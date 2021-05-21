‘Jewel of the Desert’ in MacDonald Highlands lists for $18M

A MacDonald Highlands mansion with a Masters-inspired golf hole in its backyard and wine cellar for romantic dinners, has hit the market for $18 million — a price that would break the all-time record in Las Vegas.

There’s a Nick Alain custom chandelier in the kitchen along with a Thermador stove and two Thermador refrigerators and beverage center and two dishwashers. The custom cabinets are by Artesia. (Keller Williams)

The dining room has custom furniture designed by Styles and Allegra box tray ceiling. (Keller Williams)

The mansion features a private wellness wing that includes a massage room, Finnleo steam room, sauna and spa. A gym has French doors that go out to a Zen garden and a waterfall. (Keller Williams)

The 14,005-square-foot home sits on two acres near the DragonRidge Country Club in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. It has been listed for $18 million. (Keller Williams)

A home theater has 12 seats and lounging couches while a game room next to it with vintage pinball machines has a candy bar-style concession stand like you would see at a movie theater. (Keller Williams)

Some of the bedrooms have been designed for children. (Keller Williams)

An office on the lower level walks out to a backyard waterfall. (Keller Williams)

The game room has a candy bar-style concession stand. (Keller Williams)

A Ben Hogan-themed bridge overlooking a putting green resembles the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club where the Masters is held. (Keller Williams)

Given the growing demand for ulta-luxury housing in Las Vegas with an influx of buyers from out of state, it’s possible to break the record set by magician David Copperfield in 2016 when he paid $17.5 million for a Summerlin home next to the TPC golf course.

The contemporary-style mansion next to DragonRidge Country Club at 677 Boulder Summit Drive in Henderson was built by Sun West Custom Homes in 2015 and measures 14,005 square feet with six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, including on a lower level. It has a seven-car garage with a dumb waiter to transport bags and goods from the garage below.

“We call it Jewel of the Desert because it’s truly one of a kind and once in a lifetime,” said Amelia Keene, a luxury listing agent with Keller Williams. “It’s really special. It’s a magnificent single-story with life and energy. It breathes. I think the ups and downs in the house with different levels, even though it’s a single story, give it energy.”

The resort-style backyard with its lush landscaping separates it from many other luxury properties on its two acres. It has two pools, two spas, seven waterfalls, river features, cabanas and a Ben Hogan-themed bridge overlooking a putting green that resembles the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club where the Masters is held.

“It’s a replica of the bridge with a waterfall cascading under it,” Keene said. “When you see it, it’s so peaceful.”

The backyard has two Coyote outdoor kitchens, including one by the putting green, and bar to sip, dine and watch the sunsets. A wine cellar grotto sits near the waterfall and under the extensive covered patio with outdoor kitchen that includes a pizza oven.

“I can’t even call it a backyard,” Keene said. “It’s resort style and jaw dropping. There are a lot of luxury homes out there in guard-gated communities, but this home has an unobstructed view of the entire Las Vegas Valley and Strip and no one lives on either side of it. So you truly have a private existence. It’s very discreet.”

The great room overlooks the backyard and features a 16-foot ceiling and a cocktail bar across the room where the Strip and valley can still be viewed. Nearby, there is hallway of glass to promote the indoor and outdoor experience. The room overlooks an elevated entrance to the home where guests walk down stairs to the main level. Some 90 percent of the home is on one level, making it a 1½ -story or tiered home in essence because of the hillside elevation.

“Everyone in the great room has a view no matter where they sit,” Keene said. “When you look outside, there’s a lush paradise feel. That’s important for people moving to Vegas. That’s what they want.”

And for those who want even better views, there’s an observation deck and fireplace and lounge on the side of the home.

The kitchen has a Roberto Cavalli backsplash and a solid granite island that is considered one of a kind. There’s even a butler’s kitchen for those who do a lot of entertaining.

A home theater has 12 seats and lounging couches while a game room next to it with vintage pinball machines has a candy bar-style concession stand like you would see at a movie theater. There’s even a sink, refrigerator, ice maker and microwave.

