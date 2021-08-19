88°F
Real Estate Millions

Ryan Reaves home on the market for $1.2M

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 19, 2021 - 11:58 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of Game 2 of a first- ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates in front of Anaheim Ducks defensema ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates in front of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (28) after teammate Zach Whitecloud (out of frame) scored the game-winning goal during an NHL hockey game, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves has his Summerlin home under contract to close in September.

Reaves was traded to the New York Rangers in July.

Real estate web sites list the price tag at $1.2 million. Reaves paid $775,900 for it in May 2018, according to country property records.

Former Golden Knight goaltender Marc André-Fleury, who was traded to Chicago in July, has sold his Summerlin home in The Ridges for $8 million.

The two-story home built in 2016 sits on 0.24 acres with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It measures 3,013 square feet. Donald Romero with with Listing Haven is reported as the listing agent.

The MLS describes it as “bold, architectural elegance, sophisticated designs and spectacular views coupled with exclusivity and convenience underscores the beauty.”

The listing said the home near Downtown Summerlin has a private courtyard entry featuring a fireplace lounge with lush landscaping. Three panel sliders showcase the contemporary interior designs and oversized pool yard beyond.

“Whether enjoying dinner from the rooftop deck surrounded by 360 degrees of city and mountain views, or entertaining guests by the heated pool, it is clear why it is a home of distinction,” the listing said.

