64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Local renovator turns diamond in the rough into oasis

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
February 7, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 

Casa De Oasis is Riyan Sharan’s “diamond in the rough.”

The 1.33-acre vacant estate was in dire condition when he discovered the property. In addition to its trees and landscaping being overgrown, it had a rat infestation, mold, water damage, bird feces and squatters.

“When you drove by the house, it didn’t look like there was a house,” Sharan said. “The satellite view of the house looked like ‘Jumanji.’”

But through all the issues, Sharan saw potential.

“It was very overgrown,” Sharan said. “But the layout was phenomenal, and I loved the high ceilings.”

Since moving to Las Vegas in 2015, Sharan has renovated several properties in the area. His passion for renovation began by transforming and flipping one property, which led to purchasing, renovating and selling more properties.

“I wanted to see if I could do it,” Sharan said. “And it worked. We made a profit so we bought two more houses. Shortly, I had a good bulk of inventory.

“We submit offers almost every day on properties,” Sharan continued. “I love revitalizing an area.”

He discovered the bank-owned Casa De Oasis, 6645 W. El Campo Grande Ave., in December 2018 and purchased the property, intending to sell it.

Sharan transformed the property into an estate that epitomizes secluded luxury while showcasing rare amenities.

The renovated 8,010-square-foot home features six bedrooms, six baths, a pneumatic elevator servicing a two-story, 3,000-plus-square-foot entertainment wing, a 12-foot Amanti fireplace, which is one of only three ever made, a theater with three-tier stadium seating and 60,000-gallon swimming pool with water slide, waterfall and grotto.

The estate was listed for $1.95 million through Michael Zelina, broker/owner of Red Luxury Real Estate. It sold within eight weeks being on the market.

“This is one of the bigger projects I’ve done,” Sharan said. “It is the first one that surpassed the million-dollar mark.”

The entire renovation took approximately eight months to complete. Sharan invested over $1 million into the property including the purchase price and the renovation.

“I spared no expense,” Sharan said. “And did everything we could to make it a unique and special property as we could.”

Before starting the interior remodel, the crew spent weeks clearing the exterior overgrowth. The property had over 150 species of palm trees. Keeping an oasis feel on the property, Sharan removed 50 palm trees but kept the remaining hundred-plus trees. Ten wood chippers were used to break down the material.

“It looked like a sawmill,” Sharan said about the wood chippers. “It was so overgrown you didn’t know where the property lines were.”

The interior of the home was demolished down to the studs. Through the significant renovation, Sharan maintained the integrity of the home’s original layout.

“We took out every surface of the house,” said Sharan. “There was not one piece of the existing material from the previous structure. But we maintained the integrity of the property.”

Six semi-trailers parked in the front of the property and an additional four in the back were used to haul all the construction and landscaping debris.

Sharan spent more than a month working with a designer developing the overall design for the property. His vision was to create a modern estate using materials and finishes that were uncommon to the Las Vegas market, while appealing to a broad base of potential buyers.

“I tried to make it as neutral as possible,” Sharan said. “So, we could expose it to a broad clientele while keeping it as unique as possible.”

He and his crew searched worldwide for unusual materials such as flooring, fixtures and lights to integrate into the modern design.

Through the course of the renovation, Sharan named the property Casa De Oasis.

“Once we started to see the potential and the beauty of the property,” Sharan said. “That’s when we named it Casa De Oasis.”

The result is a one-of-a-kind sophisticated modern design, incorporating the sleek palette of black and white.

“I’m colorblind, so it’s my go-to in terms of my remodels,” Sharan said. “I find it very classy.”

Every detail was carefully selected and crafted. Highlights include Carrara polished porcelain tile flooring, coffered ceilings, high-end Kane carpet and custom-crafted chandeliers.

A newly designed front courtyard opens to a custom 12-foot wrought-iron double door entry. Inside, an incredible $8,000 custom chandelier hangs from the 22-foot-high ceilings.

“It took eight of us to carry it into the house,” Sharan said about the chandelier. “It weighs over 1,000 pounds.”

The entrance opens to a formal living area showcasing the soaring ceilings, while the line-of-sight view of the lush backyard draws the eye outward.

“You can see directly to the pool and waterfall,” Sharan said about the entrance. “It gives you the feel of an oasis the moment you walk in.”

On one side of the main entry is a grand formal dining area, while on the other side Sharan created a small bedroom/den.

The private master bedroom showcases a fireplace and custom chandelier, valued at more than $5,000. According to Sharan, three installers wearing white gloves individually hung each piece of glass on the light fixture.

The master bath features a custom-made Roman tub imported from Italy, quartz counters, polished marble shower, dual sinks with infinity drains and another luxurious custom-designed chandelier.

Each of the six baths showcases a different theme while coordinating with the overall design.

The spacious gourmet kitchen features a 24-foot white quartz island with waterfall edge. Sharan created the extensive island by fusing two 12-foot slabs, so it appears seamless.

It features professional-grade Thor appliances including a 48-inch range and hood, two dishwashers and a 66-inch built-in refrigerator/freezer. Sharan and his crew custom-built the cabinets, fabricated the quartz countertops and created an expansive walk-in pantry.

The kitchen opens to a comfortable casual dining space with a 12-foot Amanti flush-mount electric fireplace. Sharan purchased the fireplace during a convention, where the vendor had it on display.

