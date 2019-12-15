45°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Mount Charleston Douglas Fir log home built lists for $1.75M

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
December 15, 2019 - 5:00 am
 

Nestled among a snowy forested backdrop, Helen Kordahi’s authentic log home combines earthy comfort with rustic grandeur.

Located at 4915 Spruce Road, in the premiere Echo subdivision of Mount Charleston, the handcrafted custom log home was designed to serve as a home away from home.

Within its rustic façade are 4,466 square feet of creature comforts that offer luxurious living. The home features two master suites, a gourmet kitchen, an expansive open floor plan, a steam room and wrap-around decks.

The two-and-a-half-level log home is listed for $1.75 million through John Williams V, listing specialist at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Rich in austere charm, the log home was handcrafted and custom-designed by Helen Kordahi’s late husband, Fawzi Kordahi.

“Growing up in Lebanon, he always dreamed of having a log home,” Helen said. “So, once he saw Mount Charleston, he knew it was what he wanted.”

Fulfilling his lifelong dream, Fawzi Kordahi began designing the log home in 2005.

The property’s steep grade presented challenges for constructing the home’s foundation. Taking over a year to complete, it was tiered to adjust for the elevation differences.

“The foundation is pretty amazing,” Helen Kordahi said. “My husband went to an architect in Utah because no one could figure out how to put in the foundation.”

Fawzi Kordahi, a retired golfer, purchased hand-hewn Douglas fir logs from a craftsman in Canada in December 2007. As each was handcrafted, it took over seven months to complete the logs for the cabin.

“Douglas fir grows in a higher elevation,” Helen Kordahi said. “It grows slowly and becomes stronger, making this house more stable.”

According to Helen Kordahi, handcrafted logs are larger in diameter than machine-tooled, with the added benefit of providing greater insulation.

The home’s log shell was crafted and completely set up in Canada before being shipped to Nevada. While constructed, each log was numbered for ease in reassembly.

“When it arrived, it was a mountain of logs,” she said. “I don’t know how many pieces, but it took three big trucks to get it here.”

It took three days to construct the outer log structure on the property with the help of a crane and crew.

“Just like building a Lego home,” Helen Kordahi said. “You put one in place, then another.”

Upon completion of the outer structure, the interior finish work took Fawzi Kordahi eight years to complete. He completed most of the work himself.

“He was amazing,” Helen Kordahi said. “He liked to work with his hands. It was in his blood because his dad was a carpenter and he worked with him since he was little.”

Spending over three months just to handcraft the windows out of oak, Fawzi Kordahi also created the oak banister and installed the toilets, the oak hardwood flooring and stone surrounds for the fireplaces.

At the beginning of the project, Helen Kordahi worked with him daily, learning about home construction. Following the birth of their two children, her time to help was limited.

“I never worked in construction before I married him,” Helen Kordahi said. “Now, I can read a blueprint and calculate how much block and steel is needed.”

In 2012, Fawzi Kordahi received a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer. At the time he was told he had six months to live. But the diagnosis didn’t dampen his determination.

“When he started his chemotherapy, he felt nothing,” Helen Kordahi said. “He didn’t have hair or appetite loss. He even would joke, ‘If this is chemotherapy, I could take it forever.’”

He spent every day, seven days a week working to complete his passion project. Through this determination, Fawzi Kordahi beat the doctor’s prognosis and lived for four more years. He died just before the home’s completion in August 2016.

“Since my husband passed away, I don’t come here often,” Helen Kordahi said. “It’s tough. You do it together but in the end, you can’t enjoy it together.”

The finished home reflects Fawzi Kordahi’s passion from the moment of entry. The grand main living area is framed by a 13-foot wood beamed cathedral ceiling and floor-to-ceiling stone surround wood-burning fireplace, creating a stunning focal for the space.

A wall of windows makes the room feel light and spacious while providing incredible views of Cathedral Peak and the surrounding forested landscape.

