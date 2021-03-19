It’s a car collector’s dream home

A west valley estate with an indoor basketball court and car collector’s dream with enough garage space for 20 vehicles has hit the market for $5.5 million and can be bought using cryptocurrency.

A west valley estate with an indoor basketball court and car collector’s dream with enough garage space for 20 vehicles has hit the market for $5.5 million and can be bought using cryptocurrency.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom, two-story Mediterranean-style home on the exterior measures 11,628 square feet and anchors the 1-acre estate at 7440 Oak Grove Ave. That’s in the guard-gated Ten Oaks community east of Summerlin.

The estate also includes a guest house, resort-style pool, pool house where guests can also stay, bike trail, archery station, and a detached garage that can hold a recreational vehicle and 16 cars for collectors, according to listing agent Mark Wiley, head of luxury division for Keller Williams Southwest and Southern Nevada. Wendy Bass, a luxury estate specialist with the Mark Wiley Group, is the co-listing agent.

The estate has nearly 23,000 square feet between the mansion, guest house, pool house and garage and includes 4,000 square feet of covered patios. Clark County records show the owner is business owner and investor Denny Eichenbaum and his wife, Beata, who bought the home in December 2015 from Scott and Michelle Thompson for $2.75 million.

The owner is open to selling the property using crypto-currency.

“This is still very new for our industry, as well as others, like business brokers,” Wiley said. “We already have the proper plan in place with our title company so we can execute this without any trouble.”

It’s the largest home in Ten Oaks, which is known as one of the oldest prestigious communities in Las Vegas, Wiley said. Many of the 100 homes range from just under $1 million to $2 million, he said.

The home was built in 1995 and has undergone extensive updates over the years, including recently, Wiley said.

It’s nestled in the back corner of the community without much drive-by traffic.

Wiley said the grandiosity of the home is pulling up to its circular driveway and a porte-cochere. Drivers pull in but the gate isn’t at the front of the driveway. Instead, along the west side of the home there’s a long driveway that leads people to the back corner where the car court, 16-vehicle RV garage, and four-car garage attached to the mansion are located. None of that is visible from the curb and the gate is located where the cars approach the home.

The RV garage has its own guest house attached measuring about 1,000 square feet with two bedrooms, kitchen, family room and laundry room.

The RV garage has two bays that are heated and cooled. It has five car lifts that can hold 10 cars in the first bay. An additional six cars can be parked on the surface in the second bay. Both garages have electric charging stations.

Upon entering the home through the front door, the view opens to the formal living room, which has floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the backyard. There’s a lot of natural light in the room.

The main floor is the living space. It has a master bedroom with a patio outside of it, guest bedroom with bathroom, formal dining room, eight-seat movie theater and kitchen that opens up to a family room. The floor has a two-story room that was converted into a closet.

The home has two formal offices that include a collaborative workspace that has five granite-topped computer stations and center island. It has four stations for a small team or kids in virtual schooling.

“Most of everything is on the main level,” Wiley said. “Downstairs you have four additional bedrooms, one that was converted into a fitness room with a sauna, a secondary kitchen, laundry room, recreation room with multiple Murphy beds and the basketball court.”

The basement was converted into a loft style with windows that look into the recreation room.

The basketball court is part of a two-story room that measures 800 square feet. When you go down the stairwell from the main floor, there are windows to look into the court. It’s a smaller version of a half-court that extends just above the three-point line. It has a retractable basket that goes into the wall and panels close behind it. That allows people to play volleyball or racquetball as well.

The basement is 4,300 square feet and doesn’t need to be air cooled and heated because it maintains a consistent temperature, Wiley said.

The livable space between the main house and guest and pool houses is 13,700 square feet. The RV garage is 3,000 square feet and the main garage is 1,500 square feet.

The estate has a concrete walking path that extends from the right side of the home and goes along the perimeter of the backyard that is behind the pool house, guest house and RV garage. It comes back to the motor court area.

“During pandemic life and you want to exercise, you can take that for a walk and not be something you get bored with,” Wiley said. “Along the back of the house there’s a cave-like tunnel you go through so you can ride bikes on that. If you have kids, there’s a large grassy hill in the back of the house. There’s a new-age treehouse that is a rock formation you climb into.”

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen with a Viking grill, warming drawer, steam burners and televisions. It’s built for entertainment, Wiley said.

The backyard has palm trees and covered patios to enjoy the pool that has a water-park like slide with jets to propel the water down the chute. The pool has a motorized cover.

The pool house is adjacent and has a spa and wet bar with retractable glass doors for entertaining. It has a changing room, bathroom, Murphy bed, blackjack table and televisions.

“It’s well-equipped and uses audio visual equipment that was just rebuilt and extends throughout the whole property,” Wiley said. “It’s all in the pool house, guest house and backyard.”

The mansion itself has custom millwork and moldings, stones, warm tones, cathedral ceilings and expansive windows. There are 24-foot ceilings in the living room.

“My client is the type of owner that is meticulous and takes care of everything,” Wiley said. “He doesn’t accept mid-grade quality on any updates he has done. When you walk through you can see the detail in the woodwork and how well it’s been maintained. Even if someone thinks a home built in 1995 is too old, this one shows just as well as a home in The Ridges that’s 2 years old.”

The home has its formal features with a dining room and living room but the main kitchen and family room space is laid out so that it’s fully open.

“If you’re in the kitchen, you can easily communicate with those in the family room and still see the TV,” Wiley said. “You have huge bay windows in the family room so you can see into the backyard from the kitchen. It’s a nice vantage point.”

The kitchen is also built for entertaining with an oversized cooking island, bar with built-in seating, a wine refrigerator, built-in espresso maker, butler’s service room and multiple oversized pantries.

The 100-home community has an outdoor tennis court and basketball court used by residents.