Siegfried & Roy, Gene Simmons homes top luxury sales in March

KISS rocker Gene Simmons and a home of the late Siegfried and Roy highlighted the top sales in Las Vegas in March when the luxury market showed signs of a rebound.

Real Estate Millions toured Siegfried and Roy’s home on Valley Drive that sold for $3 million to the family that operates the Missouri-based Carden Circus International.

The father-and-son owners, George and Brett Carden, haven’t finalized plans but wanted to preserve the property as a shrine to the duo and possibly make it a tourist attraction for weddings and other rentals.

The Valley Drive home known as “Jungle Palace” served as Siegfried and Roy’s residence when they performed at The Mirage from 1990 to 2003. Their home in North Las Vegas known as “Little Bavaria” served as their primaryhome until their deaths.

Aaron Taylor of eXp Realty served as the listing agent andbuyer’s agent.

The home was built in 1954 and measures 8,750 square feet. It has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two partial baths and an indoor Jacuzzi.

The site also has three guest houses ranging from 1,600 square feet to 1,900 square feet and three pools. The property has water features throughout, skylights, a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures.

George Carden, who was friends with Siegfried and Roy and hosted them at his circus when it was in Las Vegas, said he purchased the home to honor the two legends and ensure it wasn’t demolished.

“I want to take care of it and restore what it needs and let people see it and enjoy it like we’re going to,” Carden said. “At this time we’re not sure what we’re going to do, but at least we’re going to live here if we don’t open it up to the public for weddings and special occasions.”

Gene Simmons

Simmons wasn’t a Las Vegas resident for long after purchasing an Asaya home in May 2021 for $8.2 million and an adjacent half-acre lot for $2.6 million. He sold both for $11 million, which is $200,000 more than he paid but doesn’t include his upgrades, such as adding more than 130 trees and a walking trail.

Evangelina Duke-Petroni with IS Luxury served as the listing agent while Christopher Logan with Realty One Group as the buyer’s agent.

People enter the home via an illusioned floating pathway over a sculptural koi pond. The master bedroom on the second floor suspends over part of the yard and feels like you’re floating, Duke-Petroni said.

“Highlighted by glass walls and soaring geometrical spaces, the transitions between indoor and outdoor space are blurred by disappearing glass walls throughout,” Petroni said. “The disappearing glass walls throughout the property further blend the indoor space with the outdoor landscape. Inside the home, natural stone, wood accents and unfinished concrete are paired together to create a sensory experience with dramatic linear artistry.”

Luxury market

There were 135 sales of $1 million and more in March and reflected a rebound in the luxury market that had 76 sales in January and 77 sales in February. There were 197 sales in March 2022. The 135 luxury sales is the most since June when there were 156.

Rob Jensen, broker and president of the Rob Jensen Co., said the first quarter had 281 closed sales of $1 million and higher in the valley, down 35 percent from 435 sales in the first quarter of 2022. There were 360 sales in the first quarter of 2021.

Other luxury sales

The second most expensive sale in March was for a $7.6 million home on Players Club Drive overlooking the fourth fairway at TPC Summerlin in Tournament Hills. The 21,835 square-foot estate has 10 bedrooms and 13 full baths and three partial baths.

Built in 1998 as two stories, there are more than $3 million in upgrades and high-end finishes, from the grotto-style pool and spa setting to the intricate crown molding and rich, detailed woodwork, according to listing agent Don Kuhl with Douglas Elliman of Nevada.

“An ivy-lined entry resembling old-world European courtyards leads to a stunning foyer with its two-storied portico,” Kuhl said in his listing. “A home designed for entertaining on a grand scale with soaring ceiling heights, expansive entry and ornate marble and carpet floor patterns.”

The home has a 15-seat theater, casino-game room, and a gym.

Nicol Swanson with Realty One Group was the buyer’s agent.

A one story-home on Cloud Chaser Boulevard in Ascaya sold for $6.4 million. It measures 6,100 square feet with five bedrooms and five full baths and two partial baths.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the listing agent. He said the home has an ultra-contemporary design and showcases some of the best panoramic views of the valley.

“Designed by the renowned Brandon Architects and Morrison interiors, the interior demonstrates incredible artistic expression,” Sher said in his listing. “There’s clean lines, soaring wood plank ceilings, hardwood flooring and walls of glass.”

A series of floating concrete steps lead to an oversized double glass door entry, Sher said.

The open floor plan has a gourmet kitchen, wet bar, casual and formal dining, family room, great room and indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen has an expansive waterfall island, custom cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and a hidden prep area.

The primary bedroom is a private sanctuary with a fireplace, a voluminous walk-in closet and a luxurious bath. The resort-styled bath features dual floating vanities, a soaking tub and a walk-in shower, Sher said.

Darin Marques with Virtue Luxury was the buyer’s agent.

A penthouse on the 43rd floor at the Waldorf Astoria on the Strip marked the fourth highest sale in March, going for $4.99 million. The penthouse measures 2,756 square feet with two bedrooms. Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the listing agent. Sher was the buyer’s agent.

The penthouse has separate dual primary suites with multiple access points. There’s a den that can be used as an office or a third bedroom

The fifth highest sale was on Dragon Peak in MacDonald Highlands for $4.85 million. The one-story, four-bedroom home built in 2021 measures 6,200 square feet.

The home with 15-foot ceilings has a theater, wine bar, wine cellar, art gallery and private lanai. There’s an infinity pool, wet deck, spa and two fire lounges.

Kristen Routh-Silberman with Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Duke-Petroni was the buyer’s agent.

The next highest sale was for $4.5 million for Via Tazzoli Court in Seven Hills in Henderson. It measures 9,803 square feet with five bedrooms and five full baths, four partial baths and four-car garage.

Kamran Zand with Luxury Estates International was the listing agent while Jeanette Martinez of Realty One Group was the buyer’s agent.

Built in 2011, the two-story home has a sauna, game room and a bedroom with a retreat and loft. The basement level features a home theater, wine tasting area, wine cellar, wet bar and fire feature.