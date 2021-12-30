38°F
PGA golfer Rickie Fowler sells Summerlin condo for $6M

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
December 30, 2021 - 12:33 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2022 - 8:15 am
Rickie Fowler hits the ball from the 12th tee box during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tou ...
Rickie Fowler hits the ball from the 12th tee box during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at The Summit Club in Summerlin on Oct. 17. (Las Vegas file photo)
Raiders owner Mark Davis also owns a Club Tower Suites condo. Davis paid $5.3 million for his u ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis also owns a Club Tower Suites condo. Davis paid $5.3 million for his unit that’s 2,862 square feet and also on the third floor. (The Summit Club)
PGA golfer Rickie Fowler has sold his luxury condo at The Summit Club in Summerlin for $6 milli ...
PGA golfer Rickie Fowler has sold his luxury condo at The Summit Club in Summerlin for $6 million, more than six months after he closed on the unit for $2.1 million. (The Summit Club)

PGA golfer Rickie Fowler sold his luxury condo at The Summit Club in Summerlin for $6 million, more than six months after he closed on the unit for $2.1 million. Clark County property records show that Fowler, 33, a native of Murrieta, California, who has a home in Jupiter, Florida, sold the unit to the Scarpelli Family Trust. Public records listed Michael and Janet Scarpelli as the owners. The sale was conducted privately and was not put on the Las Vegas Realtors association Multiple Listing Service. The names of the Realtors aren’t known.

Clark County property records show the third-floor unit that measures 1,906 square feet was acquired by Fowler in May and sold in November. It’s located in the three-story Club Tower Suites where Raiders owner Mark Davis has a condo. Davis paid $5.3 million for his condo unit that’s 2,862 square feet and also on the third floor.

It was listed under RYFLV LLC, which represents Fowler’s name Rickie Yutaka Fowler. The county documents also show a signature for the transaction under Rickie Fowler. The sale dated Nov. 12 came six days before Fowler’s wife, Allison, gave birth to their daughter, Maya.

In October, Fowler had his best showing on the PGA at The CJ Cup @ Summit on the resort community’s championship golf course. He finished tied for third and earned $565,500.

The 16–unit Club Tower Suites is next to the clubhouse that remains under construction and will be completed in late 2022. All 16 units were sold in the Tower Suites and some 15 condos remain under construction in the clubhouse. Because of demand, plans have been announced to build another 20 condo units in a separate building.

The Summit has been home to celebrities, business owners, athletes and sports team owners such as Bill Foley of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Las Vegas is home to several professional golfers, including Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, PGA and British Open champion Colin Morikawa, Masters champion Mark O’Meara, Kevin Na and several others. It is also home to LPGA tour players.

The Summit Club has been quite active in the real estate market in 2021 with the second highest price ever paid for a home at $18.75 million. In July, a buyer paid $36 million for 4.47 acres to build a luxury estate.

Most of the 150 custom lots at the 555-acre community are sold. Summit is a joint venture between the Discovery Land Co. and the Howard Hughes Corp. that started closing on lots in 2016.

Realtor Ivan Sher said the increase in price of the unit could be one of timing of Fowler locking in a sale early whenever Discovery Land first offered them to what the value has reached, today.

Realtor Shari Sanderson with Award Realty also said it’s possible the value of the condo increased because improvements were made to it.

The second highest price paid for a penthouse in Las Vegas in November was $4.5 million for a unit at One Queensridge Place in the west valley.

Serviced by an elevator, the 6,400-square-foot unit has four bedrooms, 5½ baths and garage space for five cars. It has views of the Strip to the east and Red Rock Canyon to the west.

The penthouse has a theater, formal dining room and an office.

Anthony Spiegel with the Ivan Sher Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was both the listing and buyer’s agent.

The buyer was Leo Cook. The previous owner was listed under an LLC.