There’s a private wellness wing of the mansion that Keene said features a peaceful massage room, Finnleo steam room and sauna. An additional interior hot tub is designed to have all the comforts of a world-class spa, but in the privacy of your own home, Keene said. A gym has French doors that go out to a Zen garden and a waterfall.

“One of the things about the home I love is that it has a lot of energy and a peaceful and quiet Zen-like qualities like with the wellness spa,” Keene said.

The master bedroom has two separate designer bathroom suites and two separate spacious walk-in closets. The sitting area with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling pocket doors opens up to views of the valley.

The mansion has two separate offices. The main office, which has Strip views, has an Artesia custom desk, mantle, fireplace, tin box tray ceiling and a Jeff Tobler custom library, Keene said. An office on the lower level walks out to a backyard waterfall.

“They thought of everything in this home,” Keene said. “With the offices it has, you never have to go to work again.”

There are two guest quarters with full en suite private bathrooms and walk-in closets with two additional bedrooms that have an adjoining retreat (currently a children’s playroom). Each has their own en suite bathroom and private courtyard, Keene said. In addition, a guest suite on the lower level has a full en suite bathroom with doors out to the backyard.

Keene said she expects the home will set a new sales record and suggests a celebrity, athletes or CEO would be in line to purchase the home. She said there’s been a lot of interest from international buyers. The home is owned by movie producer Bryan Foster, according to Clark County property records.

“I think it will be bought by people looking to change their lifestyle after a year of COVID and looking for something special and unique,” Keene said. “I think people want something different that they can call their own and a style that speaks about Vegas and its lifestyle and energy. People always say a home is truly one of a kind, but you can look at other homes in the valley and not see anything like this ever again.”

Home design

What separates the home as well is its designer features, Keene said. That was done with the help of luxury home designer Stephanie Styles, who Keene said if she couldn’t find it for the home, she had it made.

“The vision she had for this home was special like when you walk in and come down the staircase and see the Strip,” Keene said.

Styles has designed homes from Cabo in Mexico to Beverly Hills and from Colorado to Las Vegas.

“As soon as you hit that front door, there are wow factors in every single space,” Styles said. “Each room has its own personality. I created the ups and downs (step up and down levels of the main floor) and all over the house to make it more interesting. “I decided to split the house in half. I have two courtyards down here and one down there. There was supposed to be a continuous wall where the bar is. I put mirrors back there so even at night you can see the Strip.”

The living room has Roberto Cavalli porcelain floors, a stone fireplace, blue chandelier by Santangelo, Luna Bella custom railings and hardwood floors. There’s even stone from Tibet.

There’s a Nick Alain custom chandelier in the kitchen along with a Thermador stove and two Thermador refrigerators and beverage center and two dishwashers. The custom cabinets are by Artesia.

The cocktail bar has custom corset chairs and bar top lighting features.

A powder room off the great room has a floating Onyx vanity with shaved glass walls.

The dining room has custom furniture designed by Styles and Allegra box tray ceiling.

Even the outdoors had a purpose with Styles working with the landscape architect for “pathways to nowhere and everyone and secret gardens and a mystic feeling and fantasy land. It came out spectacular.”

Even the outdoor wine cave had a purpose. It is a concrete bunker that is 12-foot wide and 20-foot deep. Styles put fabric along the walls, stoned the barrel ceiling and put wood flooring, custom cabinetry and wine barrels lined up where you can eat.

“It’s amazing environment for this romantic dinner for a party of two or four,” Styles said

The master bedroom, which is one of her favorite rooms as well, has a chandelier by Allegra and custom woodwork ceilings and custom faux grey pearl walls. There’s a coffee bar with custom cabinets, refrigerator and microwave.

“The master retreat is amazing,” Styles said. “I did a hand-painted mural with a local artist over the tub in the master bath. I hung chains around the bed. I did beautiful awnings in the playroom that mirror the awnings in the outside courtyard so it’s all continuous. The fun is doing every single detail. The (granite island) slab in the kitchen is the last of its kind and created the look at the house — rock star glam — and that’s the house.”