$2.25M luxury log cabin fatures breathtaking views of Las Vegas Valley

Perched at an awe-inspiring elevation of 9,125 feet, the luxury log cabin is believed to be one of the highest home in Nevada. Its breathtaking view spans hundreds of miles across the valley floor and surrounding mountains.

Mansion in The Ridges hits the market for $9.8 M

The 9,125-square-foot cabin has two stories. (IS Luxury)

One of three bedrooms. (IS Luxury)

The cabin has three bedrooms. (IS Luxury)

A curved island graced with granite counters and seating separates the kitchen from the main living area. (IS Luxury)

The spacious kitchen is complete with a professional-grade Wolf six-burner stove, custom alder wood cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, porcelain tile flooring and a copper sink. (IS Luxury)

The two-story, 4,260-square-foot property features three bedrooms, including an oversized primary suite, high-end finishes, Venetian plaster walls, custom lighting and a 3,000-square-foot wrap-around redwood deck. (IS Luxury)

The large windows offer sweeping views of the pine tree forest. (IS Luxury)

The cabin is at an elevation of 9,125 feet. (IS Luxury)

The primary spa-like bath features a voluminous walk-in shower with a stone surround, Venetian plaster walls, travertine stone flooring and granite countertops. (IS Luxury)

The two-story, 4,260-square-foot property features three bedrooms, including an oversized primary suite, high-end finishes, Venetian plaster walls, custom lighting and a 3,000-square-foot wrap-around redwood deck. (IS Luxury)

The spacious kitchen is complete with a professional-grade Wolf six-burner stove, custom alder wood cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, porcelain tile flooring and a copper sink. (IS Luxury)

From the moment of entry, the home presents a warm, rustic charm. The spacious, open living area features a 25-foot wood-encased vaulted ceiling with wood beams, a stone wood-burning fireplace, custom lighting and floor-to-ceiling window walls that draw in natural light. (IS Luxury)

The property’s off-grid design features a solar power system with 24 solar panels and a 24-battery backup, a propane backup generator, a septic tank and a 450-foot deep domestic well. An alternate heat source comes from the wood-burning fireplace in the main living area. (IS Luxury)

This off-the-grid Mount Charleston resort has listed for $2.25 million. It is at an elevation of 9,125 feet and has sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley floor. (IS Luxury)

Bristlecone Heights is a hidden sanctuary.

Perched at an awe-inspiring elevation of 9,125 feet, the luxury log cabin is believed to be one of the highest homes in Nevada. Its breathtaking view spans hundreds of miles across the valley floor and surrounding mountains.

“On a clear day, you can see Lake Mead,” homeowner Ennis Jordon said. “It’s unbelievable. You come up here and feel secluded. But when you see the twinkling lights of the Strip, it’s a cool feeling.”

Located at 4190 Cougar Ridge Trail, the off-the-grid property lists for $2.25 million through Ivan Sher, founder and CEO of IS Luxury. Jordan and his wife, Zineb, have put the home up for sale in order to spend more time traveling.

The two-story, 4,260-square-foot property features three bedrooms, including an oversized primary suite, high-end finishes, Venetian plaster walls, custom lighting and a 3,000-square-foot wrap-around redwood deck.

“What truly sets this cabin apart is the craftsmanship and quality of finishes,” said Nick Rasmussen, fine homes specialist with IS Luxury. “Everything Ennis did is the most difficult and highest level of finish you can do.”

Jordan named his property after the distinctive Bristlecone pine, which is found throughout his acreage. He estimates that he has at least a dozen ancient trees.

“It is the oldest living thing on the planet,” Jordan said. “Some are 5,000 years old.”

Jordan used dead tree material found on his property to create bristlecone pine elements throughout the cabin. In the primary suite, he integrated the gathered wood as a wall treatment.

“This particular wood was 1,200 years old,” Jordan of the primary bedroom walls. “A custom carpenter spent over a month installing it.”

He commissioned a circular bristlecone pine inlay for the living room’s wood floor, positioned in front of the fireplace, as well as custom light fixtures and furniture pieces to furnish the cabin.

Zineb Jordan handcarved the sourced wood into a swan, which is displayed in the main living area. It took her two years to finish the bristlecone pine sculpture.

On the exterior, Ennis Jordan had a bristlecone pine tree moved from the top of the mountain to accent the outside of his home.

“I had a helicopter take it from the top down here,” Jordan said. “He (the pilot) said it weighed 2,400 pounds.”

The property’s off-grid design features a solar power system with 24 solar panels and a 24-battery backup, a propane backup generator, a septic tank and a 450-foot deep domestic well. An alternate heat source comes from the wood-burning fireplace in the main living area. Hughesnet provides internet service and television programming comes from DISH TV.

