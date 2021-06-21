102°F
Real Estate Millions

Portfolio of 22 Las Vegas homes offered for $7.8M

June 21, 2021 - 9:19 am
 

Candi Liumai of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has listed a portfolio of 22 homes throughout Las Vegas for a combined $7.8 million.

“The current owners originally purchased these properties in 2010. In the past decade, they have been well-maintained and are fantastic homes for the average Las Vegas family,” Liumai said. “Las Vegas has become a hot spot for new residents in recent years, particularly for families relocating from out of state. This is a great opportunity for an investor to capitalize on the rising demand for rental properties in the Las Vegas market.”

The single-family homes are located throughout the valley in highly sought-after communities, including Summerlin and Rhodes Ranch near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Each property has a two-car garage and at least three bedrooms and two baths. The one- and two-story homes vary in size, ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 square feet, with an average price of $198 per square foot.

Although the homes can be split and purchased in several bundled packages, the properties must all close at the same time.

“Las Vegas does not currently have enough properties available for rent right now to keep up with the demand,” Liumai said. “Most of Southern Nevada is in need of rentals to accommodate for the new residents we’ve seen just this past year alone.”

The majority of the homes are in southwest Las Vegas, close to freeway access and near upscale shopping areas, public parks, renowned biking and walking trails, employment hubs and top entertainment venues.

For more information on the listing, email Liumai at candil@bhhsnv.com or visit bhhsnv.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is operated by Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. The company operates in three states with 3,500 real estate sales executives and 37 offices. In 2020, the firm completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in residential home sales.

Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the third most admired brand in the world in 2019 and it recently entered the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame for being named one of America’s fastest-growing private companies for five years. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.

