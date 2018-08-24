Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas castle lists for $3.85M — VIDEO

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
August 24, 2018
 

Inspired by the stunning castles of Europe, Rose Manor is a sophisticated replica of an 1800s Victorian castle.

True to its namesake, the estate features floral touches such as handcarved wood roses throughout the interior and an exterior English garden filled with roses.

“All the mansions in Europe are named,” homeowner Paul Zeppa said about the unique property at 2928 Coast Line Court in Las Vegas. “They call this the Rose Manor. We just call it the Zeppa House.”

The castle’s towering stone walls, elegant stained glass and exquisite stone porte-cochere present a striking backdrop against the other neighboring homes in The Lakes community.

“It’s very unique,” Zeppa said. “There isn’t another house like this west of the Rockies.”

The 11,662-square-foot castle is listed for $3.85 million through Rob Jensen, broker and president of Rob Jensen Co.

Zeppa said he and his wife, Gemma, are selling the estate to downsize.

“We have so much space,” he said. “We’re not utilizing all the room.”

California architectural firm Robert Symons Associates designed the four-level estate. The craftmanship features handcarved mahogany wood, stained-glass windows, custom-designed Italian chandeliers and hand-painted woodwork.

The home has six bedrooms, six baths, private boat dock, lap pool and what Paul Zeppa refers to as the “dungeon.” The dungeon entrance hides behind a secret wall. The wall spins to reveal a staircase descending to a lower level.

“There is a gate that comes down,” he said as he pointed to an iron gated wall that closes off part of the brick-walled lower level. The original owners “displayed mechanical knights in the alcoves along that wall.”

With a wood-beamed ceiling and brick walls, the Zeppas transformed the dungeon into a private family room to view movies.

The Zeppas are the third owners of the property. The castle was originally built by Larry and Lisa Miller in 1991 for an estimated $8.5 million, according to Paul Zeppa. He recalled Larry Miller saying he spent over $700,000 for the 144 custom stained or beveled glass windows imported from the United Kingdom.

According to public records, the Millers sold the property in 2005 to Robert Dyson for $3.4 million. It went into foreclosure in 2008.

Paul Zeppa took action to purchase the estate upon learning it was going into bankruptcy.

“I negotiated with the bank directly,” he said about diverting the property from going to auction. “Before it even got to the courthouse steps.”

“Larry’s so happy we got the house,” Paul Zeppa said. “We are maintaining his vision.”

The Zeppas worked to restore and maintain the home in its original condition. He said he has invested about $400,000 into the property.

“We don’t want to change it,” Gemma Zeppa said. “If you go to Europe, this is what the castles look like. If you change it, it won’t be a castle anymore.”

After purchasing the property, the couple made minor renovations to the property. They restored the kitchen to the original condition after it was changed by previous ownership.

“We stripped the whole thing down,” Paul Zeppa said. “We had the cabinets restored to the original wood.”

The restoration included removing wallpaper in the master and hiring a painter to create a stone effect on the wood window frames throughout the home.

“He was really talented,” Paul Zeppa said about the painter. “It looks like real stone. It took seven layers of paint to achieve the look.”

The couple also finished the attic, adding 2,000 square feet to the home.

Walking through the massive handcarved mahogany front door framed by stained-glass windows is like stepping back in time. Ogival arched doorways, ceilings and long hallways replicate an authentic castle experience throughout the home.

The effect is carried throughout with the use of rich dark mahogany woodwork, built-ins and crown molding.

“There was a tremendous amount of detail put into this house during the design and construction phases,” Jensen said. “I toured the home with the original owner over 10 years ago, and I remember him telling me there was over $1 million in Honduras mahogany millwork alone.”

A formal sitting room features large windows, rose-patterned carpet, gas fireplace and elegant touches. Adjacent is the expansive formal dining room complete with a custom chandelier, built-ins and ogival arched windows with window bench seating.

The castle is purportedly an exact replica of one Lisa Miller loved to stay in while traveling in Europe. According to Paul Zeppa, her husband commissioned all the material imported from the U.K. to create an authentic representation of the property.

The expansive gourmet kitchen has mahogany cabinetry, counter seating and separate breakfast nook. A large family room is adjacent with access to the kitchen through a large window.

Upstairs, the master suite features a separate sitting area framed by ogival shaped windows and large domed ceiling. An exterior balcony showcases stunning views of the pool and lake.

A massive walk-in closet features a separate area for shoes and handbags with stairs descending into a larger room for hanging clothes.

“It’s a very unique closet,” Paul Zeppa said. “It’s a closet almost every woman in the world would love.”

The master bath features a double vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower.

Three adjacent en suite bedrooms share a large common room in a separate wing of the manor.

“It was designed for their three daughters,” Paul Zeppa said of the bedroom wing. “You can use it for studying or relaxing.”

Another separate wing provides additional en suite bedrooms with a more masculine design. The bathroom features a stainless steel counter and vanity set against a travertine floor.

“This was the wing for the boys,” he said. “They had three girls and two boys.”

Paul Zeppa, who owns RF Imaging and Communications, invented four different devices in a large office on the upper level.

“I would stay up until 3 in the morning creating stuff,” Paul said. “I used to do it a lot at the beginning after we purchased the property.”

The castle also features an upper-level game room and exercise area.

The exterior opens up to English-style gardens lined with roses, a private dock and lap pool that Paul Zeppa calls the moat.

The home showcases a thick slate roof, three separate garages, imported door locks, security system and a commercial-grade air conditioning chiller system.

“In a chiller system, you use water,” he said. “Once the water is cold, it pumps it through the house through radiators.”

A private dock and electric boat lead to trips along Lake Sahara, where residents enjoy record-breaking fishing.

“It reminds me of Venice,” Gemma Zeppa said. “It’s very nice when you go on the lake at sunset.”

The Lakes is an exclusive private gated community with 42 custom luxury homes.

“We’re a small community,” Paul Zeppa said. “Most people know each other and take care of each other.”

