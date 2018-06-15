Ivan Sher on Vegas’ hot luxury home market — VIDEO

Las Vegas Realtor Ivan Sher, who handles luxury real estate, said he has several multimillion dollar deals in escrow as the market continues to be strong. During the first 3½ months of the year, his team did more than $100 million in sales in what is heading for their best year ever.

Ivan Sher has rebranded his Berkshire Hathaway team to the Ivan Sher Group 18 months after the death of his partner, Florence Shapiro.

Sher said Nevada Real Estate Division rules require that the names of the team be limited to principals, and with her death, he had to change the name of the company.

“We’re slightly ahead of last year, and that was the best year we had by 20 percent,” Sher said. “I’m very optimistic about our market. The Golden Knights are so successful early on that it’s brought such a great influx of community support, and people outside of Las Vegas interested in us.”

Sher said that about half of the buyers are locals and that the biggest chunk from out-of-state are from California.

He said there are people from other high-tax states looking to move to Nevada, where there is no state income tax and where property taxes are lower.

About 10 percent are foreign buyers.

Sher said he is getting clients from Florida though it has no state income tax. Many are escaping the humidity and weather after last year’s hurricane season.

Sher said the prospect of moving into homes that are at least 20 years old doesn’t frighten them away.

“That is new to most people, especially to people in California and in New York and Chicago,” Sher said.