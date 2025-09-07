99°F
Real Estate Millions

MacDonald Highlands mansion features 3 pools

The mansion boasts three infinity-edge pools strategically positioned on separate floors. (Douglas Elliman)
This Richard Luke-designed mansion in MacDonald Highlands has listed for nearly $10 million. (Douglas Elliman)
Richard Luke (Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)
The kitchen displays a timeless motif with predominantly white cabinetry, contrasted by lower w ...
The kitchen displays a timeless motif with predominantly white cabinetry, contrasted by lower wood-grained cupboards. (Douglas Elliman)
Rooftop deck features a spa with a fire feature. (Douglas Elliman)
The kitchen has a large island with seating. Large-format porcelain tile flows throughout the m ...
The kitchen has a large island with seating. Large-format porcelain tile flows throughout the main level. (Douglas Elliman)
The elegant spa bath showcases a walk-in shower, floating vanities and a soaking tub with stunn ...
The elegant spa bath showcases a walk-in shower, floating vanities and a soaking tub with stunning views. (Douglas Elliman)
The 8,288-square-foot custom home has two modern-style offices. (Douglas Elliman)
Situated just off the main living area, the private primary bedroom resembles a luxurious hotel ...
Situated just off the main living area, the private primary bedroom resembles a luxurious hotel suite. (Douglas Elliman)
The mansion has a home theater, game room, offices, fitness room, wellness spa, wine cellar wit ...
The mansion has a home theater, game room, offices, fitness room, wellness spa, wine cellar with a lounge, two bars, elevator, three dog parks, dog spa and multiple outdoor kitchens and fireplaces.
The bar lounge. (Douglas Elliman)
Guest bedroom. (Douglas Elliman)
The gym. (Douglas Elliman)
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
September 7, 2025 - 1:45 pm
 

Renowned architect Richard Luke, AIA, creates custom luxury homes that embody a striking “wow” factor.

His design for 665 Overlook Rim Drive in the prestigious MacDonald Highlands takes the concept to a whole new level — actually, three levels.

The home boasts three infinity-edge pools strategically positioned on separate floors.

“You could never do these three pools again,” said Kristin Routh-Silberman, a luxury listing agent with Douglas Elliman. “It’s truly unique.”

The 8,288-square-foot custom home, named the Bond Estate, is listed for $9,995,000 through Routh-Silberman.

The two-level property with a rooftop deck features five bedrooms, including a primary and junior primary suite. It has seven baths, theater, game room, office, fitness room, wellness spa, wine cellar with a lounge, two bars, elevator, three dog parks, dog spa and multiple outdoor kitchens and fireplaces.

“This is definitely a trophy property,” Routh-Silberman said. “The floor plan is extremely functional and has many amenities. It’s sensational.”

The dramatic pool design creates a striking illusion of continuous water flowing from one pool to the next, cascading from the rooftop’s hot and cold plunge to the center wading pool to the main level’s larger pool.

“Each pool is self-contained and has a pump that creates a waterfall,” said Westpoint Development Group Inc. President Steve Yanke, the general contractor for the project. “The water on each level gets pumped back up to a sheer descent in the patio lid, giving the illusion of a curtain of falling water.”

According to Luke, the homeowner requested the tiered pools to maximize the views and create entertainment areas throughout the home. They also wanted direct access to the pool from the gym on the midlevel so they could jump in after a workout.

The added weight called for a strong and reliable foundation. Yanke pointed out that the combined weight is approximately 280,000 pounds, underscoring the need for careful planning and design to ensure stability and safety.

The solution involved incorporating four oversized 10-foot-by-10-foot steel footings interlocked with a horizontal concrete grade beam around the perimeter. The structural support system is situated 9 feet below the main pool. Vertical steel columns run parallel from the footings, forming a steel structure that supports the entire home.

“I think the biggest challenge we had was designing the footings to hold the weight of the upper pools,” Yanke said. “It took three to four months to figure out a strategy before we began construction.”

Another unique challenge was waterproofing the property to prevent leaks. The team constructed a secondary pool within the primary pool to capture any water. The design allowed any collected water to be safely funneled out, preventing mold or other damage.

“It took a lot of engineering,” Luke said. “It’s tricky when you put a pool on the roof. Expect the unexpected.”

The pools are just one of the many impressive features Luke integrated into the design. The cohesive use of water throughout the property — including the entry fountain and a 20-foot interior water wall — contributes to its harmonious biophilic elements.

His vision emphasizes capturing the iconic Strip view from every room while creating an open, airy interior. From the moment of entry, the Strip comes into full view.

“When you walk through the front pivot door and see the Strip, I think that makes a ‘wow’ statement,” Luke said. “Having all the rooms except the theater feature a view is a rarity. I can’t think of another house I’ve done where you can do that.”

The multilevel home intends to live like a single-story home, with all the main living areas on one level. The spacious layout allows abundant natural light to flood the interiors, flowing effortlessly from the entry and wine lounge to the kitchen, formal dining, main living, bar and exterior pool deck.

Off the entry, the cozy wine lounge offers an intimate setting for guests to sit and enjoy samples from the expansive wine collection, housed in a temperature-controlled cooler.

The gourmet kitchen displays a timeless motif with predominantly white cabinetry, contrasted by lower wood-grained cupboards. The contemporary space epitomizes sleek elegance with its minimalist approach to color, clean lines, a hidden pantry and a central island with a white quartzite waterfall edge that seats four. Large-format porcelain tile flows throughout the main level.

Situated off the main living area, Luke designed the private primary bedroom to resemble a luxurious hotel suite. This sophisticated space features a bed positioned against a wall facing the Strip and an angled fireplace. The suite provides access to the exterior pool deck and includes a boutique-style walk-in closet with a glimpse of the Strip. The elegant spa bath showcases a walk-in shower, floating vanities and a soaking tub with stunning views.

The lower-level is an entertaining haven with a wet bar, theater and comfortable lounge area. A distinct characteristic of both wet bars is the back-lit marble countertop. This striking feature adds an artistic element, setting the space apart from the rest of the room.

Expansive balconies and terraces on every level seamlessly connect the inside to the outside, offering additional living space. Large 16-foot ceilings in the great room and 12-foot ceilings in the basement significantly boost the home’s spaciousness.

Another distinctive element setting this property apart is the elevator to the roof, which is a rare feature in the Vegas market.

“The property is on the highest part of the hill, and there is no lot behind the property,” Luke said. “So, they let us bring the elevator to the roof. No one else in the community has something like that. It’s unique.”

The home features several of Luke’s signature design elements to complete the overall ambiance, such as expansive pocket doors, soaring ceilings, upper clerestory windows, soffits and ceiling treatments, lighting effects, hidden light sources and luxurious finishes throughout.

Westpoint Development Group, Inc. broke ground in 2019 and completed the home in 2021. Ironically, the pool was built first because of limited access, setting the home’s grade.

Luke has worked with Yanke for more than 25 years, building an estimated 50 luxury residences.

“We work really well together,” Yanke said. “We are the type to read each other’s minds before a word is said.”

The Australian-born architect leads one of the top luxury firms in the valley. Over the past 42 years, he has built a reputation for designing extraordinary high-end properties. Luke’s portfolio demonstrates a talent for quickly envisioning a custom home’s footprint.

“I work very fast,” said Luke, who joined the project in 2018. “Once I understand what the client wants, I visit the site and visualize where everything should go. I put this floor plan (Bond Estate) together in just a few hours, and then we spent a couple of months refining it.”

