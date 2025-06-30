94°F
Mansion in The Ridges hits the market for $9.8 M

A sleek, single-story modern estate in the ultra-exclusive The Ridges community has hit the market for $9.8 million.
A sleek, single-story modern estate in the ultra-exclusive The Ridges community has hit the market for $9.8 million. (BHHS)
This home is in The Ridges. (BHHS)
This home is in The Ridges. (BHHS)
The living area. (BHHS)
The living area. (BHHS)
The pool. (BHHS)
The pool. (BHHS)
The kitchen. (BHHS)
The kitchen. (BHHS)
June 30, 2025 - 9:39 am
 

A sleek, single-story modern estate in the ultra-exclusive The Ridges community has hit the market for $9.8 million. Represented by top-producing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, Realtor Jana Shore — a 23-year resident of The Ridges and a consistent name among the firm’s top 10 selling agents — this custom-built home at 49 Crested Cloud Way offers architectural elegance, privacy and resort-style living.

“This is more than just a luxury home — it’s an architectural statement,” Shore said. “It’s located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Las Vegas, where every property is custom, and no detail is spared. Listings like this don’t come around often.”

Designed by Quinn Boesenecker of Pinnacle Architectural Studio and built by Elegant Homes, the property spans 6,601 square feet and stands out as one of just 28 single-story homes in Indigo — the only fully custom neighborhood in The Ridges. Tucked behind double gates and overlooking the third hole of Bear’s Best golf course, the home blends natural desert surroundings with elevated indoor-outdoor living.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with clean, modern lines, floor-to-ceiling glass and 18-foot wooden ceilings that give way to a central open-air courtyard, flooding the interior with natural light. The main living space opens seamlessly to the outdoors through disappearing pocket doors, where a covered patio, built-in outdoor kitchen, television and glass-edge pool and spa create a resort-style entertaining space.

Inside, the chef’s kitchen is fitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, minimalist cabinetry and a large island perfect for hosting. A lit stone bar adds to the entertainer’s appeal, while the primary suite offers a private retreat with direct pool access, spalike bath finishes and expansive closet space. Each additional bedroom features its en suite bath, all tied together by warm finishes and modern design.

The home also includes a rare six-car garage — a premium offering in The Ridges — and overlooks both the Summit and mountain views and manicured golf greens. Every detail, from the materials to the layout, reflects a commitment to timeless, contemporary architecture.

As residents of The Ridges, future owners will enjoy full access to Club Ridges, an exclusive amenity center offering a state-of-the-art fitness facility, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball courts, parks and miles of trails.

“This home is truly in a class of its own,” Shore said. “Between the location in Indigo, the clean modern design and the way it’s built for both luxury and functionality, there’s nothing else like it on the market right now.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets, with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the fourth-largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2023, the firm completed $5.2 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.

