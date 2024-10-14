Off-grid Cold Creek home lists for $1.275M

Terry Clark wanted a weekend getaway. Instead, he found so much more. Known for its off-the-grid lifestyle, Clark discovered a passion for sustainable living in the semi-remote community of Cold Creek, near Mount Charleston.

“Once I got out here and saw what it was like, I fell in love with the place,” Clark said. “I’ve got some great friends here. If you need help with something, everybody drops what they are doing to help you. That was the biggest surprise I had moving here.”

The retired computer and software executive initially started looking for a casual retreat on Mount Charleston but couldn’t find a property he wanted to purchase.

“We started looking at homesites in Cold Creek,” he said. “Building wasn’t on my agenda, but I thought it was the only way I could get something I liked.”

In 2015, after six months of searching, he discovered the 0.57-acre lot at 150 Wind Drift Place. According to Clark, the property’s view spans 100 miles on a clear day, displaying spectacular vistas of the valley floor and the dramatic desert landscape.

He commissioned South American-based architect John Shown, who developed design concepts using the traditional paper method. Clark worked closely with the architect, bringing his vision to life.

“He’s designed several properties on Mount Charleston,” said Clark, who was familiar with the architect’s work. “He does everything old school. I’ve never built a custom home, so it was an experience.”

After reviewing early sketches, Clark expanded his vision to add a lower level with an extra bedroom and bath, doubling the square footage. Instead of the intended 1,500-square-foot weekend retreat, the home became a 3,196-square-foot permanent residence.

Energy-efficient, off-grid living was a new concept for Clark, who learned valuable lessons about the lifestyle throughout the building process.

“I didn’t know anything about septic or solar systems,” Clark said. “They were certainly nuances to me.”

The original installed solar system used nickel-iron batteries, which failed. Clark discovered a more efficient system with maintenance-free lithium batteries.

“I don’t even know I’m off the grid anymore,” Clark said. “It’s a powerful system. Even on cloudy days, it’s not a problem. It’s not any different from living in the city.”

The contemporary two-story, ranch-style country property, which took over two years to complete, contrasts with the typical Toiyabe National Forest community home.

“With all the upgrades Terry has made to the home, you don’t find anything like this in Cold Creek,” said Katie Corr, listing agent with Mt. Charleston Realty Inc. “It’s a standout. For me, it’s one of the nicest properties currently available.”

After living off-grid for over six years, Clark is ready for a new adventure.

“This was going to be my forever home until I went to Costa Rica last year,” Clark said. “I fell in love with it. I hate to leave my friends, but they all promised they’d come visit.”

The home is listed for $1.275 million through Corr. The self-sustaining custom estate features three bedrooms, two garages, a solar power system incorporating 21, 310-watt solar panels (6.51 KW of power) and six 200-amp hour/rack-mounted lithium-ion batteries, which provide a total of 1,200-amp hours of storage, two 30-amp Magnum inverters, a 15-kilowatt backup generator, a septic tank and zonal radiant heat.

“The radiant heat is inexpensive to operate and is probably the best heating system to put into a home,” Clark said. “It is an even, consistent heat on both floors.”

Below its pitched metal roof, the exterior cedar siding blends with the natural surroundings. The fenced estate-style property is accessed through an electronic gate. A stone path meanders through the lush landscaping of fruit trees, roses and other mature trees and plants.

The country-designed home’s warm, inviting ambiance begins from the moment of entry. The bright interior boasts ceramic tile flooring, a vaulted wood-beamed ceiling and natural, rustic materials.

The open floor plan is ideal for casual entertaining, flowing effortlessly through the living room, dining and kitchen. The space’s stone gas fireplace creates a striking focal for the spacious room.

“I didn’t want to chop or carry wood,” said Clark, laughing. “I push a button on the wall, and the fireplace comes on.”

The contemporary kitchen blends austere elements with luxe finishes. Reclaimed barn wood custom cabinetry plays off the elegant black-leathered, chiseled-edge granite countertop. The sophisticated space showcases a central island with casual seating and modern conveniences such as a propane oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. A wood-encased range hood and porcelain farm sink add to the homey aesthetic.

In the main living area, originally intended to have multiple doors, there is access to the wrap-around balcony. Clark changed the design from doors to expansive windows on each side of the fireplace, which framed views of the valley floor.

“In the summer, I love to sit out on the deck and have breakfast,” Clark said. “Sometimes, my buddies will come over and have afternoon breaks sitting outside.”

Wooden beams from the vaulted ceiling augment the primary suite’s charm. Clark created cohesion by matching the wood to other elements throughout the room and a luxurious bath. The decadent lavatory features custom, reclaimed barn wood cabinetry, white rectangular vessel sinks, a matching-shaped freestanding soaking tub and an expansive walk-in shower. Saloon-style doors guard the water closet.

Clark designed several of the home’s farmhouse-style light fixtures, including a variated-length mason jar fixture over the stairway leading to the lower level.

“I thought the jars made a nice rustic look,” Clark said. “I made it to follow the slope of the stairs going down.”

He also designed the rustic rebar and wood stair railing, which his general contractor built to his specifications.

The lower-level man cave features 9-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace with a wood surround, a game area, an office and stained concrete floors. It also has a surprising amenity under the staircase.

“My niece visits with her two young boys, so I made a mini-man cave for them,” Clark said. “There is a TV and video games. They have a ball. They immediately go down there when they come over, and we never see them.”

The lower-level guest bedroom and bath, furnished with a bunk bed, complement the home’s rustic country style. Clark selected a wall tile that mimics an old prison wall, which he accented with a black bar-style shower door and wood barrel vanity with copper sink.

The lower level opens to an exterior patio with pull-down sunshades to block the heat from the sun.

The Cold Creek subdivision is approximately 35 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. It has approximately 200 homesites and 100 finished homes. Approximate half-acre lots are priced between $100,000 and $150,000, depending on location, view, size, setting, improvements and topography.

“We get four seasons, and it’s not like being in Vegas. It’s much cooler,” Clark said. “We do get snow and have all kinds of wildlife.”

About the home

Price: $1.275M

Location: 150 Wind Drift Place, Cold Creek

Size: Home measures 3,196 square feet with three bedrooms including a private primary suite, three baths including primary bath featuring walk-in shower, dual vanity and freestanding tub; two separate garages. The home is sited on 0.57 acres.

Features: Custom-built two-story off-the-grid ranch-style country home with 360-degree views of forest and mountains; self-contained energy system using lithium-ion batteries, Magnum inverter, generator, propane, solar and radiant heating system; tile and stained concrete flooring, exposed wood beam ceilings; vaulted ceilings; custom lighting; kitchen with chiseled-edge leathered granite counters, repurposed barn wood custom cabinetry, propane range and farm sink; lower-level game room; gas fireplaces; septic, metal roof, wrap-around exterior wood decks; cedar sided exterior; electronic entry gate; landscaped lot with pavers, turf, fruit trees.

HOA: $110/monthly.

Listing: Katie Corr, Mt. Charleston Realty, Inc.