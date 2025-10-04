Most expensive homes listed in Las Vegas

A Summit Club home built by Blue Heron leads the way as the top listing in Las Vegas with an asking price of $32 million, and is one of eight homes on the market at the $19.9 million-plus range.

The kitchen of the $25 million home in the Summit Club. (IS Luxury)

The home sits on 5.1 acres in the south valley. (BHHS)

The one-story home built in 2006 sits on 5.1 acres and measures 13,853 with seven bedrooms. (BHHS)

The south valley home that tied for the No. 7 listing has a second building measuring 24,436 square feet. The recreational space has a kitchen, indoor roller hockey, basketball and tennis court. It also has a racquetball court, batting cage, golf simulator and a zipline. (BHHS)

A home in the south valley is tied for the No. 7 listing going for $19.9 million. (BHHS)

The $25 million home in Summerlin’s Summit Club is a desert modern masterpiece. (IS Luxury)

The fourth most expensive listing is for a Summit Club mansion with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

The $27 million home in the Summit Club home was completed in 2024 and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking the Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. (IS Luxury)

The third most expensive listing in the valley is in the Summit Club and is priced at $27 million. The two-story home measures 11,974 square feet. (IS Luxury)

The No. 1 listing for the $32 million two-story Summit Club home listed by Kevin Marsh of Summit Club Realty measures 9,188 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a six-car garage. Built in 2017, it sits on 0.89 acres.

Marsh’s listing said the home had two primary bedrooms and two guest bedrooms. There’s an office with a separate entrance. It has a laundry room on both floors. The home features a formal dining room, chef’s kitchen, main kitchen, media room, bar, wine storage fridge and an elevator. The residence is located near the clubhouse and practice facility.

The No. 2 listing is in the southwest valley for $28 million. It’s a reimagined 17th-century castle with a modern soul, according to listing agent Monica Nalbantoglu of Rob Jensen Co.

“This architectural masterpiece blends European history with New York loft-style and yacht-inspired craftsmanship,” Nalbantoglu said in the listing. “Transformed in collaboration with the principal cofounder of Blue Heron, Michael Murphy — who came out of retirement for this project — the home showcases rare artistry and intentional design throughout. Strategic sight lines create visual connections between rooms, enhancing flow and light.

Artisan features include handcrafted wood mosaic ceiling panels by a Ukrainian artist, custom-forged chandeliers and sconces, limestone flooring and cast stonework, and a 17th-century fireplace that anchors the great room, Nalbantoglu said.

“A Mykonos-inspired stairwell, a Scandinavian boutique-style primary closet and a 16th-century French garden gate are just a glimpse into the level of detail,” Nalbantoglu said. “This once-in-a-lifetime property in the gated Lakes Estates boasts a private dock and rooftop deck.”

The home has five bedrooms and eight baths, and measures 12,720 square feet. The three-story residence has a three-car garage. It sits on 0.53 acres.

The No. 3 listing is also in the Summit Club and goes for $27 million. The two-story home measures 11,974 square feet. It has six bedrooms and nine baths and sits on 0.95 acres. Ivan Sher with IS Luxury is the listing agent.

The home was completed in 2024 and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking the Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. It spans 11,893 square feet with a primary suite and six guest bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths. Luxurious amenities include a media room and a large game room.

“Blending modern elegance with warmth, it’s flooded with natural light and features disappearing glass walls for seamless indoor-outdoor living,” Sher said. “A grand porte-cochère entry leads to a motor court and detached four-car garage. The chef’s kitchen boasts a butler’s pantry, pot filler, espresso machine and double ovens. Downstairs, the expansive primary suite includes a sitting room with a fireplace, his-and-hers custom baths and closets. A theater and climate-controlled wine room also grace the lower level.”

Upstairs offers four bedrooms and a media room.

“Pocket doors, floating stairs and walls of glass elevate the design,” Sher said. “The covered patio leads to a resort-style infinity-edge pool, raised waterfall spa, built-in (barbecue area) and panoramic balconies — all moments from The Summit’s private clubhouse and amenities.”

The No. 4 listing is for Sher in the Summit Club for $25 million.

The two-story home measures 6,707 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths with a casita. It sits on 0.76 acres.

“An architectural desert modern masterpiece set back from the street with grand approach and striking curb appeal,” Sher said. “Walls of glass frame spectacular golf, mountain, lake and direct Strip views — seamlessly blending indoor/outdoor living where nature becomes art.”

The private-entry casita with a kitchenette and bath is ideal for guests multigenerational living or an office.

