Living the high life at Waldorf Astoria

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
January 4, 2019 - 5:14 pm
 

Rising above the heart of the Strip are two lofty Waldorf Astoria penthouses: suites 4702 and 4107. Both units showcase the property’s spectacular views of the world-renowned corridor.

“You can’t match the location,” said Michelle Manley of Award Realty. Manley is the listing agent for unit 4702. “It’s the best of the best.”

Owned by the same individual, both units showcase different designs but share in the Waldorf’s world-class amenities.

“He is a long-term investor,” saidbroker Ellie Shefler about the current owner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Penthouse 4702 overlooks the Strip from the Waldorf’s top floor. The fully furnished penthouse is privately listed for $6.75 million through Manley.

According to Manley, once the unit sells, it could garner the highest price per square foot for the building. The current top selling price is $1,669 a square foot.

“We believe that is the direction the market is moving in this building,” Manley said. “There is an upward trend in numbers. This is top floor, and it will always carry a heavy premium.

The 2,247-square-foot, top-floor unit showcases custom European grandeur with imported European finishes and materials, high ceilings and two master suites.

Every detail was carefully selected and designed by the previous owner, who was originally from England.

“She had spectacular taste,” Manley said of the original owner, who didn’t want to be identified. “She was a very talented person.”

The unrivaled design elements of the formal living areas showcase 12-foot ceilings, imported distressed oak hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The unit has the highest ceilings in the whole building,” Manley said.

Added design interest is found in the formal living room ceiling’s grand dome, lined with copper leafing.

In addition to the dynamic Strip views, the suite boasts a bird’s-eye look into the future Raiders stadium.

The white gourmet kitchen captures the European essence with an imported French La Cornue gas stove accentuated by a copper penny tile backsplash and custom stainless steel hood. Solid wood custom cabinetry accented with imported polished brass handles and custom grates provide a refined aesthetic. Professional grade appliances, walk-in pantry and casual bar dining complete the package.

The two elegant master suites flanking the penthouse showcase 13-foot coffered ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, custom lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows. The main master includes a walk-in closet and a unique custom barn door master bath entry.

The spa-like bath features an oversized soaking tub, radiant heated marble flooring, custom floating vanity and imported tile in the shower.

A large den off the entry also can serve as a third bedroom. The den features custom barn doors, built-ins and a pressure-mounted dancer’s pole.

“She (original owner) used it for exercise,” Manley said about the dancer’s pole. “The current owner loves it.”

The third bath across from the den features exquisite finishes, including a stunning stone wall, faux crocodile flooring and imported tile in the shower.

The entire suite is managed by the Control 4 system, including lights, heating and window coverings.

Just a few floors below is the professionally designed penthouse 4107. The grand entry has a custom Murano Italian glass, black chandelier, gold-leaf Italian Donghia wallpaper and ASI fumed and smoked oak hardwood floor.

The 2,167-square-foot, fully furnished unit features two master bedrooms, formal living spaces and stylish furnishings. It is listed for $3.99 million through Shefler.

“I wanted to design something that feels like a luxury resort,” previous owner Angeles Scorsetti said.

The unit was designed by Scorsetti and her husband, Steve Mason. The couple purchased the unit in 2013 as a gray shell and sold the unit earlier this year. Scorsetti owns Scorsetti Design.

“My inspiration comes from being in different cities,” Scorsetti said. “I love to travel and love fashion, too. It’s a mix of both travel and fashion.”

International influences Scorsetti incorporated were finishes and materials from different parts of the world, including wallpaper from London, custom light fixtures from Italy and flooring from New York.

The stunning formal living area features a coffered ceiling, ebony tiger veneer panels and a custom Briston’s designed rug.

The floor-to-ceiling windows provide dynamic views of world-famous Strip, while also looking into the future Raiders stadium.

A custom chandelier by designer Todd Rugee cascades down from the coffered ceiling, creating a stunning focal point for the formal dining.

