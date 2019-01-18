Real Estate Millions

‘Say Yes to the Nest’ stars move to Vegas

By Susan Stone Real Estate Millions
January 18, 2019 - 3:33 pm
 

Someone should alert the Governor’s Office of Economic Development of Southern Nevada’s newest cottage industry — reality TV show stars.

Joining the existing half-dozen or so media personalities who have planted roots in Las Vegas are Camila and Brent Lincowski, whose new show “Say Yes to the Nest” premiered Jan. 5 on HGTV. The program is a 30-minute pilot for a series that follows a different set of newlyweds each episode, as a Realtor leads them on a search for potential first-shared homes.

If this sounds like many of the house hunting-type shows already on the air, here is how it’s different.

Instead of the serious tone of a typical HGTV show, “Say Yes to the Nest” has more of the personality driven characteristics of a Bravo or TLC-style production. And, that is no coincidence because it’s produced by the same team that brought us “Say Yes to the Dress,” a TLC show on which the couple also appeared twice.

”They liked her personality so much they ended up filming our whole Miami wedding,” Brent said.

Joining them on their search was Camila’s mother, Oni Correa, who will live with them and was an important part of the decision process, something that would come as no shock to anyone who watched them interact on “SYTTD.”

With a budget set at around $1 million, their friend and Realtor Steve Hawks of Platinum Real Estate Professionals showed them three homes.

The first, a move-in-ready Summerlin resale at $775,000 was rejected due to lack of a casita, and having the wrong type of pool.

“I love the modern-looking pools,” Camila said.

“Water is water to me,” Brent said.

But the veto factor was Oni’s negative reaction to the home.

“It’s like having two couples,” said Hawks, of the debate between the mother and the kids.

The next stop was at a large, 1980s-built home in Quail Ridge Estates on the east side of town priced at $865,000. Brent felt it had a lot of potential, but Camila rejected it because it needed a lot of updating.

She hated the carpeted master bath, and it came with an atrium in the foyer, which she feared would create a beeline of bugs traveling straight into the master bedroom in the middle of the night, destroying her ability to get a good night’s sleep.

The final home, which they chose, is in a new, contemporary community in Henderson with 78 lots and prices starting at $840,000. Called Axis, the Pardee community features lots carved out of a low mountain ridge south of Horizon Ridge Parkway, and west of MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

The small neighborhood offers lots 8,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, designed to maximize the view, explained Sarah Lockhart, a new home advisor for Pardee at Axis.

The couple were deciding between two opposing lots at the top of community on a street with just four choices.

“It kind of makes you feel like you’re king of the hill,” said Lockhart, who worked with the Lincowskis to make their selection. One with a Strip view was quite a bit pricier than the one they chose with a mountain view, which better fit their budget and allows them to do more of the upgrades they want to do in the future, Lockhart said. “I think that she is a very confident, knowledgeable buyer.”

There are seven floor plans, ranging from about 3,115 square feet to 4,450 square feet. The Lincowskis chose the biggest floor plan, The Wall, with five bedrooms, (one of which will become a media room), 5½ baths and a three-car garage.

The Wall model features the typical amenities of homes in that price range, including courtyards, a glass-lined stairway, and a well-designed kitchen including an island with waterfall countertop. But the exterior is quite remarkable for the price range.

It is painted sage and rust, colors that blend nicely into the landscape. A vertical element separates the two sides of the house at the entrance, which features a trio of horizontal water fountains, plus another one for good measure by the large glass pivot point front door, (a $14,000 upgrade). Several outdoor designated seating areas include a fixed shade canopy.

They ended up spending well above their budget, close to $1.5 million for a model that started at $1.06 million.

Axis is carved into the McCullough Mountain range and features beautiful, contemporary home designs.

John Simmons, the project director for Ascaya, and his wife, Monica Martinez Simmons, live in Axis and attended a party celebrating the sneak preview of “Say Yes to the Nest” at the Wall model home.

They bought a lot with the mountain behind them, which was strategic, Monica said, because they also added collapsing glass door walls that provide a view of the city.

“From our front deck, we see what other people see from their backyard.”