The great room features soaring ceilings, dramatic lighting, formal dining, sleek bar and chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets, waterfall island, pot filler and built-in espresso machine. A glass wine cellar displays hundreds of bottles in climate-controlled gallery-style space. There’s a lap-sized pool with a water feature.

The No. 5 listing is MacDonald Highlands in Henderson for $21 million.

Built in 2025, the three-story home measures 17,000 square feet with five bedrooms, 12 baths and a 26-car garage with 5,000 square feet of functional garage space.

“This sophisticated modern home has an underground car museum and show room with a car elevator,” according to the listing from Ashlee Neshkoff with Virtue Real Estate “It’s perfect for a car collector.”

The home has frontage on the fourth hole of DragonRidge Golf Course. All five bedrooms are en suites, and of the baths in total, six are full and six are half baths. The home has a resort style-spa room with Jacuzzi, steam/dry saunas and gym. There’s a movie theater, large outdoor roof deck overlooking the Strip. large wine bar, private double office spaces with outdoor deck, large prep kitchen and elevator.

“Designed for elevated living with a resort-style gym/spa, movie theater, wine room and expansive entertainment areas,” Neshkoff said. It’s perfect for wellness, entertaining and car enthusiasts. This one-of-a-kind residence blends luxury and lifestyle at the highest level. The resort-style spa experience includes a steam room, gym, sauna, massage area and a private relaxation lounge.”

The No. 6 listing is in The Ridges for $19.95 million, down from $20.9 million. It measures 13,318 square feet with five bedrooms and eight baths and a six-car garage. The three-story home was built in 2009. Sher is the listing agent.

Perched atop Vegas in triple-gated Promontory at The Ridges, this spectacular estate commands unobstructed 360-degree Strip, city and mountain views from every window,” Sher said. It underwent a $6 million renovation with no detail spared. It has seamless indoor/outdoor living with pocket doors, expansive terraces, outdoor kit, fire pits, pools and waterfalls. A chef’s kitchen boasts double islands, three ovens, walk-in fridge and freeze, steamer and fryer. The primary retreat has a lounge, sauna, steam shower, soaking tub and private outdoor bath. There is an elevator.

The No. 7 listing in MacDonald Highland is going for $19.9 million, down from $22.9 million.

Richard Brenkus with Keller Williams MarketPlace is the listing agent for the one-story home that measures 14,005 square feet with six bedrooms, 10 baths and a seven-car garage.

Brenkus described the home as an entertainer’s dream with unobstructed Strip views. Five bedrooms have en suite baths and the home is situated for multigenerational living or guests.

The home has porcelain and hardwood floors, stone fireplace sourced from Tibet, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling retractable windows for indoor and outdoor living. The kitchen includes a butler’s pantry, extended island, granite countertops and cocktail bar.

The primary suite includes a coffee bar with a refrigerator and microwave and a sitting area with a fireplace and mantel. The home has a 12-seat theater, game room, private wellness wing with a steam and sauna rooms and a gym. The resort-style backyard features two pools, two spas, seven waterfalls, fire pit and an outdoor kitchen.

A home in the south valley is tied for the No. 7 listing going for $19.9 million with Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services as the listing agent. It was originally listed for $25 million.

The one-story home built in 2006 sits on 5.1 acres and measures 13,853 with seven bedrooms, 14 baths and a 16-car garage. A second building measuring 24,436 square feet is a recreational building that holds a kitchen, indoor roller hockey, basketball and tennis court. It also has a racquetball court, batting cage, golf simulator and a zipline.

“Experience the pinnacle of luxury living with this one-of-a-kind Spanish Colonial estate where no detail has been overlooked, and no expense has been spared,” Napoli said. “This architectural marvel spans over 5 acres of land, offering more than 40,000 square feet of impeccably designed indoor and outdoor space, adorned with the finest imported materials from around the world. “Immerse yourself in resort-style living with a breathtaking pool, a private movie theatre, a game room, gourmet kitchen, pizza ovens and indoor/outdoor dining,” Napoli said in the listing.

The pool has a rock-climbing wall and zipline and high-dive diving structure.

Another noteworthy listing

An Ascaya home built by Sun West Custom Homes and showcased at the 2025 International Builders Show in Las Vegas in February is listed for $14.99 million.

Dan Coletti with Sun West Luxury Realty is the listing agent for the two-story home that measures 9,047 square feet with five bedrooms and 5½ baths. It has a five-car garage.

“The home is located in the beautiful community of Ascaya on an awesome unobstructed view lot, and currently this home is the highest elevation home built within Ascaya,” Coletti said in the listing.

The home also has an underground wine cellar with an acrylic window to see through the great room.