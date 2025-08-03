Kristen Routh-Silberman retains No. 1 Nevada Realtor spot

Las Vegas luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman finished No. 39 in the nation among real estate agents with the most dollar transactions in 2024, easily leading the way in Southern Nevada and the rest of the state.

$25.25M sale in MacDonald Highlands highest so far this year

In the medium team category of six to 10 agents, the Paul Conforte & Bridget Olson Luxury Real Estate Team at Xpand Realty & Property in Las Vegas was No. 1 in the state and Las Vegas at $107.5 million. (Paul Conforte & Bridget Olson Luxury Real Estate Team)

Randy Char with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was the top small team in Las Vegas with $107.2 million. That covers five agents or less. (Randy Char)

In the large team category of 11 to 20 agents, the Napoli Group was No. 1 in Las Vegas with $158.1 million. (Frank Napoli)

National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state and the city in terms of dollar amount of transactions. (Kristen Routh-Silberman)

Las Vegas luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman finished No. 39 in the nation among real estate agents with the most dollar transactions in 2024, easily leading the way in Southern Nevada and the rest of the state.

Routh-Silberman, a Realtor for Douglas Elliman of Nevada had $239 million in transactions in 2024, according to rankings in the individual agent category from RealTrends.

Routh-Silberman was No. 39 in the nation a year ago with $212.9 million in transactions.

The No. 1 agent in the country, Ben Caballero of HomesUSA in Dallas, had $3.92 billion in transactions, followed by Deborah Kern Corcoran in New York with $1.12 billion.

The closest to Routh-Silberman in Nevada was Lexi Cerretti of Compass in Incline Village with $69.29 million in transactions.

Cerretti was followed by Gregory Ochoa of Mountain Luxury Properties in Zephyr Cove with $56.17 million.

The second highest in Las Vegas and No. 3 in the state was John Sullivan with Huntington &Ellis with $55.5 million.

Next on the list is Dan Mumm with Huntington &Ellis at $53.2 million.

Mumm was followed by Grant Meyer with Coldwell Banker Select in Incline Village with $49.6 million.

Next was Amanda Romero with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty in Las Vegas with $48.3 million.

Next was Joseph Wieczzorek with Dickson Realty in Reno with $42.8 million, followed by Robin Smith at No. 9 in the state with $48.2 million. Smith is with Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas.

No. 10 in the state was Jason Lococo with Intero Real Estate in Gardnerville with $44.7 million.

Other top Las Vegas agents in the top 30 included Robert Martin with Huntington &Ellis; Jung Kim with Berkshire Hathaway; Traci Rivera with Redfin; Michelle Sullivan with Douglas Elliman; Alex Adabashi with Huntington &Ellis; Gene Northup with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty; Natalia Harris with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty; Dale Abella with eXp Realty; Karen Pohl with Huntington &Ellis; and Stacy Hamilton with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty.

RealTrends also ranks Realtor teams for Nevada and Las Vegas was prominently placed.

Randy Char with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was the top small team in Las Vegas with $107.2 million. That covers five agents or less.

Char was followed by the Carver Team at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services with $84.4 million.

The Mumm Group at Huntington &Ellis was next with $71.4 million followed by the John Sullivan Group at Huntington &Ellis with $67.4 million.

Kaori Nagao-Chiti with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was next with $60.6 million.

In the medium team category of six to 10 agents, the Paul Conforte &Bridget Olson Luxury Real Estate Team at Xpand Realty &Property in Las Vegas was No. 1 in the state and Las Vegas at $107.5 million.

They were followed by Brenkus Realty Network in Henderson, part of Keller Williams Realty the Marketplace, with $102.9 million.

Other Las Vegas teams ranking high in this category were the Li Team at Keller Williams the Marketplace in Henderson with $68.9 million; William Manor with Keller Williams the Marketplace in Las Vegas with $64.7 million; Trish Nash Team with Douglas Elliman in Henderson at $42.9 million; and Matt Sutter Group with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Las Vegas with $36.1 million.

In the large team category of 11 to 20 agents, the Napoli Group was No. 1 in Las Vegas with $158.1 million. That was followed by the Jack Greenberg Group at Huntington &Ellis with $72.5 million; Custom Fit RE at Keller Williams VIP with $109.4 million; and Great Las Vegas Homes Team with Berkshire Hathaway at $47.3 million.

For the mega-team category of 21 and more agents, the Craig Tann Group at Huntington &Ellis was No. 1 in the state and Las Vegas with $423.1 million.

Other top Las Vegas mega teams included the Mullin Blankfeld Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services with $159.3 million; the Scofield Group at LPT Realty with $127.5 million; the Knight Real Estate Group at LPT Realty with $127.4 million; Winning at eXp Realty at $99.2 million; and The Real Estate Guy with eXp Realty at $78.5 million.

Char, who is also a corporate broker and president, said he and his team appreciate the designation. He has two other agents that are part of the team, and that it takes their entire group to make it possible to be the top-ranked in the small team group. He thanked the marketing, operations and leadership staff for their efforts.

“I’m not measuring my success based on my personal volume,” Char said. “It speaks to the power of the brand and having phenomenal clients that love our services. I think there’s quite a number of people that have made the list, and the highest number we’ve ever had. That to me resonates more with how work agents are working and collaborating efforts.”

Char said the luxury market has slowed and more inventory is popping up, and that’s giving buyers a better opportunity by not having to chase after homes they aren’t interested in purchasing.

“There’s more to choose from out there, and that’s healthy,” Char said. “Sellers if they’re realistic and positioned properly can still sell a house in this market. It gives buyers and sellers alike a great opportunity.”

Napoli said he has six agents working for him and called it a great accomplishment to do so well when going against groups with much larger teams of 11 to 20 agents.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Napoli said. “It’s great that RealTrends has these rankings and recognition. It’s something that myself and my team enjoy as a designation. It helps us realize we have to keep working hard to maintain that top spot.”

Napoli said the luxury market remains active after a slowdown with homes they have listed at $8 million and above that in the past couple of weeks have gone under contract.

“I expect the luxury market will improve the rest of the year,” Napoli said. “I’ve been selling luxury real estate for 26 years and typically in Las Vegas the summer is a slower time. I’m optimistic for the end of the year.”

Olson said they’re excited and thankful for the designation on a team that has eight agents. She said they mostly handle luxury real estate and the clientele they have built up over the years makes it possible.

Conforte said they’re appreciative of the honor and cited that they were also named the Best of Las Vegas for luxury team from the Review-Journal.

“We’ve been at this for more than 20 years, and we put a team together in the last five to six years and feel very honored,” Conforte said.

Olson said the luxury market remains strong and people are still buying.

Conforte added that the luxury market has stabilized and corrected itself, but homes more than $1.5 million are selling consistently. Las Vegas is in a good spot with migration from California and the addition of sports teams, making the city even more attractive.

“We’re hoping the market continues to improve throughout the year, especially if interest rates go down.” Olson said.

Conforte said when they talk to clients when is the best time to put their home on the market and when interest rates are coming down.

“We don’t have a crystal ball but hopefully by the end of 2025,” Conforte said. “In the luxury market, it’s not making that big a difference. The builders are still giving great incentives with (interest rate) buy-downs for new homes.”

It’s a buyer’s market today compared to two years ago when people were overbidding and hoping to get the house, Conforte said.