown mansion lists for $10M

The former private residence of Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky is listed at $10 million. It ...
The former private residence of Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky is listed at $10 million. It features a one-of-a-kind salt spa, designed with glowing Himalayan salt walls and a salt diffuser. (Photos by Gene Northup)
The large family room features six televisions with glass pocket doors leading directly to an o ...
The large family room features six televisions with glass pocket doors leading directly to an outdoor kitchen and dining area. (Gene Northup)
The separate building next to the pool offers a fully equipped gym that can double as a dance s ...
The separate building next to the pool offers a fully equipped gym that can double as a dance studio. (Gene Northup)
The dining room. (Gene Northup)
The dining room. (Gene Northup)
The Sunset Room showcases a snippet of Irwin Molasky’s legacy. (Gene Northup)
The Sunset Room showcases a snippet of Irwin Molasky’s legacy. (Gene Northup)
The former private residence of Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky is listed at $10 million. (Ph ...
The former private residence of Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky is listed at $10 million. (Photos by Gene Northup)
The chef's kitchen has a spacious center island, luxury stainless steel appliances and a prep s ...
The chef's kitchen has a spacious center island, luxury stainless steel appliances and a prep sink. (Photos by Gene Northup)
The oversized primary bedroom features a separate sitting area, cast stone fireplace. (Photos b ...
The oversized primary bedroom features a separate sitting area, cast stone fireplace. (Photos by Gene Northup)
The 1-acre home featureas an expansive patio with outdoor kitchen, spa and pool. (Photos by Gen ...
The 1-acre home featureas an expansive patio with outdoor kitchen, spa and pool. (Photos by Gene Northup)
The spa offers massage table, massage chairs and other amenities. (Photos by Gene Northup)
The spa offers massage table, massage chairs and other amenities. (Photos by Gene Northup)
More Stories
Las Vegas antiques dealer Christopher Kenneth Cope has decked out his midcentury home in the hi ...
Midcentury home showcases vintage Halloween décor
The Stirling Club in the Turnberry Place, a luxury high-rise condominium complex, is on the mar ...
The Stirling Club inside Turnberry Place hits the market for $21M
This off-grid 3,196-square-foot home at Cold Creek near Mount Charleston has listed for $1.275 ...
Off-grid Cold Creek home lists for $1.275M
Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas. Two model ho ...
Tri Pointe’s La Cova to open in SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions
November 4, 2024 - 8:32 am
 

The former home of the late Irwin Molasky, a prominent Las Vegas developer, has been listed for $10 million. The remodeled mansion is located at 2323 Pinto Lane in historic downtown Las Vegas. Molasky, who changed the landscape of Southern Nevada, died in 2020 at the age of 93. Award-winning designer Cheryl Irwin and owner of the home captured his iconic style in his former private residence, blending elegance and passion with innovative design.

The estate is just over an acre and tucked away in a cul-de-sac, surrounded by mature trees, fruit trees and vegetation that provide privacy. This two-story, 8,763-square-foot home features six bedrooms and seven baths and is fully accessible with an elevator. Additionally, some of the furnishings are included in the sale.

Stepping into the foyer and the home, visitors will see a love of art, music, family, animals, wellness and entertainment, which permeates nearly every space. History is preserved with artifacts of Molasky’s professional and personal life.

Irwin and Molasky first met in the 1980s and each discovered a shared love of humor, jokes and horses.

“My influences for designing this home years later came from our first meeting. I come from the racing, thoroughbred horse racing royalty, as well as being able to play a good practical joke,” Irwin said.

The chef’s kitchen has a spacious center island, luxury stainless steel appliances and a prep sink. Additionally, it features a vintage wine room with an authentic confession booth door. The kitchen opens to a large family room with six televisions and glass pocket doors leading directly to an outdoor kitchen and dining area, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor entertainment space.

The guest bedrooms are designed to incorporate the theme of the original art hung on the walls. Molasky was one of the founders of Lorimar Television, which produced some of the country’s most popular television shows, including “Full House.” Paying tribute to that, the home has the Lorimar Suite.

