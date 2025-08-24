Pets play role in shaping luxury home design

Integrating pet-friendly amenities into luxury residences has become increasingly popular, reflecting a shift in the perception of our beloved animals — as cherished family members who deserve special attention and pampering.

Blue Heron Design/Build reports that approximately 80 percent of its clients are seeking amenities for their pets, and almost every home incorporates some form of pet-centric comforts. (Blue Heron Design/Build)

Blue Heron is at the forefront of the built-in grooming trend, offering thoughtfully designed pet spaces. Whether in laundry rooms or specially designated pet rooms, these areas elevate the grooming experience, enhance homeowners’ convenience and make pet care a part of their lifestyle. (Blue Heron Design/Build)

Pampering your pet takes on a whole new meaning in the realm of high-end custom home design.

This trend accentuates a desire to seamlessly blend pet life with everyday living, resulting in homes that are not only stylish but highly functional. From performance fabrics to custom washing stations, pets play a significant role in shaping luxury home design.

“I think it’s important to our clients,” said Gina Borge, senior interior designer at Blue Heron Design/Build. “They want their pets to be comfortable and part of their lives.”

Kristen Routh-Silberman, a Realtor with Douglas Elliman, highlights a client who incorporated multiple dog-related amenities into their custom MacDonald Highlands estate. The home features a state-of-the-art pet spa with a dedicated washing station and exterior dry-off area. Two expansive green pet parks on the property are designed for play and bathroom breaks.

“She owns two small Yorkies, and the pet spa is perfect for them,” Routh-Silberman said. “The pet parks are spacious enough for dog toys and provide ample room for exercise.”

Far from ordinary, the stations use high-end, durable materials like ceramic or porcelain tiles to provide a clean, sleek look. High-quality handheld faucets make bathing more convenient.

Creating a designated pet room with a grooming station, Borge adds a layer of comfort. She adds mini kitchens with microwaves, refrigerator drawers, pot fillers with purified water, built-in doggie bowls and a convenient connection to an outside dog run/park.

She noted that many clients also request built-in pet beds that harmoniously blend into their home aesthetics. These special pet beds are typically in the primary suite or laundry room.

“One of the main things we integrate into custom designs is built-in pet beds,” Borge said. “We’re careful about fabric selection. Everything must blend in with the rest of the décor.”

Homeowner Jack Meyer embraced these trending pet amenities when building his custom estate in the premier Ascaya community. He dedicated an entire room to his beloved Maltese, Yori — affectionately known as Yo-Yo. The stylish space features a pot filler for easy access to his water bowl, a dedicated washing station equipped with towel hooks and ample custom storage for Yo-Yo’s food, toys and other essentials.

“Having an area for his care made sense,” Meyer said. “He’s part of our family.”

One interesting trend in high-end custom home design is the inclusion of wellness amenities and spaces. Borge observes that clients increasingly want to incorporate their pets into these spaces. She noted how one client integrated a wellness room in their home featuring a red-light therapy device, a technology known for its health benefits.

“They wanted their dog to be able to use it, so we ensured there would be no adverse effects on the dog and found it safe,” Borge explained. “It’s interesting how owners want their dogs to be part of the wellness experience.”

Safety-focused luxury pet owners indulge their dogs with high-tech monitoring and security systems. These advanced systems offer remote monitoring via high-definition cameras and smart pet-safe doors, including those providing access to outdoor pet parks and dedicated dog runs.

“We’ve incorporated automatic doggie doors that activate with a dog’s collar,” Borge noted. “When the dog gets close to the door, it can pass through.”

In luxury communities surrounded by Bureau of Land Management land, pet owners face challenges from coyotes and other wildlife threatening their animals’ safety, leading to a demand for special protective measures.

“We’re creating enclosed areas topped with nets to prevent coyotes or bobcats from jumping over the fence,” said Dan Coletti, the CEO of Sun West Custom Homes.

Much like dogs, amenities for felines are gaining popularity for pet owners who believe cats deserve special features, beyond basic scratching posts. These spaces provide cats with exercise and comfort areas, sometimes designed in highly creative ways.

Borge talked about two properties showcasing unique cat amenities. One has an expansive catwalk starting in the laundry room. The cat can reach an upper-level walkway via tiered shelves, leading from the floor to the upper cabinets. The path connects to a spacious outdoor enclosed sanctuary through a small upper door. The exterior space has climbing trees and toys for the cat to enjoy.

“The cat sanctuary is the most unique amenity,” Borge said. “It’s approximately 10 feet high and enclosed with mesh fencing, so the cat can’t escape. It’s very cool.”

Another pet owner created an interior courtyard between the kitchen and the great room. This space, enclosed in glass with a skylight, allowed the cats to look outside.

“It was like an indoor playhouse for the cats,” Borge explained. “Whenever friends come over with their cats, they can stay there.”

While exotic animals are less common, some luxury pet owners seek custom spaces and amenities for their unusual pets. For instance, one estate under construction in the Southern Highlands community includes an oversized outdoor area dedicated to the exotic.

“We’re making an oversized enclosed courtyard for reptiles, specifically turtles,” said Wayne Gazzo, owner and founder of Palazzo Development, Inc. and LUXE Design/Build. “There will be statues, waterfalls, a sitting area and a mixture of turf and pavers. It’s going to be a very unique area.”