77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Real Estate Millions

Rural modern masterpiece in Blue Diamond lists for $5.35M

By Lyn Collier Real Estate Millions
October 18, 2020 - 10:29 am
 

The tiny town of Blue Diamond, which lies about 23 miles southwest of Las Vegas, looks like a sleepy village with one general store and a restaurant. It is likely you will drive by wild burros meandering in the central park when you come to visit. However, for decades it has drawn rock climbers, hikers and adventure seekers of all types. That is because it is nestled at the foothills of the Spring Mountains that circle the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Blue Diamond started out in the early 1940s as a mining town and now has become the mecca for nature lovers.

Luxury homes above the 1950s-style houses of the town square boast different styles and striking views of the mountains. It’s notable there is no homeowners association for the community, which has about 130 homesites. And, several recreational vehicles were spotted parked on hillside roads.

One remarkable listing is that of 4 Montana Court. The Zen jewel box is snuggled at the foot of the Spring Mountains. Looking out the floor-to-ceiling windows you not only have a view of Red Rock, you are transported there. The desert reds and sandstone whites enter into the second-floor living area next to the kitchen. You can breath in the quiet serenity of the surroundings from the couch or the outdoor deck.

The 3,249-square-foot, modern-style home is a statement of the Las Vegas Valley’s growing sophistication in luxury trends.

The home is understated, yet has all of the smart technology’s bells and whistles — electromagnetic locks and Crestron-controlled lighting, temperatures, sound and window shade control. All of this from an iPad or a smartphone. The home also has upgraded Wi-Fi.

The salute to its natural desert setting starts at the entrance to the home, which is on nearly half an acre. The statement art piece that is in the front yard and showcased from the underground level is a large boulder from the area that has been sliced into sections. It is lit in the nighttime to provide a Zen like visual piece from the subterranean level.

The home has corten steel as a design element that will show a patina as it ages over time. The concrete in the lower level and outside is another design element that shows the wood patterns underneath.

Although the home is made of steel, glass, wood and concrete, it has an organic sensibility to it. “Like a breathing, living element,” said Anthony Spiegel, a Realtor with the Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. The home is listed for $5.35 million.

Spiegel did not want to disclose the name of the owner. According to public records the home is owned by Chub Nevada Trust and Steinberg David L. Trust, which has the address of a Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging center.

Punch Architecture spent two years creating the weekend retreat for a family who has homes in Las Vegas and other cities, Spiegel said. The home was completed late last year. The firm named it “Minimum Maximum.”

“It’s raw, yet refined,” Spiegel said. “What is so cool about this house is that it has a raw element, but is so deeply refined and sophisticated in its architectural and interior designs and materials that were chosen for both.”

The great respect for its desert mountain setting can be seen in the drought-tolerant landscaping and details of the architecture that provide shade for the home’s glass walls.

The home is well-thought out with the master suite located in the lower level. The bedroom’s design is clever using a desk configuration combined with a wardrobe storage space. It has a view of the mountains and leads to an outdoor retreat.

The upper level houses the kitchen and living areas and two bedrooms. The floors are covered in white oak. It also has access to the large deck that adds more square footage to the home. Outside there is a fire pit with seating area and an outdoor kitchen.

The two-car, oversized garage has lots of storage space and its square footage is not included in the 3,249-square-foot measurement.

Spiegel, who is a Los Angeles native, has been selling Las Vegas real estate since 2005. He said it is rare to have a smaller quality, sophisticated home.

“These owners decided on quality over quantity,” he said.

He added that this could be the trend moving forward as construction costs continue to rise.

“The Vegas market is a very young housing market. It is a relatively young city with a young luxury market. Of the 4,300 homes that are sold annually in the valley, 600 of those are sold for $1 million or more, he said. However, this shallow luxury market has gotten a bit deeper in the last few months and reports show sales have increased 118 percent, he added.

Spiegel said he, like many Las Vegas Realtors, have seen more wealthy buyers from California, New York and Chicago during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said since the crisis, many people living in densely populated urban centers are looking to purchase homes in the suburbs and rural areas, like Blue Diamond.

“I think we have a sort of flight to comfort and space,” he said. “All of us were at home for two or three months. That gave us a lot of time to decide if we liked where we were living or not.”

He said he is seeing buyers that are the wealthiest of the wealthy wanting to make a move out of California because of its “challenging climate.” The state’s higher taxes, wildfires, pandemic restrictions and recent protests have been in the news lately.

“They (wealthy buyers) were always enamored of Las Vegas because of the tax savings, but it was always a dream,” he said. “But now, they are more seriously considering it.”

In addition to California’s woes, he said the decentralization of the workplace where more people are working from home is also a driving force for people to make the move.

“The CEO has found out he can hold his meetings from his computer in any home,” Spiegel said.

“When these jobs are less centralized the local housing market will become less reliant on the local economy.”

MOST READ
1
World champion L.A. Lakers roll into Vegas
World champion L.A. Lakers roll into Vegas
2
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
3
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
4
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
5
1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots
1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Lake Las Vegas home has views of the desert mountains, golf course and the man-made lake. ...
Lake Las Vegas home with stunning views listed for $2.45M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Located in Lake Las Vegas’ exclusive South Shore community, 12 Dolce Luna Court expresses the sleek sophistication and laid-back comfort of luxurious resort living down to its stunning lake views.

Basketball player DeMarcus Cousins has listed his Queensridge megamansion on the market for $8 ...
NBA star lists Queensridge mansion for $8M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas doesn’t have an NBA franchise yet, but the city is serving as a home for many current and former professional basketball players.

This Summerlin home in an enclave in The Ridges known for one of the highest elevations in the ...
Summerlin home sells for $10.15M; makes second highest sale of the year
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas saw its second highest sale of 2020 recorded Monday when a Summerlin home in an enclave in The Ridges known for the one of the highest elevation in the valley sold for $10.15 million.

 
Southern Highlands home with ‘Watch Tower’ lists for $4.85M
By Lyn Collier Real Estate Millions

In addition to the crafted stonework, mosaic tiles, marble in-lay and alderwood built-ins, the home has an unusual rooftop observation tower, which gives a 360-degree of the Las Vegas Valley. Robertson and her family call it the Watch Tower.

Comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay has listed his “lucky house” for $999,999. It sits on a ...
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay calls it his “lucky house” for his career — an appropriate place to call home for the last 19 years in a gambling mecca like Las Vegas — and where he’s entertained celebrities and fellow comedians over the years.

The home has luxury imported materials from Italy. It was built in 2005 by Philip Morgan with i ...
Lake Las Vegas Mediterranean-style mansion lists for $7.95M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A three-story Mediterranean-style mansion in Lake Las Vegas, which was designed based on a couple’s love of Italy and built for entertainment, has hit the market for $7.95 million.

The 3,300-square-foot Palms Place penthouse has views of the Strip. (Luxury Estates International)
Palms Place penthouse lists for $2.5 million
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted many high-rise owners and their lifestyles. However, a Palms Place penthouse that recently listed for $2.5 million has most of its lifestyle amenities open.

The MacDonald Highlands home measures 7,928 square feet with four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a ...
MacDonald Highlands mansion sells for $4.71M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The 2017 Home of the Year in the valley has been bought for $4.71 million by a real estate investor who is the CEO and owner of World Gym Taiwan.

 
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas recorded its highest existing home sale in more than a year when a Northern California business owner paid $11.25 million for a Henderson mansion owned by philanthropist Diana Bennett.