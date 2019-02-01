Real Estate Millions

Mansion worthy of big game party

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
February 1, 2019 - 2:23 pm
 

It’s only fitting that an award-winning, luxury Henderson home made for a big game party with its rooftop deck and views of the Strip, and where a fantasy football show was recorded for television, is on the market for $5.9 million.

The 8,495-square-foot home at 1210 MacDonald Ranch Drive in MacDonald Highlands next to DragonRidge Country Club clubhouse and 18th hole has not only been showcased on Wayne Allyn Root’s Fantasy Bash program but charity events. It resembles and feels like a hotel. And it comes completely furnished.

It’s listed by Realtor Evangelina Duke-Petroni with the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway, who said what makes the home special is it was designed to entertain a lot of people but be closed off as a private sanctuary when desired.

“The home from when you walk in is a self-contained paradise,” Duke-Petroni said. “You have gates that can open and close and create space that can be very private, and you can open these doors and have amazing views of the golf course and mountains. With a lifestyle deck, you can’t beat the 365-degree view of the valley.”

The home was built in 2017 by Sun West Custom Homes for Calgary-based investor Dave Lambert, whose company, Ventana Beaumont Inc., buys land and has a builder design to construct the multimillion homes it stages and resells.

The luxury mansion won two Silver Nugget Awards from the builder community and was a finalist for three others. It won for best single-family luxury home and for its design and architecture. It was nominated for best unique living space for its kitchen and master bath that measures nearly 2,000 square feet and has its own private sanctuary to the outside.

It’s designed as a contemporary home with tall ceilings as high as 20 feet and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces in the great room and master suite. The home has various pieces of one-of-a-kind, hand-cut stone and luxury marble walls. It features oversized limestone floors and walnut cabinetry.

“The limestone starts when you first come into the home, and there’s no cutting corners on where the flooring begins,” Duke-Petroni said. “It has the finest of every finish, and every piece of furniture has been thought out down to the silverware. People can bring their suitcase and move right in. It’s completely turnkey.”

The one-story, contemporary home has five bedrooms (one that is being used as a spa room), six bathrooms, four-car garage, theater room, walk-in refrigerated wine room, pantry and prep kitchen, resort-style pool and spa and outdoor barbecue and kitchen on a 0.65-acre lot. What sets the home’s exterior apart is a stairwell that leads to a 2,000-square-foot rooftop deck with its own kitchen, fire pit and flat screen televisions.

Like many Coletti homes, water is a prominent theme. Dan Coletti is the owner of Sun West Custom Homes and is famous for his water features in the luxury homes he builds thoughout the Las Vegas Valley.

When you approach the house, you go through a courtyard and a gate. If the sliding gate is all the way open, you can see into the courtyard with a water feature at the entrance of the home and to the infinity pool in the backyard. There’s water to the left and right. Water comes right up to the edge of the master bedroom sliding doors.

The home looks bigger than it is because it’s dominated by glass. There are wide sliding glass doors that open the great room and master bedroom to the pool. The great room, dining room, bar and kitchen are open, allowing for large gatherings and at night for hosting gatherings.

“One of the unique features of the home is how open it is. … Wherever you are in the home (you are able to) see your guests and what is going on,” Duke-Petroni said. “It has an open feeling but feels so intimate.”

Donna Johnson, a Southern California and Las Vegas interior designer with Luxury Designer, did the interior architecture and design of the home that she said was influenced by estates in Beverly Hills.

It’s contemporary so it has white walls and is without a lot of colors, she said.

“This is not a spec home, but a home that has every detail all the way through it,” Johnson said. “It is very quiet here next to the clubhouse. The lifestyle deck (is a place where) everybody can enjoy the beautiful view. It has a great feel of serenity and peace with the theater and massage room. We were thinking serenity when we designed it.”

Included in the walk-in pantry is a food prep area, and warming drawers to keep the food hot and a built-in cappuccino maker to wake you up in the morning.

The home has a state-of-the-art theater room and wine room that holds up to 400 bottles of wine. The exercise area has a spa feel to it with a massage table.

The finishes in the kitchen, which has a 14-foot ceiling, are Recon Walnut cabinets and Perla Elegante quartzite. There are Sub Zero Wolf appliances and Moca Creme limestone flooring.

Real Estate Millions
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: KB Smart Home
KB Homes and Google have teamed up to create a smart home.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Real Estate Millions: Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold In 2018
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
Rat Pack-era home once housed Las Vegas entertainers
3671 Tioga Way in Paradise Palms neighborhood Listed for $650,000 Professional photographers Mark and Sarah Gascoine
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Real Estate Millions: Liberace Mansion
Real Estate Millions: 4120 Mont Blanc Way, Mount Charleston
Real Estate Millions: 8 Vista Crescent Court, Ascaya, Henderson
Real Estate Millions: 11172 San Terrazo Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at Blue Heron Real Estate.
Real Estate Millions: 1325 Villa Barolo Ave
Overlooking the second hole of the Rio Secco golf course within the community of Marquis Seven Hills is a modern masterpiece of light and architectural artistry. Designed by the award-winning Blue Heron design team, the home known as The Aurora Estate adorns the likes of the most noteworthy LED displays and lighting projects from around the world. XLED Systems founder and mastermind behind the world-renowned Freemont Street Experience, Hong Kong’s Disneyland Storybook Theater and the larger-than-life concert stages of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and the Foo Fighters (to name a few)—brings light and magic to the hills of this private and highly desirable gated community. The combination of the 133” custom HD/LED Digital Display, 150+ interior/exterior lights and 34 indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers bring a unique ambiance and entertainment level to the home. Other spectacular bonus features include a 1,200 SQFT pool, therapy spa, wet step lounge, $100K+ full Crestron system in-sync with Amazon’s Alexa, 9 security cameras and panic room.
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at 9103 Alta Drive #1501, Las Vegas, NV.
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Real Estate Millions: 323 Mont Blanc Way
Garry Tomashowski talks about his cabin in Mount Charleston.
Famous Las Vegas underground house
Did you know there is an underground house in Las Vegas? The home was originally built as a bomb shelter in 1978, and sits 26 feet below the surface. The midcentury-style home measures about 6,000 square feet, and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a 6-foot-deep pool, a spa, a barbecue area, and a carpeted six-hole putting green. The Underground House has lighting that emulates different times of the day. And mountain and wilderness murals depict an outdoor setting. The home is accessed from a flight of stairs that’s part of a town home.
Real Estate Millions: 36 Olympia Canyon Way
Mitch McClellan and John McDonough talk about their property in Southern Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: 20 Vintage Valley Drive, Southern Highlands
Real Estate Millions: 2315 Alta Drive
Real Estate Millions: 28 Sankaty Circle
Barbara Adcock talks about her favorite parts of her home in Anthem.
Real Estate Millions: Uri Vaknin
Real Estate Millions host Susan Kocab interviews Uri Vaknin about the renovations he made to his home and why he chose a one story building.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
Brad and Ann Adams talk about their home in MacDonald Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
ad-high_impact_4
More in Real Estate Millions
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Real Estate Millions Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like