Jordan’s journey to finding his mountaintop refuge took five years. He explored properties in California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada before discovering his ultraprivate location. While driving his Harley between Kyle and Lee Canyon, a small cabin caught his attention. He inquired about the property and found out it was on the market. He purchased the rustic 1,700-square-foot cabin, along with 2.32 acres, in 1996.

Along the gravel road to the property, there are old cabins and remnants of loggers’ camps used to harvest ponderosa pine for the railroads at the turn of the century.

“There is a cabin built in 1930,” Jordan said. “They took down a lot of wood from up here.”

Fourteen years later, Jordan tore down most of the original cabin, converting a small portion of it into a garage. In its place, he designed the current custom-built, modern log cabin. Before construction could begin, crews removed extensive rock from the site to make room for the cabin. It took six months to clear an area big enough to start work.

Once cleared, four-wheel-drive trucks with oversized trailers hauled material up the steep, single-lane mountain road.

“Every day was a challenge. We had to haul the logs one at a time,” Jordan recalled. “It was pretty tricky.”

Jordan staged all the construction materials at another cabin in Kyle Canyon. He sourced the lodgepole pine logs from Montana and hired a log master to cut and install the exterior wooden frame. Each day, the log master cut the necessary logs for that day’s work. In addition to framing the cabin, he crafted wooden staircases and all the interior wooden elements. It took a year to complete all the woodwork.

“His work was impressive,” Jordan said. “He knew what he was doing.”

Working year-round, the project was completed in three years.

From the moment of entry, the home presents a warm, rustic charm. The spacious, open living area features a 25-foot wood-encased vaulted ceiling with wood beams, a stone wood-burning fireplace, custom lighting and floor-to-ceiling window walls that draw in natural light, creating the perfect space for entertaining. The Jordans hosted several special events at the cabin, including their daughter’s wedding.

“I had my own business in construction materials, and we’d have big parties up here. At times, we had over 100 people,” Jordan said. “I would have several guys who have four-wheel drives shuttle people back and forth.”

The bright interior showcases red oak hardwood flooring hand-laid in a herringbone pattern. Five men created the pattern by cutting pieces from large sheets of red oak, beveling the edges and painting them black. Then, they’d sand the pieces back to the finished color. The entire process took over two months to complete.

“Herringbone wood flooring is some of the most expensive flooring you can put into a home,” Rasmussen said. “It takes more time, and it must be perfect. Each one of the small planks is laid individually throughout the whole house.”

A curved island graced with granite counters and seating separates the kitchen from the main living area. The room’s natural stone walls complement the wood elements, creating an inviting ambiance.

The spacious kitchen is complete with a professional-grade Wolf six-burner stove, custom alder wood cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, porcelain tile flooring and a copper sink.

The home’s primary suite is the ultimate in rustic luxury design, offering incredible views through oversized windows and access to an exterior redwood deck that overlooks the entire valley. Exposed wood beams, bristlecone pine walls and red oak floors, along with an upper-level loft, enhance the inviting retreat.

The primary spalike bath features a voluminous walk-in shower with a stone surround, Venetian plaster walls, travertine stone flooring and granite countertops.

Jordan spends his time at the cabin, enjoying outdoor activities like hiking and observing wildlife. The cabin is also conveniently located near Lee Canyon Ski Resort, a year-round destination that offers hiking, mountain biking, skiing and gondola rides.

Once the property sells, Jordan said he’d miss several things about his secluded getaway, including the bristlecone pine furniture, the red oak flooring, the cooler temperatures and the time spent on the deck overlooking the valley below.

“And the quiet,” Jordan said. “Most people don’t even think about the noise that is going on around them. I love this location. You can be here in under an hour.”

About the cabin

Price: $2.25 million

Location: 4910 Cougar Ridge Trail, Mount Charleston.

Size: 4,260 square feet, three bedrooms including a private primary suite with a loft, three baths and a three-car garage. The home is on 2.32 acres.

Features: Ultra-private, custom-built two-story off-the-grid log cabin with 360-degree views of the Strip, valley and surrounding mountains; exterior comprised of imported lodge pole pine; 9,125 elevation; floor-to-ceiling windows; walls and furniture made from centuries-old bristlecone pine trees sourced from the property; self-contained energy system using propane generator, 24-solar panels and 24-battery back-up system; wood-burning stone fireplace; domestic well with water rights; open floor plan with kitchen, dining and formal living; hand-laid red oak hardwood flooring in a herringbone pattern; exposed wood beam ceilings; Venetian plaster walls; kitchen with granite counters, custom alder wood cabinetry, top of the line Wolf appliances, island with extra seating and walk-in pantry; 3,000 square foot wrap-around exterior redwood deck; septic tank; and metal roof.

HOA fees: None

Listing: Ivan Sher, IS Luxury