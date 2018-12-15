Pia Zadora lists home for $3.25M

Ladies and gentlemen, Pia has left the building. But not the neighborhood.

Entertainer Pia Zadora has listed her home in Summerlin's The Ridges for $3.25 million. (Affluent Agency)

Pia Zadora in her Summerlin home that she has listed for $3.25M. (Tonya Harvey Real Estate Millions)

The home is located in the Red Hawk neighborhood of Summerlin's The Ridges. (Affluent Agency)

The home features indoor-outdoor living features. (Affluent Agency)

There is an in-ground spa next to a “plunge pool,” which is a small deep, square tank. (Affluent Agency)

The home has an outdoor kitchen. (Affluent Agency)

The home has a modern design. (Affluent Agency)

The kitchen has all the upgrades. (Affluent Agency)

The backyard showcases a fire feature. (Affluent Agency)

After eight years living in the exclusive The Ridges of Summerlin, singer-actress Pia Zadora has moved into new digs in the same community and put her custom, multigenerational home on the market for $3.25 million.

Zadora is a fixture in Las Vegas entertainment, turning up often at community gatherings and performing at Piero’s Italian Cuisine every weekend, where she has a room and a drink named after her.

The house is midblock on a street that offers a view of the Strip from the Stratosphere to Mandalay Bay. It is in the Red Hawk neighborhood. The single story, five-bedroom home has a contemporary exterior that makes use of organic elements. Visitors enter through a pavers-lined path leading to a courtyard with low sago palms and a vertical water feature.

When Real Estate Millions visited the home a year ago, many of the windows, in keeping with Zadora’s preference for dark, cool rooms, had been drapped. They have been lifted and sunlight flows into the space.

The house offers a clear sightline from the front door to the backyard through the glass wall at the rear, and the main floor is wide open. The yard features a covered kitchen and bar, a fire pit and barbecue. The same marble flooring throughout the main living area flows out to the patio. There is an in-ground spa next to a “plunge pool,” which is a small deep, square tank.

The kitchen cabinets and countertops have been changed, replacing the tiger-striped wood and black granite ones we saw last year. They’ve been replaced with walnut cabinets and a lighter granite top, with a waterfall edge added to the island.

There was nothing wrong with the kitchen, Realtor Romy Ashjian said. “She just wanted to do something new. She wasn’t planning on moving. Then one day on her walk she saw this house around the corner that she fell in love with. Her words were: ‘It’s a darling little pied-à-terre.’”

Ashjian, who works with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada, said some people are waiting up to four years for their homes to be built in the area.

“One of the things that is so great about this house is the construction design. It’s very contemporary. It’s built very well. It has the bones that all of the new construction (has) in this area, in the enclave of The Ridges.”

It has a full basement with a separate entrance, including a large bedroom suite, home theater, mirrored-wall gym, and open/play space. The theater furniture and gym equipment are part of the sale package. The other four bedrooms are on the main level, with three on one side of the house, and the master suite separated by the main living areas. It features a spacious bath with onyx-trimmed fixtures and a decked-out closet. The bedroom has an elevated retreat/alcove and a private entrance to the backyard.

Zadora said that she loves living in The Ridges.

“I would never go anywhere else,” she said.

She moved out of Red Hawk and into a different enclave in The Ridges, which she declined to specify, but it is a smaller home. Before moving to Las Vegas almost a decade ago, she owned California homes in Beverly Hills, Malibu and Lake Arrowhead.

“My M.O. is to reinvent,” she said. “I think if you stay in one place too long, you get stale. Which is why I didn’t want to wait for this place to get haunted, like Pickfair, and have to raze it. And have the world on my ass,” she said with a laugh.

She is referring to the late 1980s controversy that erupted after she and her former husband, businessman and former Riviera owner Meshulam Riklis, demolished Pickfair, a historic 18-acre estate that was beloved by many. At the time, termites and logistics were cited as the reason for the decision. Later, on a reality TV show about celebrity ghost stories, Zadora claimed strange noises were the real motivation to tear it all down.

The 25-room Beverly Hills mansion had been owned by actor Douglas Fairbanks and his wife, Mary. It became a famous Hollywood social hub in the 1920s.

If Zadora happens to notice any strange sounds in her new house, she can report it to her neighbor, Zak Bagans, host of the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures.”