“It took six months to get the chandelier,” Scorsetti said. “It has almost 400 crystals and came from Italy. It is a very special piece.”

The gourmet kitchen features professional-grade appliances, custom stainless steel hood, Murano blown glass chandelier, white diamond quartzite counters contrasted by dark artisan ebony tiger veneer cabinetry.

The stunning focal point is a custom-designed, illuminated White Diamond quartzite waterfall-edged island.

“This is one of my favorite features,” Scorsetti said. “They call it white diamond because when it lights up, it sparkles.”

Two master suites, one on each side of the unit, feature Selva flock wallpaper by British designer Romo and custom Italian light fixtures. Scorsetti designed the bedrooms to have an open feel by incorporating glass walls to separate the bedroom from the luxurious master baths.

“I love the amazing view of the master bedroom,” Scorsetti said on why she used all glass. “To close the wall off doesn’t make sense. I wanted to make it more connected the bath with the bedroom, so you can enjoy the beautiful sunset from the bathtub.”

Fifteen slabs of book-matched Calacatta Venato marble were used for the bath floors, and shower walls. Custom one-piece imported stone soaking tubs, floating vanities, Murano chandeliers, custom walls of Bisazza wall tile mosaic and Italian marble counters complete the luxurious hotel ambiance.

The powder bath off the entry features a custom Vitraform Italian sink, worth over $10,000. The sink is accentuated by a Dornbracht polished chrome faucet and a wall of Italian Mosaic Gold Leaf wallpaper from Bisazza.

The entire penthouse is furnished with Celebrity British Designer Christopher Guy’s creations and controlled by Control 4 system with custom LED lighting controls.

“We didn’t cut any corners,” Scorsetti said on building out the unit. “I wanted to make this place beautiful. It wasn’t about the money or budget. We wanted the best of the best.”

Formerly branded as the Mandarin Oriental, the Waldorf Astoria is undergoing a $50 million renovation. The scope of work focuses on the common areas of the hotel side of the property. Once that project is completed, plans are to renovate the residence side.

Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
3671 Tioga Way in Paradise Palms neighborhood Listed for $650,000 Professional photographers Mark and Sarah Gascoine
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development.
Overlooking the second hole of the Rio Secco golf course within the community of Marquis Seven Hills is a modern masterpiece of light and architectural artistry. Designed by the award-winning Blue Heron design team, the home known as The Aurora Estate adorns the likes of the most noteworthy LED displays and lighting projects from around the world. XLED Systems founder and mastermind behind the world-renowned Freemont Street Experience, Hong Kong's Disneyland Storybook Theater and the larger-than-life concert stages of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and the Foo Fighters (to name a few)—brings light and magic to the hills of this private and highly desirable gated community. The combination of the 133" custom HD/LED Digital Display, 150+ interior/exterior lights and 34 indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers bring a unique ambiance and entertainment level to the home. Other spectacular bonus features include a 1,200 SQFT pool, therapy spa, wet step lounge, $100K+ full Crestron system in-sync with Amazon's Alexa, 9 security cameras and panic room.
Real Estate Millions takes a look at 9103 Alta Drive #1501, Las Vegas, NV.
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley's most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard "Jerry" B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Garry Tomashowski talks about his cabin in Mount Charleston.
Did you know there is an underground house in Las Vegas? The home was originally built as a bomb shelter in 1978, and sits 26 feet below the surface. The midcentury-style home measures about 6,000 square feet, and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There's a 6-foot-deep pool, a spa, a barbecue area, and a carpeted six-hole putting green. The Underground House has lighting that emulates different times of the day. And mountain and wilderness murals depict an outdoor setting. The home is accessed from a flight of stairs that's part of a town home.
Mitch McClellan and John McDonough talk about their property in Southern Highlands.
Barbara Adcock talks about her favorite parts of her home in Anthem.
Real Estate Millions host Susan Kocab interviews Uri Vaknin about the renovations he made to his home and why he chose a one story building.
Brad and Ann Adams talk about their home in MacDonald Highlands.
