Local casino architect lists home in The Ridges

Tom Wucherer has spent the past 38 years creating experiences.

As a renowned architect and developer specializing in the hospitality and gaming industries, his designs evoke a profound response. His notable projects include the Treasure Island, Bellagio and the original Rio.

It was only natural that when he and his wife, Valerie Wucherer, purchased a single-story, semi-custom home in the Topaz Ridge neighborhood of The Ridges, the CEO and co-founder of Strada LV and Wucherer Design Group used what he had learned to design small visual experiences throughout their new property.

That was almost 23 years ago.

Wucherer and his wife are now ready to begin a new chapter after raising two children in their beloved residence. It is listed for $2,888,888 through Joanne “Jo Jo” Cardone, luxury home specialist with Luxury Estates International.

“Getting into The Ridges at this price point is uncommon,” Cardone said. “This home is a high-quality property, with a large private backyard, a garden, mature landscaping, a casita and five bedrooms — all under $3 million.”

A unique aspect of the listing is that Wucherer offers to meet the incoming homebuyer to discuss, negotiate and develop a design that personalizes the home for them.

“Whoever buys this place, I want it to feel like home,” Tom Wucherer said. “It makes sense to sit down with the buyer and ask them what they want this place to be. They can get a custom home without having to start from scratch.”

The couple purchased the William Lyon home in October 2002, when Valerie Wucherer was pregnant with their second child. The Ridges was a relatively new community, with Topaz Ridge being the second development phase, following Promontory.

“We walked in and fell in love with it,” Wucherer said. “Every bedroom is en suite, which was uncommon then, so each of our children had their own bedroom. It just felt like home.”

The semi-custom home was nearing completion when the couple found it, as its previous sale had fallen through. Though most finishes were installed, they got to choose the distinct slate tile flooring.

“It was meant to be,” Wucherer said. “We had to find something because our previous home was sold, and we needed to be out in two weeks.”

Wucherer began designing and remodeling the home after they moved in. All updates and renovations were completed within the first two years of occupancy and have remained unchanged.

“Working with Mr. Wynn and his design team was a great experience,” Wucherer said. “It exposed me to the logic and thinking of how you visualize sequences and experiences. They are very deliberate and thoughtful. It was what I wanted to bring to this house without going crazy.”

Creating an entrance experience sequence was an essential concept in Wucherer’s vision. He replaced a solid wood door with a custom glass door, which reveals the front courtyard and allows natural light to flow into the area.

The outdoor wood-burning stone fireplace and comfy seating provide a warm, inviting ambiance. Over the years, the couple have hosted several functions in the expansive front courtyard, including a seated Thanksgiving dinner.

“I have spent many hours in the cooler months with a roaring fire in the fireplace with my music playing,” Wucherer said. “It’s so relaxing.”

He designed another entry sequence from the courtyard, using uninterrupted sight lines between the main entrance and the exterior casita. He accomplished this by installing a custom glass-front door and positioning the casita directly on an illusory visual line with the entrance.

“I start with the end in mind,” Wucherer said. “How do we want to experience our home. Both Val and I wanted it to be a place to relax.”

Inside the home, he converted a storage closet in the formal dining room into a 1,000-bottle, temperature-controlled wine room. He commissioned the construction of all the wooden wine holders and a custom glass door with iron accents.

The highlight of Wucherer’s renovations is the resort-style backyard design. Starting with an unfinished dirt yard, with a hill rising at a 45-degree angle, he faced minor challenges. He created a meandering path through mature landscaping to access the top of the hill.

The detached casita became the centerpiece, situated in the middle of the yard and built into the hillside. Inside, the casual ambiance is enhanced by the sealed concrete floor and a painted concrete accent wall. The space features a central living area with a full bar and a bath, which can serve as a pool bath and storage space. Wucherer designed and engineered it so a rooftop deck could be added.

