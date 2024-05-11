Raiders player, NFL analyst top April luxury home sales in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club while ESPN analyst Ron Rivera paid $5 million for a home about to start construction in the same community.

The Southern Highlands Golf Club home that Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller purchased features Texas limestone, wide-plank European oak floors, quarter-sawn walnut doors and custom stone countertops and backsplash. (Rob Jensen Co.)

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club while former Washington Commanders head coach and current ESPN analyst Ron Rivera paid $5 million for a home about to start construction in the same community.

The Miller sale, which is part of a burgeoning luxury market in Las Vegas, closed May 1 for a 7,376-square-foot, two-story home with views of the 15th fairway. The home, built in 2023, sits on 0.55 acres and has 11 rooms with six potential bedrooms, one full bath, three three-quarter baths and two half-baths. It has a four-car garage.

Miller, a first-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2018 out of UCLA who signed a $54 million contract through the 2025 season, paid $1.3 million for a home built in 2019 at MacDonald Ranch in Henderson. That home measured 4,049 square feet with five bedrooms.

Southern Highlands has long been a draw for Raiders players and coaches with its proximity to their west Henderson practice facility.

Miller’s newest home was celebrated on Instagram by his Realtor, Camila Lincowski with Platinum Real Estate Professionals.

Rob Jenson, owner of the Rob Jensen Co., was the listing agent for the sellers, Martin and Delilah Mueller, owners of Mueller Custom Cabinetry of Nevada.

The listing called the guard-gated and upgraded custom home “a thoughtful design at every turn.” It has Texas limestone, wide-plank European oak floors, quarter-sawn walnut doors, custom stone countertops and backsplash, Restoration Hardware light fixtures and California Closets. Savant home automation controls LED mood lighting, 16 cameras and recessed speakers.

There are stacking sliders and pocket doors for indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen has a waterfall-edge island and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The living room has a fully outfitted wet bar, and the loft also has a wet bar. The home features a view balcony, Sony 4K home theater, home office and gym.

The main-level primary suite has a Venetian plaster fireplace, custom wood accent wall, coffee bar and spa- like bath. All additional bedrooms have walk-in closets and access to the Zen garden.

The backyard has a large covered patio, sunken fire pit lounge, outdoor kitchen, infinity spa and resort-style pool.

Jensen said the sales price of $1,193 per square foot is a record based on the Multiple Listing Service for Southern Highlands.

“This landmark sale marks the dawn of a new chapter in the ultra-high-end real estate market of Southern Highlands,” Jensen said.

While the Miller sale posted May 1, luxury sales have been booming with 182 at $1 million and higher in April — the most since there were 218 in April 2022 and the third-best month in Las Vegas history, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

The one caveat is price increases have pushed more homes beyond the $1 million price point. The average sales price was $1.96 million in April, and the median price was $1.39 million.

Homes were on the market for 65 days, down from 77 in March, according to Barbee. In April 2023, the average sales price was $1.69 million. There were 351 luxury listings taken in April with 820 units available. There are 194 pending sales.

On April 24, Riviera and his wife, Stephanie, closed on the new-build in Southern Highlands for $5.06 million. The future one-story home sits on 0.61 acres and will measure 5,100 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½bath. It will have a four-car garage.

To be built by Growth Luxury Homes, the home was listed by Michael Berenguer of Growth Luxury Realty. Eileen Rubalcava with Simple Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

The home is part of the Canyon Collection at Southern Highlands Golf Club. It will have a private gated entry and a primary retreat with a spa-inspired bath and couture-style closets. It has a pool and spa.

Rivera was fired by Washington in January and has since landed a role as an NFL analyst for ESPN. The California native won a Super Bowl for the Chicago Bears in 1985.

Top April luxury home sales

■ The highest-priced sale during April was for $12.5 million for a two-story home on Painted Feather Way in The Ridges in Summerlin. Built in 2009, it measures 10,346 square feet with five bedrooms and eight baths. It has a six-car garage. The two-story home sits on 0.59 acres.

Madison Blau with IS Luxury was the listing agent, and Carla Redmond with Queensridge Realty was the buyer’s agent.

In her listing, Blau said: The home “stands as a beacon of luxury and sophistication. This property has undergone a comprehensive transformation, merging a transitional coastal flair with the pinnacle of modern living. Designed to captivate and inspire, this exquisite home redefines the essence of high-end Las Vegas living.”

Blau said at the heart of the home is the chef’s kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and featuring a double island. There’s a main-floor primary suite and four en suite bedrooms.

The split-level backyard features an infinity-edge pool and a full outdoor kitchen.

“The expansive turf area offers a versatile space for relaxation and play, all while surrounded by breathtaking views of mountains, the pristine golf course and the Las Vegas Strip,” Blau said in the listing.

■ The next highest April sale is on Chisel Crest Court in Asaya in Henderson for $9.28 million. The single-story home built in 2023 sits on 0.48 acres. It has seven bedrooms and 6½ baths and measures 7,000 square feet. It has a four-car garage.

Kristen Routh Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the listing agent, and David Dimarco with North American Realty of Nevada was the buyer’s agent.

The Richard Luke design has a movie theater, wine cellar, bar, gym, sauna and office. The home features a prep kitchen and outdoor kitchen with a bar and seating area. The backyard has a pool and spa, and fire lounges. The home design has an open concept. Also featured is a primary retreat with a Strip review, spa bath, soaking tub and oversized closest. All guest bedrooms are en suites.

■ The next highest sale was on Wild Ridge Court in The Ridges for $6.5 million.

Built in 2003 and renovated in 2004, the two-story home sits on 0.54 acres with six bedrooms and eight baths. It measures 8,235 square feet. It has seven garage spaces.

David Wray of Las Vegas Luxury Realty was the listing agent, and Joseph Mestres with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the buyer’s agent.

Wray said the home has “incredible architectural details” such as custom ceilings. The main floor has a primary suite with five additional en suite bedrooms, theater room, game room, wine room with bar, lounge and family room.

There are a custom kitchen and a formal dining room. The backyard has an infinity-edge pool and hot tub. The pool has bar stools for a swim-up kitchen.