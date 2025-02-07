One Queensridge Place high-rise condo gets $4M remodel

One photo transformed a simple remodel into an extensive reimagining of an elegant One Queensridge Place 16th-floor condo.

Lusso The home theater is complete with plush red velvet seats, an oversized 130-inch screen, a high-end projector and sound equipment.

The bar has wine storage on both sides. (Lusso)

The high-rise condo has sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley. (Lusso)

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, initially wanted to make simple updates to the Mediterranean-designed 6,400-square-foot condo. He wanted to freshen the outdated interior with new paint and flooring.

However, the owner discovered a concept photo one month into the project. The image inspired him to shift into an all-inclusive renovation, transforming the interior into a transitional modern aesthetic.

“It was an image of a hallway in a European condo with white oak Chevron flooring and moldings on the wall,” said Anthony Spiegel, owner and broker of Lusso, who is familiar with the project. “The owner felt it was warm and reflected everything he wanted in the design. He started with that concept and expanded his vision from there.”

The photo served as a catalyst for the owner to immerse himself in researching modern European design. He provided additional inspirational images to construction manager Juli Hunt, who spent 22 months on the project.

The expanded scope required additional funding so the owner invested twice the original amount. He initially planned to spend $2 million on the project but ended up investing over $4 million.

“Luckily, with my experience working with him, I was used to his use of statement photos,” Hunt said. “He was constantly supplying me with magazine articles and online research. All the photos I would receive were modern with a touch of French modern. Unlike anyone I’ve ever worked with, the owner has an eye for detail, which shows in the finished products.”

Hunt’s starting point was removing and squaring the unit’s rounded corners and arches to eradicate all remnants of Mediterranean architecture. This involved going down to the studs in certain areas and modifying every wall and doorway.

“When we started removing those, his vision began to take shape in his head of what it could be,” Hunt said.

The biggest challenge involved installing distinctive European premier linear lighting, which was depicted in the concept image. The upscale system required an extensive rewiring of the entire property.

“There were additional requirements that needed to be incorporated,” Hunt said. “It was a challenge working with the existing HVAC system and making sure the placement of all the devices ended up in a particularly thoughtful manner.”

It took over six months to position and synch with a Control 4 Smart Home device.

“It was a tedious process,” Spiegel said. “But lighting is important so (the owner) hired a lighting consultant to make sure the unit was lit properly.”

Another significant change involved enlarging the existing gas fireplace wall separating the main living areas.

However, Hill soon discovered altering the non-vented fireplace wouldn’t meet the condo’s construction requirements. She immediately began researching alternatives and discovered the innovative Water Vapor Fireplace, which uses water vapor to mimic the ambiance of a real flame.

“It’s a pretty new and intriguing product,” Hunt said. “We could make it larger because no natural gas was involved.”

The new technology allowed Hill to reconfigure the wall and build a dual-sided 72-inch linear water vapor fireplace with a marble surround, replacing a small gas fireplace located between the front entry/lounge and the main living area.

Hill further transformed a small, empty theater into an elegant, tiered cinema. The new space is complete with plush red velvet seats, an oversized 130-inch screen, a high-end projector and sound equipment. Hill created platform seating by using Cementous material, which had to be mixed in 5-gallon buckets in the tower’s garage and transported by the freight elevator.

All the interior theater elements, including custom geometrical wall panels and a coffered ceiling, were custom-designed and fabricated. Distinctive backlighting was installed to enhance the viewing experience.

“The theater has an art décor vibe,” Spiegel said. “I love how it feels warm and cozy.”

Being 16 floors above ground, disposing of the removed materials was a significant challenge for Hunt’s crew. It required transporting everything in a freight elevator, placing it in a small truck bed, and driving it off the premises. Hill estimates they took over 50 trips with materials from the property.

“It was very time-consuming,” Hunt said. “We weren’t allowed to bring in a big truck so we had to use pickup trucks and trailers. We spent three months on removal.”

The result speaks for itself.

The sophisticated unit embraces an inviting aesthetic. Its neutral palette is complemented by high-end finishes, giving it a refined look. The design balances modern simplicity with timeless grandeur.

Stepping off the elevator, a newly created entry foyer reflects the initial concept photo, complete with white oak chevron flooring, white walls, smoke-black glass and linear lighting.

A speak-easy-style sitting lounge filled with darker, moody furnishings and digital art pieces echoes the owner’s vision. His personal style is evident in every corner of the condo. This personal touch adds warmth and character to the space, making it a reflection of the owner’s lifestyle and taste.

The stylish character is echoed in the sleek modern kitchen, with dual white-and-gray marble waterfall islands contrasted by black flat-panel cabinetry, statement lighting and integrated appliances. Hidden power sockets enhance the clean aesthetic.

The owner chose to instill the feeling of a luxurious hotel in all the bedrooms, using high-end materials and building in custom furniture pieces.

“The owner loves hotel living,” Spiegel said. “So, he wanted everything to have that custom feel, especially the bedrooms. When custom-built, the scale is right, and it feels better.”

In the primary suite, a custom soft-textured headboard wall over a built-in bed frame takes centerstage, flanked by floating nightstands. The oversized room features a custom floating entertainment system with an expansive seating area and beverage center.

The opulent bath is a sanctuary encased in marble, with stone walls and flooring. The personal oasis features an elevated freestanding tub, glass walk-in shower and floating vanities, creating the aesthetic of a five-star retreat.

His-and-her custom closets reflect a boutique-style aesthetic.

“He wanted the closets to be like showrooms,” Spiegel said. “Like when you walk into higher-end stores.”

One Queensridge Place encompasses two 18-story towers with 219 units. The community offers lifestyle amenities, including 24-guard security, around-the-clock valet and concierge services, a fitness center, conference rooms, guest casitas, an indoor lap and outdoor pool, a 25-seat movie theater, café, a private dining room with a chef’s kitchen, his-and-her spas, a billiards room, a library, an outdoor kitchen, a dog park, a wine cellar and private subterranean enclosed garages.