“You can use different colors and still have harmony. I designed it so the entire environment in each room doesn’t clash with the home’s overall design,” Irwin said.

The home’s second level features a large sitting area overlooking the downstairs great room. The space extends to a private outdoor balcony with panoramic views of the Strip. In the west wing are quarters that can be completely closed off from the rest of the home and be used as a retreat.

The oversized primary bedroom features a separate sitting area, cast stone fireplace and a private door leading to a covered patio overlooking the pool. The bath leads into two spacious walk-in closets with a built-in jewelry cabinet. The primary bath includes a walk-in tub, shower and a sliding door that opens to a secluded outdoor courtyard and water features.

The second primary bedroom, used as Molasky’s private office and library, features a hand-chiseled fireplace, sitting area and door that opens to the home’s front entrance. The guest quarters also include a separate staircase that leads to another bedroom en suite on the second level.

The estate was designed for wellness, healing and a true sanctuary. The separate building next to the pool offers a fully equipped gym that can double as a dance studio, an infrared sauna and a one-of-a-kind salt spa, designed with glowing Himalayan salt walls and a salt diffuser to help promote respiratory health and reduce stress.

The home’s outdoor oasis features a large pool and spa, including a regulation lap lane, fire and water features and an underwater hydro bed.

The last five years of his life were devoted to his animals, including cats, dogs and other pets. The home also includes an equestrian space with four stables, a riding arena and tack room, and a row of chicken coups and planter boxes.

“Irwin appreciated this home’s love, peace and beauty while living here. We are ready to sell to someone who will continue the joy this home can bring to their owners and guests,” Irwin said.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas antiques dealer Christopher Kenneth Cope has decked out his midcentury home in the hi ...
Midcentury home showcases vintage Halloween décor
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions

When guests enter the house at 1680 Silver Mesa Way in the Paradise Palms neighborhood, vintage Halloween décor dominates the midcentury home, which was built in 1964.

This off-grid 3,196-square-foot home at Cold Creek near Mount Charleston has listed for $1.275 ...
Off-grid Cold Creek home lists for $1.275M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Terry Clark wanted a weekend getaway. Instead, he found so much more. Known for its off-the-grid lifestyle, Clark discovered a passion for sustainable living in the semi-remote community of Cold Creek, near Mount Charleston.

Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas. Two model ho ...
Tri Pointe’s La Cova to open in SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas
By Valerie Putnam Partner Content For Tri Pointe Homes

Picturesque as a gorgeous European village, Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is what one would expect to find along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas.

 
Former Raiders QB Derek Carr sells Vegas home for nearly $9M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Southern Highlands home of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the highest priced sale in the valley during September, fetching $8.55 million, just below its listing price of $8.99 million.

Yolanda “Yoli” Landrum
La Cova’s lakeside location surpassed only by luxury home designs
PARTNER CONTENT FOR TRI POINTE HOMES

La Cova’s extraordinarily rare location is surpassed only by the spectacular design of its homes that explicitly enrich the SouthShore lakefront resort inspired experience at Lake Las Vegas.

The 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay has 660 feet of shoreline. (Brad Scott/Bra ...
Historic $35M California Lake Tahoe estate for sale
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions

A 4.29-acre estate on the shoreline of Rubicon Bay on Lake Tahoe, California, owned by a family with deep ties to Nevada that go back more than 150 years, is listed for $35 million.

The No. 1 sale for the month was for $6.4 million on Meadowhawk Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin ...
Luxury home sales slow in August; still on pace for record year
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas existing home luxury market is on a record-setting pace in 2024 even as the closings slowed in August with only two selling for more than $5 million.

This 6,298-square-foot eco-friendly luxury home at 6 Rockmount Court in Ascaya has listed for $ ...
Eco-friendly luxury Ascaya estate lists for $9.475M
Provided Content

Embodying the trending desire for sustainable luxury, 6 Rockmount Court sets a new standard for eco-friendly luxury in the sought-after Ascaya community of Henderson.

MORE STORIES