Pardee Homes has been building in Southern Nevada since 1952, starting with Spring Valley, the first master-planned community in Las Vegas. The company plans on introducing at least six new neighborhoods this year.

Camila moved here in 2015, after lasting 28 days as a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” Season 15, where she was known as Cami Li. She is a Nevada-licensed Realtor with Platinum Real Estate Professionals’ Henderson office. She considers Hawks and his partner Noah Herrera to be professional mentors.

“The first year as a Realtor was difficult,” she said. “If I didn’t have Steve and Noah by my side, I probably would have dropped out by now. People think it’s so easy, but it’s quite difficult.”

Brent has been a mortgage banker since 2006. He graduated from UNLV in 2005.

In the last several years, the four of them have successfully invested in and resold numerous homes around the valley for as much as a $75,000 profit, she said.

While their dream home is being built, they live in the Paradise house Brent bought in 2011.

“It looks like ‘Game of Thrones’ threw up in it,” is Camila’s assessment of the home’s style. She is busy mining Pinterest and Instagram for design ideas for their new home. Her taste runs toward “modern, ultra-modern, and I have to thank Pinterest and Instagram for that because it’s definitely helping all the ideas come together,” she said.

She believes in shopping locally. “I don’t care whether I find it at Z Gallerie or a consignment shop. If I can find it cheaper, I’m going there. I don’t care about name brands; (just) how good it looks. The cheaper, the better. But I like supporting local businesses.”

ad-high_impact_4
Real Estate Millions
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Real Estate Millions: Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold In 2018
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
Rat Pack-era home once housed Las Vegas entertainers
3671 Tioga Way in Paradise Palms neighborhood Listed for $650,000 Professional photographers Mark and Sarah Gascoine
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Real Estate Millions: Liberace Mansion
Real Estate Millions: 4120 Mont Blanc Way, Mount Charleston
Real Estate Millions: 8 Vista Crescent Court, Ascaya, Henderson
Real Estate Millions: 11172 San Terrazo Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at Blue Heron Real Estate.
Real Estate Millions: 1325 Villa Barolo Ave
Overlooking the second hole of the Rio Secco golf course within the community of Marquis Seven Hills is a modern masterpiece of light and architectural artistry. Designed by the award-winning Blue Heron design team, the home known as The Aurora Estate adorns the likes of the most noteworthy LED displays and lighting projects from around the world. XLED Systems founder and mastermind behind the world-renowned Freemont Street Experience, Hong Kong’s Disneyland Storybook Theater and the larger-than-life concert stages of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and the Foo Fighters (to name a few)—brings light and magic to the hills of this private and highly desirable gated community. The combination of the 133” custom HD/LED Digital Display, 150+ interior/exterior lights and 34 indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers bring a unique ambiance and entertainment level to the home. Other spectacular bonus features include a 1,200 SQFT pool, therapy spa, wet step lounge, $100K+ full Crestron system in-sync with Amazon’s Alexa, 9 security cameras and panic room.
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at 9103 Alta Drive #1501, Las Vegas, NV.
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Real Estate Millions: 323 Mont Blanc Way
Garry Tomashowski talks about his cabin in Mount Charleston.
Famous Las Vegas underground house
Did you know there is an underground house in Las Vegas? The home was originally built as a bomb shelter in 1978, and sits 26 feet below the surface. The midcentury-style home measures about 6,000 square feet, and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a 6-foot-deep pool, a spa, a barbecue area, and a carpeted six-hole putting green. The Underground House has lighting that emulates different times of the day. And mountain and wilderness murals depict an outdoor setting. The home is accessed from a flight of stairs that’s part of a town home.
Real Estate Millions: 36 Olympia Canyon Way
Mitch McClellan and John McDonough talk about their property in Southern Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: 20 Vintage Valley Drive, Southern Highlands
Real Estate Millions: 2315 Alta Drive
Real Estate Millions: 28 Sankaty Circle
Barbara Adcock talks about her favorite parts of her home in Anthem.
Real Estate Millions: Uri Vaknin
Real Estate Millions host Susan Kocab interviews Uri Vaknin about the renovations he made to his home and why he chose a one story building.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
Brad and Ann Adams talk about their home in MacDonald Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
More in Real Estate Millions
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Real Estate Millions Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like