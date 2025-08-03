95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Simply Vegas, IS Luxury fight for top luxury broker in valley

This mansion on Promontory Pointe in The Ridges in Summerlin is listed for nearly $21 million. ...
This mansion on Promontory Pointe in The Ridges in Summerlin is listed for nearly $21 million. Is Luxury was ranked as the No. 1 Las Vegas Realtor of transactions of more than $2 million. (IS Luxury)
This mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges is listed at $20,950,000 and is an example of how luxury ...
This mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges is listed at $20,950,000 and is an example of how luxury is evolving in the Las Vegas Valley. (IS Luxury)
This Summerlin mansion measures 13,318 square feet and has five bedrooms, eight baths and six-c ...
This Summerlin mansion measures 13,318 square feet and has five bedrooms, eight baths and six-car garage. (IS Luxury)
This property is listed at $27 million and is located in the exclusive The Summit community. Th ...
This property is listed at $27 million and is located in the exclusive The Summit community. The price of luxury homes have increased so much in Las Vegas some in the industry are considering $2 million now the starting point for luxury home prices. (IS Luxury)
The mansion on Discovery Peak Court in The Summit luxury community measures 11,974 square feet ...
The mansion on Discovery Peak Court in The Summit luxury community measures 11,974 square feet and has six bedrooms, nine baths and a four-car garage. (IS Luxury)
The Summit home's kitchen has all the top-tier appliances, such as double ovens, built-in espre ...
The Summit home's kitchen has all the top-tier appliances, such as double ovens, built-in espresso machine and large butler's pantry. (IS Luxury)
This Summerlin home in The Ridges is listed for $10 million. It has four bedrooms, six baths an ...
This Summerlin home in The Ridges is listed for $10 million. It has four bedrooms, six baths and a three-car garage. (IS Luxury)
The Ridges mansion has state-of-the-art technology and smart-home automation. (IS Luxury)
The Ridges mansion has state-of-the-art technology and smart-home automation. (IS Luxury)
This Ascaya mansion has listed for $18.5 million. It measures 10,141 square feet and has six be ...
This Ascaya mansion has listed for $18.5 million. It measures 10,141 square feet and has six bedrooms, eight baths and a six-car garage. (IS Luxury)
The resort-style backyard of this Ascaya mansion includes a pool and spa, a sunken fire lounge ...
The resort-style backyard of this Ascaya mansion includes a pool and spa, a sunken fire lounge and outdoor kitchen. (IS Luxury)
Ivan Sher
Ivan Sher
Don Kuhl
Don Kuhl
Gavin Ernstone
Gavin Ernstone
Troy Reierson
Troy Reierson
More Stories
National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Kristen Routh-Silberman retains No. 1 Nevada Realtor spot
To accommodate pool size restrictions, Blue Heron and other local builders are getting creative ...
Luxury pool designers get creative
Ultra-luxury home sales have stayed strong in June and continues into July. This home in MacDon ...
$25.25M sale in MacDonald Highlands highest so far this year
Local casino architect Tom Wucherer and his wife, Valerie, purchased this home in The Ridges in ...
Local casino architect lists home in The Ridges
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 3, 2025 - 8:51 am
 

IS Luxury and Simply Vegas battled for the lead as the top luxury broker for the first six months of 2025.

In the latest analysis from BrokerMetrics, which tracks transactions in the Multiple Listing Service of the Las Vegas Realtors association, Simply Vegas topped IS Luxury when it comes to transactions over $1 million.

Simply recorded $338.3 million, up from $294.8 million a year ago. IS Luxury was first when it came to transactions of $2 million and higher.

IS Luxury recorded $323.3 million in transactions, down from $355.7 million through the first six months of 2024.

There were $3.85 billion in transactions of $1 million and higher in the first half of 2025, up from $3.7 billion, a 4 percent increase. The transactions cover single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes and high-rises. The average transaction was $2.14 million, up from $2.05 million a year ago. There were 1,950 transactions of $1 million and above, up from 1,816 a year ago. There were 566 transactions of $2 million and above.

When it comes to transactions over $2 million, however, which Realtors are now considering the new threshold for luxury given price escalations and so many builders selling new homes for just over the $1 million mark, IS Luxury had $272.8 million in transactions. That easily beat Simply Vegas with $213.9 million.

IS Luxury owner Ivan Sher said he has his numbers even higher and pointed out that BrokerMetrics doesn’t credit the listing agent in an off-market non-MLS transaction. Only the buyer’s agent is credited. He said they had $363.3 million of $1 million and higher and $308 million for $2 million and higher.

Sher said he’s not surprised Simply Vegas is ahead of him on the $1 million and above listings given the smaller size of IS Luxury.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services held the third spot for transactions of $1 million and higher and $2 million and higher. It had $268 million in the $1 million and above category and $213.9 million in $2 million and above. It had $251.9 million in the $1 million and above last year.

Douglas Elliman of Nevada placed fourth in the $2 million and above category with $109.6 million in transactions. It was ninth when including only $1 million and above with $142.7 million. It had $203.8 million a year ago.

The fifth place category was taken by all transactions conducted by non-MLS Realtors. That totaled $98.1 million for $2 million and above transactions. It was also fifth in the $1 million and above category with $178.6 million.

Las Vegas Sotheby’s International came in sixth with $87 million for $2 million and above and $148.8 million for $1 million and above. It had $141 million in the latter category a year ago.

Real Broker LLC, a cloud-based real estate brokerage, was seventh with $81.5 million. It was fourth with $180.5 million in the $1 million and above category. It wasn’t ranked in the top 10 a year ago. It was 13th during the 12 months of 2024 with $124.5 million.

