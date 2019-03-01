MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Mobster’s former Las Vegas home sells for $419,900

By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 1, 2019 - 3:30 pm
 

Late mobster Tony Spilotro’s Las Vegas home, which garnered international attention when it was placed on the market in January, has closed at its list price.

Shannon Smith, a Realtor with Realty One Group, said a couple from Wisconsin bought the ranch-style, single-story home at 4675 Balfour Drive near Paradise Park for $419,900. It was recorded by the Clark County Assessor’s Office on Feb. 20 and listed the owner as Thomas G. Lyczak of Milwaukee.

Previous owner David Stevens, a contractor and president of XL Steel, paid $275,000 for the home when he bought it in 2017. He had done some improvements before putting it back on the market.

Spilotro and his wife, Nancy, bought the new home in 1974, and the family sold the home in 1998. A later sale in 2002 listed the property as selling for $210,000.

Spilotro, a Chicago mob enforcer, was made famous by a character based on him in the film “Casino.”

The Paradise Park home measures nearly 2,400 square feet with four bedrooms and two baths. It has a two-car garage and a backyard pool.

Spilotro would entertain friends, neighbors and mob associates in the home and would hold meetings with them around the kitchen table to plan capers. Spilotro is reported to have kept large amounts of cash and weapons in the home, which was believed to be under surveillance by the FBI at times. People joke today that the home may have hidden cash and jewels, but Stevens said the family would have removed anything before selling it two decades ago.

Spilotro’s brother, Michael, lived down the street. Both were killed in 1986, and their bodies were found in an Indiana cornfield.

The buyers became aware of the home through an open house the day after the listing, Smith said.

“It got a ton of attention, and the exposure went worldwide,” Smith said of the media portrayals by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, local television and even a media outlet in Russia. “It has everything that makes for a good story. It has murder, excitement, deceit and history.”

The new owners said they bought the home because they liked it rather than anything to do with the history behind it, Smith said.

