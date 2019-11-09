70°F
Real Estate Millions

Property Brothers design first Dream Home in Henderson

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
November 8, 2019 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2019 - 4:49 pm

Designed without limitations, the first Dream Home by Scott Living is taking shape in the MacDonald Highlands community.

Featuring designs by the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Dream Home by Scott Living is designed to change the perception of building a custom, luxurious high-end home. From their Las Vegas home, the two TV personalities talked with Real Estate Millions about their new project.

“This is somewhere you can let your imagination explode,” Drew Scott said about Dream Homes. “I think the most important thing for us is we wanted this to be one of a kind. We don’t want this to be a home that anybody else can see anywhere else.”

Every dream home design is unique incorporating breathtaking architecture, distinctive finishes, unrivaled amenities and cutting-edge technology.

Scheduled to be completed early next year, the MacDonald Highlands home is at 505 Dragon Gate Court. It is the first of many custom-designed dream home projects the brothers are planning as part of what they refer to as their “passion project.”

“It took a lot of discussion about what we wanted our vision for our first home to be,” Drew Scott said. “And I think the big thing for us, we wanted someone to walk in and everything they dreamed of having in their home is there.”

The initial Dream Home is an 8,600-square-foot, three-level masterful design of modern luxury. Each distinctive detail brings the design to life resulting in an incredible ambiance throughout.

Highlights include soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, porcelain tile flooring, stone fireplace surrounds, massive pocket doors, tongue-and-groove wood ceiling borders and a rooftop water feature.

The home features five bedrooms, including a master and junior master suite, nine baths, covered outdoor movie theater with 150-inch screen, game room with a 23-foot bar, temperature-controlled, glass-encased wine cellar and two-sided entry elevator.

“Every house can have a kitchen, living room, bedrooms and baths,” Drew Scott said. “It’s all those additional spaces that make it unique and will make somebody jump all over the design.”

One unique feature is the home’s two-story man cave. Able to accommodate avid sports enthusiasts or car collectors, the space features 23-foot ceilings with a climbing wall, basketball hoop and full bar.

“The man cave is a bonus,” Drew Scott said. “It can be for the lady of the house, too. It can be the lady den.”

The space also includes four air compressor stations, a 12-foot car lift and enough space to park nine cars. The brothers designed it with the infrastructure already in place to transform the upper level into additional living space if desired.

Inspired by Scottish castles, the home’s biometric gated front entry traverses across a porcelain-tiled bridge with a three-level drop on each side, setting the tone for the spectacular property.

“Growing up, we used to tour castles all the time in Scotland,” Jonathan Scott said about the role drawbridges played in the design. “That’s where the catwalk entrance into this house is from.”

The walkway leads to a 12-foot glass, front, pivot door that draws you into the main living area complete with kitchen, formal dining and living rooms. Enhanced by soaring ceilings and massive pocket doors, the grand open floor plan seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.

On one side of the room, a top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen features a 12-by-7-foot center island with white quartz countertop, two-tone cabinetry, breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. The functional space flows easily into the formal dining and living areas.

An exterior balcony wraps around the back of the home to reveal stunning views of the entire valley.

“It’s about creating this whole lifestyle,” Jonathan Scott said. “This house is designed for entertaining friends and family. We envision it being like the ultimate hub for people to spend their lives.”

The private master suite offers breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip through expansive corner pocket doors.

The cohesive blend of hardwood flooring and coordinating wood ceiling border warm the intimate space.

The master bath features dual floating vanities, a round free-standing tub and walk-in shower. The shower features dual body massagers, rain head and full steam. A decorative wood wall feature with handmade wood protrusions serves as a stunning focal point for the room.

Among the many unique architectural elements incorporated into the design are hidden ceiling air vent registers through the use of drop, or suspended, ceilings.

“We created drops in every room so you won’t see any registers,” said Tamir Saham of Lawrence Homes and Development Corp., which built the home. “They are inside the drops.”

Surrounding the home, the vast exterior features a voluminous swimming pool and spa, outdoor barbecue and lush landscaping.

“It’s not just a blend of what’s going into the house,” Jonathan Scott said. “It’s also the approach, all the greenery, and softscape. That stuff has to be just as impressive.”

Once the home is complete, the Scott Brothers plan to commemorate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as other festivities.

“We haven’t announced exactly what we’re doing yet,” Drew Scott said. “But it’s going to be exciting. We’ll throw the best house-warming party, that’s for sure.”

The exclusive dream home is listed for just shy of $5 million through Ken Lowman, broker and owner of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas. Lowman is the exclusive Dream Home listing agent. He is actively marketing the property and said the response has been positive.

Lawrence Homes and Development Corp. is the exclusive general contractor for the Dream Home projects.

The Scott Brothers began working with Lawrence Homes in 2017, launching the Dream Homes project in March 2018 with the ground breaking of the MacDonald Highlands home.

Pinnacle Architecture and P. Scinta Designs, LLC round out the MacDonald Highlands dream home team.

“We surround ourselves with good people,” Jonathan Scott said. “We could not do what we do if it wasn’t for the amazing teams that we have.”

Targeting the affluent, Dream homebuyers choose from several distinctive custom home plans. Each unique plan is designed by Drew and Jonathan exclusively for Dream Homes by Scott Living. Dream Homes designs provide home options at price points from $5 million to just under $15 million.

“The challenge we’ve had is a lot of people loved the idea of Dream Homes,” Drew Scott said. “But at that price point they wanted us to completely custom design their home and we don’t have time to do that. That is the reason we’re creating these designs in advance.”

Once a location is selected, each plan can be adapted to best suit the attributes of the home’s site. After a design is built, it is never reproduced.

Future Dream Homes designs showcase even more distinct amenities such as helicopter pads, tiered exterior swimming pool, commercial-sized water slide and even larger garages.

“I want to have the bookcase that you pull the book and there’s a secret room, a ‘bat cave,’ ” Drew Scott said. “Any superheroes that want to come to Vegas, we’ll put you in your new bat cave.”

The Scott Brothers said they are actively looking for the location to build the next Dream Home and are considering other area developments such as Ascaya or The Ridges.

Eventually, the brothers want Dream Home by Scott Living in locations across the country.

“I think it would be important for us to make sure we hit the mark and find someone who loves this home before we jump in and buy another lot,” Drew Scott said. “Because this is a passion project for us, we’ve decided to do it one step at a time.”