“I wanted to use it,” Sharan said. “I had no idea where I was going to use it, but I offered him a five-figure cash offer and he agreed.”

A hallway off the kitchen flows into the two-story entertainment wing with access to the backyard and pool. The wing’s most notable feature is the pneumatic elevator Sharan purchased for over $50,000. Sharan and his crew installed the unique lift as a transport to the second level. The cylinder-shaped glass cab is vacuum-sealed and uses air pressure to lift it upward.

“I didn’t want to use the standard elevator,” Sharan said. “I wanted to find a unique one that’s never been seen before.”

The theme song from the 1960s animated television show “The Jetsons” plays inside the cab.

The upper level features a gym with 1-inch-thick flooring and a separate 1,600-square-foot living area. During the renovation, Sharan removed the existing bowling alley.

On the opposite side of the wing, Sharan created a spacious three-tier movie theater with stadium seating.

“My favorite part is the theater,” Sharan said. “We used so many different materials from so many different places.”

Each of the nine seats has an air-conditioning vent. The plush high-end carpet was designed by Sharan when he traveled to Georgia to the carpet mill.

Wanting an authentic movie theater ambiance, Sharan added lights on the stairs, carpet on the wall and imported Italian wall scones. Movie posters line the wall, depicting Sharan’s favorite movies. No video equipment was installed, allowing the owners to customize the room.

Staying true to an oasis, Sharan created an incredible resort-style backyard complete with an over 60,000-gallon swimming pool with water slide, waterfall and grotto as well as a swim-up bar, barbecue, spa and fire feature. Sharan added 13,000 square feet of grass throughout the property.

“It’s so unique in Las Vegas,” Sharan said, “To see a property of this size with this much privacy.”

The home also features three custom-built motorized iron gates, private U-shaped driveway, extensive outdoor lighting, smart home technology and Vivint Home Security system.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions: 6645 El Campo Grande
New American 2020 Home - Video
Take a tour through the 2020 New American Home with the architectural design concept of combining indoors and outdoors together.
Real Estate Millions: 1950's Remodel with John and Jon
High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges. Both wanted to return the heart of the city and to live a more established neighborhood, and chose McNeil Estates, a beloved midcentury neighborhood designed for “country living in the city” when Las Vegas was booming in the 1950s. The first home they bought in McNeil became too cost effective and then they spotted the charming 1951 ranch home on the corner and Ashby Avenue and Strong Drive, its yard still boasting a lemon tree planted by the original owner, Mrs. Mary Porter.
Real Estate Millions 4915 Spruce Road - Video
The home is 4,466 square feet, and has four bedrooms including a private master loft and secondary lower-level master, four baths, two-car attached garage. The home is on a quarter-acre lot. Adjacent quarter-acre lot is being sold with the property.
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
THE LATEST
 
Summerlin mansion lists for $3.5M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The home showcases six bedrooms including two master suites. Other features include 14 baths, a subterranean level with game room and wine cellar. Its stylish resort-like backyard offers a salt-water pool with exercise jets, spa, two barbecue areas, fire pit and fire wall.

A group of celebrity designers combined forces and showcased the latest trends in interior desi ...
Celebrity interior designers showcase skills at World Market Center show
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Television celebrities and designers, including one based in Las Vegas, combined forces and showcased the latest trends in interior design during this week’s World Market Center winter home furnishings’ show.

The penthouse is rented for $5,000 to $25,000 a night for corporate parties and celebrities. (T ...
Palms Place penthouse gets $1M remodel; rents for up to $25,000 a night
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas high-rise condo at the Palms Place that set a sales record at $12.5 million in November underwent more than $1 million in renovations and now is being rented out for $5,000 to $25,000 a night for corporate parties and celebrities. Weddings are on the horizon for 2020.

No. 1: The record-setter at $12.5 million at the Palms Place is the highest-known sale recorded ...
High-rise luxury resales set records in 2019
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas set a record in 2019 for the two most expensive publicly revealed high-rise resales in its history as the high-end luxury market of $1 million and more carried the day over lower-priced units in the valley.

This $12 million mansion is under construction in Southern Highlands. This artist's rending sho ...
Las Vegas luxury homes outperform overall market
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The luxury new home and existing home market in Las Vegas continued on its hot streak in 2019 and vastly outperformed the rest of the housing market.

 
Sun West builds 2020 New American Home — VIDEO
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Sun West Custom Homes, like last year, is the featured builder behind the New American Home 2020 in the Henderson luxury hillside community where it did the 2019 New American Home.

Inspirada fell from ninth in the rankings in 2018 to 13th in 2019. It had 640 sales. (Inspirada)
Las Vegas major master plans outperform local market
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Las Vegas’ four leading master-planned communities combined outperformed Southern Nevada’s housing market as a whole and have positioned themselves to again lead the way in 2020.

Japan-based Sekisui House and Woodside Homes has built a 5,400-square-foot prefabricated home t ...
Japanese builder shows off new building technology
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A recently completed multimillion-dollar prefabricated home in Summerlin that brings innovative Japanese homebuilding technology to America goes under the national spotlight this week when it’s unveiled during CES in Las Vegas.

 
Architects trade Ridges mansion for 1950s midcentury ranch — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges.