‘Jersey Shore’ regular lists Vegas home

Former “Jersey Shore” regular Jennifer Harley, a Las Vegas Realtor, is selling her Summerlin home for $1.496 million. (Realty ONE Group)

Former “Jersey Shore” regular Jennifer Harley is a Las Vegas Realtor. She is selling her Summerlin home and moving to Florida. (Tonya Harvey Real Estate Millions)

The Summerlin home has a rooftop deck that overlooks the Las Vegas Strip. (Realty ONE Group)

Jennifer Harley is leaving Las Vegas.

The former “Jersey Shore” regular is selling her Summerlin estate to embark on a new journey.

“I’m moving to Miami after the house sells,” Harley said. “I’m excited about a fresh start. It’s always been a dream of mine to live in Florida.”

Harley is best known for her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of “Jersey Shore,” which led to her three-year involvement in the reality-based television show.

“I wasn’t an actual cast member,” Harley said. “My role was ‘Baby Mama.’ However, my daughter’s father was part of the show, and we were part of his life.”

Since leaving the show, Harley earned her real estate license and became a successful listing agent in the Las Vegas market, selling residential properties for the past three years. She said she plans to keep her Las Vegas Realtor license and sell real estate in Nevada and Florida.

“I wanted to get out of that lifestyle and into something else,” Harley said. “The real estate in Vegas is amazing. I’ve done very well in my career.”

As the primary listing agent, Harley put her modern-designed, two-story 6438 Wild Blue Court home on the market for $1.496 million this year.

Nestled against The Cliffs, a premier gated community in southern Summerlin, it features four en suite bedrooms, an executive office, an oversized loft with theater and a resort-styled backyard.

Harley discovered the 0.17-acre lot within a week of beginning her search. The modern architecture and design aesthetic drew her to The Cliffs with the topography of the southern Summerlin community.

Pregnant with her daughter, Ariana Sky, Harley built the home for a permanent, stable residence for her child.

“The whole reason we built this house was for my daughter,” Harley said. “So, it’s bittersweet selling and moving. I want to cut out the piece of the wall with her measurements for the last five years.”

Construction took approximately eight months. The builders finished the home just a couple of months after the birth of Ariana in the spring of 2018.

“At the time we were filming the show, it featured the home’s construction,” she said. “We did a walk-through after the home was framed and showed the Strip view in the background.”

The sophisticated 2,955-square-foot home demonstrates a stylish modern exterior and inviting interior displaying Harley’s personal design touches throughout.

The dramatic entry foyer showcases an elegant Ferguson chandelier suspended from the soaring ceilings. Polished marble flooring flows from the entry throughout the main level.

“My favorite feature of the home is the marble flooring,” Harley said. “It gives it a sleek look when you walk in the door.”

Harley chose a neutral color palette of gray and white to complement the modern aesthetic, mixing in hints of deep blue for visual interest.

“I was excited to create a modern feel,” she said. “I love color, so I did pops of blue to bring the entire space alive.”

The open floor plan integrates formal living with a wet bar, gourmet kitchen and formal dining into one expansive space. Two voluminous sliding doors open to the exterior patio and pool deck for seamless indoor and outdoor living.

“I wanted that open feeling because I love entertaining,” Harley said. “I have people over all the time.”

The home’s distinctive design strategically places the gourmet kitchen between the formal dining and living spaces. The functional hub is perfect for gathering and hosting guests and provides a centerpiece for the open room.

Other elements include rich maple cabinetry, striking tile backsplash, a walk-in pantry and professional-grade appliances. The custom hood and modern-styled pendant lights add a touch of glamor.

Harley integrated the same tile as the backsplash on the formal living fireplace surround as a cohesive element for the entire space. Under the stairs, she created a play area for Ariana, filled with everything needed to entertain herself.

“She loves it in there,” Harley said.

A two-tone coffered ceiling, linear gas fireplace, access to the exterior balcony with Strip views and a distinctive bath define the private primary suite’s inviting ambiance.

The elegant bath features dual sinks with quartz counters, porcelain tile flooring, a separate makeup area, rich wood cabinetry, a soaking tub and a walk-in shower. A sizable walk-in closet off the bath boasts custom built-ins and access to the upper-level laundry.

Down the hall, Ariana’s adorable bedroom incorporates a pink motif with a lush pink throw rug, pink walls and accents. Her en suite bath matches the motif with a pink shower curtain on the shower/tub combination, blush artwork and decor.

The home’s spacious loft features a 105-inch television, projector and integrated sound. An oversized cloud-styled couch with plush pillows offers the perfect setting for movie viewing.

“This is the favorite part of my house” Harley said. “It’s so comfortable. I hang out and watch movies.”

A highlight of Harley’s design is the exterior entertaining areas. The tranquil backyard features an oversized covered loggia, pool with an elevated infinity-edged spa and a sunken conversation area with a fire pit bordered by a transparent glass pool window.

“I designed every part of the pool,” Harley said. “You have that unique glass wall, so, at night, it lights up. It’s beautiful and very tranquil.”

A border of mature trees and shrubs offers added privacy with a child’s play area on the side of the property, with a two-level play structure that has a pink slide and upper playhouse.

The lush yard became Ariana’s first birthday venue, featured on a special “Jersey Shores” episode. Harley recalled that more than 60 people attending the event.

“It was amazing. We didn’t have the pool yet, but we had huge tents in the backyard and ponies,” Harley said. “One of my favorite things about being on the show was the special moments with my daughter.”

The property is being sold fully furnished, with most of the furnishings purchased at Z Gallery. It also features integrated sound, Smart Home technology and custom shades.