A long island in the home’s elevated gourmet kitchen separates the space from the main living area and offers the perfect amount of space for family and friends to gather.

The kitchen is complete with professional-grade Viking appliances including a double oven, six-burner gas range top and microwave drawer.

Its imported Brazilian granite counters, custom oak cabinetry, hand-hammered copper farm sink and built-in office area complete the rustic, yet elegant space.

An expansive bedroom and bath offer easy access and living right off the main entry. The master loft features incredible mountain views, a walk-in closet and a private bath. The spa-like bath features a soaking tub, walk-in stone shower and dual vanities.

A secondary master suite on the lower level showcases a separate sitting room with incredible views, private bath and walk-in closet.

“That room is my favorite,” Helen Kordahi said about the secondary master. “It’s like a 5-star hotel suite.”

The lower-level family room features high ceilings and a stone-surround gas fireplace. Another large room off the family room could be used as a game room. A wet bar, made entirely from a pine tree removed from the property, separates the two rooms.

The stone-encased custom steam room resides just off the family room. Accessed through a trap door, a basement room can be used as a private theater, game room or yoga studio.

Multiple elevated decks stare out over the canyon floor and offer incredible views of Cathedral Peak.

“You go onto the deck and can see the stars,” Helen Kordahi said. “It’s so much clearer than in Las Vegas.”

The upper deck was constructed using sheet metal under the decking to block any weather from getting onto the deck below.

Set back from the street, the home is a private sanctuary complete with a long driveway providing ample room for several cars to park.

“The privacy is a key feature,” Williams said. “Most homes in the neighborhood has the garage and front door on the road.”

Sited on a quarter acre, the adjacent ¼ acre lot is also being sold with the property.

“It is already subdivided,” Williams said about the neighboring lot. “With both parcels, there is a half-acre, which is super rare.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
THE LATEST
The master suite opens to an outdoor deck. (Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty)
Edward Homes builds luxury home in MacDonald Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

But nothing symbolizes Edward Homes’ resurgence of a phoenix rising from the ashes than its multimillion spec home Metzka built in MacDonald Highlands that brought Realtors from across Las Vegas to see for the first time during an open house in November.

Luxury Estates International Boxer Floyd Mayweather bought this home at 9504 Kings Gate Court f ...
Realtors wrestle with the sports effect on Vegas housing
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020 and future prospects of landing other professional franchises has Realtors salivating about the opportunities to represent athletes in the purchase of multimillion dollar homes and homeowners selling theirs to them.

Realtor caters to athletes in several states
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

For Tanasha Pettigrew, serving as a Realtor for athletes is more than just helping them buy and sell real estate.

Builders say they are designing bigger and more elaborate garages for luxury homes. (Blue Heron)
Garages play big role in luxury homes
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

When it comes to luxury homes in Las Vegas, it’s not just about the great room, master bedroom or even the pool. For some, it’s all about the garage.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, who star on the HGTV's "Property Brothers," in their Las Vegas home du ...
Property Brothers looking for more Vegas remodels to film
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are searching the Las Vegas Valley for homes that are diamonds in the rough: beloved properties with good bones the brothers can transform into the homeowner’s “forever home.”

Carmine Vento goes all out with the Halloween decor. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)
Vegas luxury neighborhoods get in the spirit of Halloween
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

The angry tree in Carmine Vento’s front yard is snarling at passersby. The spider is wildly menacing and the guy with the pirate at the end of the driveway is just as suspect. Cars slow down with faces inside gawking at the motely crew that is cackling, convulsing, spewing smoke and mingling with the undead.

This modern cabin at Mount Charleston is at Echo View. (Mount Charleston Realty Inc.)
Couple spends $1M to renovate Mount Charleston cabin
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Set amongst the stunning backdrop of Mount Charleston peak, Amanda and Nick Toors mountain retreat is an incomparable escape.