The casita bar offers multifunctionality, serving as a mini kitchen for guests or a bar for parties. Its oversized glass doors open completely, allowing the space to blend seamlessly with the exterior.

“It’s a great entertaining home,” Wucherer said. “During special events, we had a bartender set up in the casita and then move to the courtyard for dinner. Once we had over 18 people seated in the courtyard. It works great.”

The walkway to the casita is covered with a grand stone trellis loaded with grape vines. Under the trellis, Wucherer installed a pull-down movie screen and a surround-sound system, which the family used for a weekly movie night.

The pool and elevated hot tub are on one side of the casita, with a grassy area on the other. The backyard features an outdoor kitchen, raised garden beds and a dog run. Wucherer estimates investing more than $250,000 in the renovations, which translates to a considerably higher amount in today’s market.

With Wucherer’s changes, other highlights include its spacious floor plan, which flows easily from the living room, kitchen and formal dining room.

The spacious kitchen has a central island graced with granite counters, cherry cabinets, high-end appliances, a casual breakfast nook and a butler’s pantry.

“The house is casual living,” Wucherer said. “Val and I are from the Midwest and spend more time around the kitchen island conversing or eating. It’s a very Midwest thing to do.”

The main living area features a gas fireplace and a wet bar, which the couple also use as a coffee bar.

“Every morning, we make coffee and sit out on the back patio to enjoy each other’s company,” Wucherer said. “We’ve had some special times being together.”

The expansive private primary suite has coffered ceilings and access to the pool deck. Its oversized windows draw in lots of natural light, brightening the room.

The guest bedrooms are in a separate wing from the main living area, bordered by oversized windows providing views of the front courtyard.

“I’m going to miss all the family times,” Valerie Wucherer said. “It’s a great house to raise a family.”

The gated Topaz Ridge neighborhood comprises 89 single-story properties and offers access to The Ridges’ world-class amenities.

In addition to 24-hour guard gate security and walking trails, residents can access Club Ridges, an exclusive fitness and leisure center featuring fitness equipment, tennis courts and a resort-style pool.

According to Cardone, the master-planned community is undergoing changes to Bear’s Best golf course. Recently sold to Mulligan Holdings Inc., it is scheduled to be redeveloped into a private country club and social destination. Plans include adding 15 boutique villas, hospitality suites, bars, restaurants, lounges, terraces and a boutique clubhouse. Opening is planned for October 2026.

About the home

Price: $2,888,888

Location: 48 Panorama Crest Ave. in the Topaz Ridge neighborhood of The Ridges in Summerlin

Size: 4,478 square feet, including a detached casita; five en suite bedrooms, including a private primary suite and casita; 5.5 baths, including a primary bath with a shower, soaking tub and dual vanities. The casita is engineered for a sky deck. The property features two attached two-car garages, the main garage has MyQ smart openers, and the second has MyQ-ready openers. The home is sited on 0.37 acres.

Features: Semi-custom single-story estate; front courtyard entry with stone wood-burning fireplace; slate tile and carpet flooring; expansive glass windows and doors for seamless indoor/outdoor connection; spacious open great room with wet bar, integrated sound system and gas fireplace; dining space has temperature-controlled wine room with 1,000 bottle capacity; kitchen features central island with granite countertops and counter seating, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and butler's pantry with counter space and storage; executive office; coffered ceilings; hand-painted wood beams on ceiling; two covered patio areas; outdoor kitchen with two barbecues (gas and charcoal) smoker; heated pool with iAquaLink system and elevated spa with waterfall; exterior trellis with grapes and movie screen with surround sound; exterior stone façade; owned solar system; raised garden beds; pet run; 3-zone HVAC system; Google Home System with Google Assistant Smart Display in the kitchen; Nest front doorbell; and mature desert landscaping.

HOA: $707/month (Topaz Ridge $640, Summerlin Master Plan $67)

Listing: Joanne "Jo Jo" Cardone, Luxury Estates International