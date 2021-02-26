Realtor Darin Marques to showcase Vegas at luxury event

The recent California influx inspired Darin Marques, founder of the Darin Marques Group, Huntington and Ellis, to organize and host an exclusive event – Las Vegas Luxury Home Showcase – specifically targeting the Golden State luxury buyer.

A Las Vegas luxury home tour in March will showcase mansions and their kitchens. (Darin Marques Group)

Dedicated offices are a requirement since the global pandemic. Luxury homebuyers will be looking at the finest ones in Las Vegas this March during the Las Vegas Luxury Home. Showcase. (Darin Marques Group)

The two-day luxury home tour features properties in MacDonald Highlands, Ascaya and Lake Las Vegas in Henderson; Southern Highlands in Las Vegas; and The Ridges and The Summit in Summerlin. (Darin Marques Group)

A variety of luxury home styles will be featured at the Las Vegas Luxury Home Showcase to be held March 26 and 27. (Darin Marques Group)

Out-of-state luxury buyers are creating an extremely strong housing market in the Las Vegas Valley. Homebuyers, predominately from California, are fleeing an increasingly high cost of homeownership to purchase property within one of our area’s high-end communities.

“Eighty percent of the clientele coming into our market are from California,” Marques said. “That is why we’ve developed an event to introduce them to our incredible luxury communities.”

The two-day event, March 26 and 27, features guided tours of distinctive million-dollar properties in desirable communities such as MacDonald Highlands, Ascaya and Lake Las Vegas in Henderson; Southern Highlands in Las Vegas; and The Ridges and The Summit in Summerlin.

“I’m going to open several listings,” Marques said. “They will be all high-end luxury properties across the valley.”

Marques developed the free event to help affluent buyers understand the Las Vegas luxury real estate market, high-end communities, and incredible lifestyle choices.

“I’ve found that most buyers are first coming to learn about the area,” Marques said. “They want to understand the difference between the various communities and narrow it down to where they want to live.”

To differentiate the valley’s preferential upscale communities, Marques sees a benefit in educating incoming buyers about the unique aspects each area offers its residents.

During the weekend, Marques plans to host daily lunch-and-learn events for buyers to gain information about key areas; specifically, Henderson and Summerlin.

“I find buyers have a lot of confusion between Henderson and Summerlin,” Marques said. “So, we’ve invited experts from Summerlin and Henderson to inform our guests about living in each community, arming them with more information. It will help them make a better decision on where they want to focus their home search.”

Potential presenters include representatives from local chambers of commerce, certified public accountants, award-winning architects and homebuilders.

The weekend further provides experiential events for attendees to discover some of Southern Nevada’s incredible lifestyle choices. Potential activities include a guided hike in the Red Rock National Conservation area with a catered lunch, kayaking on Lake Las Vegas or golf on one of the area’s over 50 world-class courses.

“As a native of Vegas, I know that people come here with the perception there’s not a lot to do besides the Strip,” Marques said. “I want to give them a mix of experiences to help them see the unbelievable variety the area offers.”

Local businesses can take part in the exclusive weekend showcasing their products and services to a select audience. If interested in participating, contact Marques at 702-930-3214 or darin@dmygluxury.com.

“When moving to a new market, it helps to know someone,” Marques said. “This is a great opportunity to meet different vendors and make contacts in the community before moving here.”

The number of guests at the event is limited to qualified buyers only to comply with mandated security and safety precautions. Attendees must register in advance and RSVP to ensure admittance to the event.

Though the event is targeting California buyers, local buyers are encouraged to register on the event website, dmgluxury.com/lvluxuryshowcase.

A confirmed schedule will be sent out to participants in mid-March, before the weekend. Deadline to register is March 20.

“This is not a typical event,” Marques said. “We are creating a fun way to educate buyers about the Vegas market, so it helps them find the perfect home in the best community for them.”

