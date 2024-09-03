90°F
Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas designers talk outdoor kitchen ideas

Outdoor kitchens come in a variety of designs. This one features a covered patio, poolside.
Outdoor kitchens come in a variety of designs. This one features a covered patio, poolside. (IS Luxury)
Brian G. Thornton
Brian G. Thornton
The 2024 New American Home outdoor kitchen features indoor/outdoor living.
The 2024 New American Home outdoor kitchen features indoor/outdoor living. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
Terrence Thornton
Terrence Thornton
In 2019 Las Vegas architect Michael Gardner created this outdoor kitchen as part of the New American Remodel in the Las Vegas historical district.
In 2019 Las Vegas architect Michael Gardner created this outdoor kitchen as part of the New American Remodel in the Las Vegas historical district. (Luxus Design Build)
Oversized pocket doors open to a covered patio and pool deck for seamless indoor and outdoor li ...
Oversized pocket doors open to a covered patio and pool deck for seamless indoor and outdoor living with a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, covered patio and seating area with a fire feature. (IS Luxury)
This indoor/outdoor patio was built within The New American Home 2023 on Rock Stream Road within the Ascaya community in Henderson.
This indoor/outdoor patio was built within The New American Home 2023 on Rock Stream Road within the Ascaya community in Henderson. (Luxus Design Build)
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions
September 3, 2024 - 7:54 am
 
Updated September 3, 2024 - 9:27 am

As we wrap up summertime and head into the holiday season, let’s take a look at the luxury indoor/outdoor kitchen.

One key advantage of an outdoor kitchen is its convenience. During the cooler months when the weather is beautiful, an outdoor kitchen can offer a welcome amenity.

It’s essential to consider the outdoor cooking space’s location in relation to the house and whether there will be shade, a pool, or misters present along with heaters for the cold winter season.

When designing an outdoor cooking space, shade can be achieved by incorporating a permanent overhead shade structure or using cantilever umbrellas. Additionally, it is important to determine if the outdoor kitchen will blend with the existing landscape or if a new landscaping will be designed to incorporate the outdoor cooking spaces.

“There’s a multitude of different ways you can solve for having some shade. Misters are a great way to help keep the space cool. We often find that just being next to the cool water or even a sunken outdoor kitchen space, right at pool water level, helps keep the cool space cool,” said Terrence Thornton, project manager and designer for Ozzy Kraft.

Another trend is the disappearing glass doors that integrate the outside living area. There are several ways to design outdoor-indoor kitchens, such as using big pocketing doors that open to the outdoor spaces when the weather cools down.

As for building the outdoor kitchens. “Traditional slabs used inside the house won’t work for outdoor kitchens. There are many products out there that are slabs meant for outdoor climates. They can hold up in this heat, won’t fade, and won’t burn you, so we always use those materials in the outdoor climate,” said designer Amy Finchem Conley, owner of Tilt 23 Studios, a high-end custom home design firm that offers services after raw land is purchased.

“We use non-skid-resistant material inside and R11 or something slip-resistant outside that matches the interior,” said interior designer Donna Johnson, who operates Luxe-Design.

“We find that many people, as far as cooking, are going to more sophisticated cabinetry, such as beautiful powder-coated cabinets, or cabinetry that’s made for the outdoors that looks more like the indoors. Of course, they’re stainless steel,” Johnson said.

Lighter fabrics, such as Sunbrella, are used to upholster outdoor furniture, capturing the comfort of interior sofas and swivel chairs. Much of the indoor furniture is now designed for outdoor use, which is popular because people want to be comfortable outside.

Planning considerations include cost range, construction, safety, return on investment and added value.

“People are looking at sustainable design, of course, smart technology. There are Wi-Fi-enabled grills that may be a consideration, such as being able to control everything with your smartphone. Appliances keep getting smarter and perform better,” said Brian G. Thornton of Brian G. Thornton Designs LLC. “People like customization and personalization. That includes everything from specialized cooking equipment to unique aesthetic features.” There are many new options for cooking, such as Evo, a flat, round barbecue. Smokers and pizza ovens are popular as well.

One of Terrance Thornton’s clients wanted to add a freezer with some freezer drawers. The client told Terrance Thornton the kids were outside and they wanted popsicles. The client didn’t want to have to go inside to get popsicles. The client wanted convenience for the kids so they could grab them and enjoy their outdoor activities.

“Many people are driven by and get emotional about what something looks like and how it makes them feel. We want to be able to address those things as well as trends,” Brian G. Thornton said.

So, there are ways that you can condition an outdoor space and enclose it,” Conley said. “For these homes that we’re designing, we’re always trying to create indoor-outdoor spaces that people can enjoy a connection to nature that we think is so important year-round.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