Huntington &Ellis was eighth with $69.4 million in transactions of $2 million and above. It was sixth in the $1 million and above category with $169.9 million. It had $152.5 million a year ago

In ninth place is eXp Realty with $60.6 million for $2 million and above. It was 10th in the $1 million and above category with $131.5 million. It wasn’t in the top 10 in the first six months of 2024 and finished 14th at $120.2 million.

In 10th place was Realty One Group at $54.7 million for $2 million and above. It was in seventh place with $160.8 million in the $1 million and above category. In the first half of 2024, it was sixth with $184.9 million for $1 million and above.

Don Kuhl, the broker for Douglas Elliman of Nevada, said it’s been interesting to see the price growth and drop in sales.

“We’re a little cautious using $1 million for luxury because there are new homes creeping up to just over $1 million.

“That little price increase the last couple of years of 4 percent to 6 percent has edged these homes into these segments. You ask yourself if that’s a growth in the luxury segment, and I’m not sure.”

Gavin Ernstone, broker owner of Simply Vegas, said they’ve seen good numbers so far this year with the first quarter stronger than the second that he called “decent and not quite as good as the first.” He said there’s still a lot of activity.

Ernstone said the second quarter softened because of uncertainty among buyers about the economy.

“We hit our target of $1 billion in sales for the first half of the year (including luxury and lower price points),” Ernstone said. “That’s where I anticipated we would be.”

Ernstone said luxury buyers have been steady and now there’s more inventory on the market, especially in MacDonald Highlands and Ascaya in Henderson.

“We’re seeing a little softening in pricing, but there’s still a lot of activity,” Ernstone said.

Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, California and Arizona Properties, said the luxury market is going well even though some of the trends are showing a slight dip month over month.

“We feel pretty good, but we’ll also see a leveling off over the next 90 days while we get things figured out, politically,” Reierson said. “It’s (about) tariffs, and even on the luxury side people want to make sure they’re putting their money in the right place. When you look at everything that’s going on with interest rates there’s a fair amount of uncertainty. We all have a level of concern in general, and I believe that’s part of the reason why we’re seeing a slight decrease in buying. I think we will see more of a slight decline over the next 30 to 60 days. Do I think it’s going to dry up? Absolutely not. I think it’s on a trajectory that’s going to continue to move.”

Sher said the luxury market this year slowed for about 60 to 75 days because of uncertainty. He said luxury homebuyers love good news and can handle bad news. “But they have a challenge with the unknown. There’s a lot of unknowns with the tariffs and wars going on and with the volatile stock market. As that even outs, people are getting excited. We’re seeing the phone pick up for the first time in a while. We’re seeing buyers wanting to go look in the $10 to 15 million to $20-plus million-dollar range. We see a lot from California starting to pick up in the $5 million to $10 million range. We’re optimistic, and I think we’re going to end the year strong.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Kristen Routh-Silberman retains No. 1 Nevada Realtor spot
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman finished No. 39 in the nation among real estate agents with the most dollar transactions in 2024, easily leading the way in Southern Nevada and the rest of the state.

To accommodate pool size restrictions, Blue Heron and other local builders are getting creative ...
Luxury pool designers get creative
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

“One cool new design trend we are doing is elevating the pool and/or spa out of ground and incorporating acrylic viewing panels into the water vessel to give a sense of being larger and providing grandeur,” said Terence Thornton, watershape designer and project manager at Ozzie Kraft. “We are incorporating other outdoor living features such as outdoor kitchens, outdoor living rooms with media centers, fire features and play spaces into projects to create amazing spaces for families to enjoy and entertain.”

Ultra-luxury home sales have stayed strong in June and continues into July. This home in MacDon ...
$25.25M sale in MacDonald Highlands highest so far this year
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Uber ultra-luxury activity has remained strong in Las Vegas as evidenced by the transactions. The most recent one closed July 11 for $25.25 million for a home in MacDonald Highlands.

Local casino architect Tom Wucherer and his wife, Valerie, purchased this home in The Ridges in ...
Local casino architect lists home in The Ridges
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

A unique aspect of the listing is that owner, a local casino architect, offers to meet the incoming homebuyer to discuss, negotiate and develop a design that personalizes the home for them.

One Queensridge Place penthouse, “The Crown Jewel," sold for $10.9 million to lead the way am ...
High-rise condo sales slow this year
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

It was a slow sales season for high-rises with 148 closings, down from 168 in the first quarter of 2024 and 165 in the first quarter of 2023. It’s the fewest in the first quarter since there were 162 in January through March 2020, which marked the beginning of the pandemic closures in March.

This resort-style mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges community has listed at $6,999,000. (Stetso ...
Resort-style mansion in The Ridges lists for nearly $7M
Provided Content

As luxury homebuyers increasingly seek resort-style amenities without leaving home, a newly listed Las Vegas estate is raising the bar. Listed at $6,999,000 and represented by John Sullivan of The John Sullivan Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, the home located at 11 Misty Peaks Court in The Ridges embodies the growing demand for year-round vacation living.

This off-the-grid Mount Charleston resort has listed for $2.25 million. It is at an elevation o ...
$2.25M luxury log cabin features breathtaking views of Las Vegas Valley
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Perched at an awe-inspiring elevation of 9,125 feet, the luxury log cabin is believed to be one of the highest home in Nevada. Its breathtaking view spans hundreds of miles across the valley floor and surrounding mountains.

Today’s high-end homes feature dedicated spaces, utilizing warm neutral colors like rich brow ...
What luxury homebuyers want
BY VALERIE PUTNAM REAL ESTATE MILLIONS

Luxury homebuyer preferences are undergoing a transformation.

Today’s high-end homes feature dedicated spaces, utilizing warm neutral colors like rich brow ...
What luxury homebuyers want
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Luxury homebuyer preferences are undergoing a transformation.

MORE STORIES