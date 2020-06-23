Sky penthouse for rent at $13,000 per month—VIDEO

Rising 43 floors above the Strip, in the heart of Las Vegas, is a rare three-level gem. From custom furnishings to the amazing black crystal chandelier, the sophisticated Sky Las Vegas Penthouse No. 4302 embodies elegance on every level.

Rising 43 floors above the Strip, in the heart of Las Vegas, is a rare three-level gem. From custom furnishings to the amazing black crystal chandelier, the sophisticated Sky Las Vegas Penthouse No. 4302 embodies elegance on every level.

‘There are very few condo developments that are 43 stories in the air,” said Anthony Spiegel, of the Ivan Sher Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “And, this is probably the only three-story penthouse or one of a few with a dedicated internal elevator.”

The fully furnished unit has more than 5,152 square feet of custom interior space. The unit in Sky Las Vegas Condominiums at 2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd. is listed to lease for $13,000 per month through Spiegel. The monthly lease payment includes all homeowners association fees.

Featuring three bedrooms and five bathrooms, the penthouse offers stylish condo living with a custom home feel.

“What makes this unit unique is it has a classic sentiment to it,” Spiegel said. “You have an incredible balance of rich décor with beautiful artwork. It feels like a home versus feeling like a condo.”

Graced with soaring 22-foot ceilings, the main living area is surrounded by two levels of windows. A striking custom black crystal chandelier designed by Schonbek cascades down from the vast ceiling, filling the formal living area with luxurious detail.

Balconies on the main and third levels showcase breathtaking panoramic views of one of the country’s most vibrant cities. The unit’s masterful design features a rich black-and-white palette enhanced by custom furnishings designed by Christopher Guy. White travertine flooring blends seamlessly with the black-and-white Venetian plaster walls. Flawless marble and onyx stone elements, beautiful millwork and ceiling detail enhance the sophisticated style. Galleries of timeless monochrome photos of Hollywood’s Golden Era stars and starlets fill the walls with nostalgic glamour.

“This unit has a contemporary, yet sort of throw-back sensibility to it,” Spiegel said. “A golden age of entertainment that harkens back to the Golden Age of Las Vegas.”

The expansive floor plan flows from the living room to the penthouse’s formal dining area to its premier chef’s kitchen, making entertaining easy. Professional-grade stainless steel appliances, two-tone cabinetry, granite countertops and large island set the backdrop for the incredible kitchen.

A double-door entry leads to the private second-level master suite with a refreshment bar. Within the suite, a custom beryl-wood wall treatment creates a stunning focal point. Fine furnishings from Hurtado of Italy add to the suite’s comfort and elegance.

“This is a very warm, rich master,” Spiegel said. “Rich in detail with beautiful stone and millwork, it has an incredible view with the entire Strip in front of us.”

The spa-like master bath showcases multicolored granite-esque stone walls, soaking tub with a view of the Strip, walk-in shower and dual vanities. Its walk-in closet showcases dark wood built-ins and ample storage.

“It just has a depth and quality to it that you don’t see in condos,” Spiegel said of the suite’s marble stonework and millwork. “Specifically, in Las Vegas.”

One of the guest bedrooms, down the hall from the master, offers a unique wall of glass overlooking the main living area as well as exterior panoramas.

“It’s a spectacular bedroom,” Spiegel said. “Given the fact you have views of the mountains and of the unit itself.”

The guest bath showcases incredible hand-laid onyx walls and shower surround.

The versatile upper-level is designed as a lounge area with a stacked stone linear fireplace, wet bar, bath and private office with dark wood built-ins.

“It’s a multipurpose area,” Spiegel said. “For whatever your particular uses are.”

An exterior rooftop terrace provides an extensive outdoor kitchen with a barbecue and a private “endless pool.”

“It’s a swim-against pool where you swim against a current,” Spiegel said. “Essentially, a pool with a treadmill.”

The unit’s custom-detailed design includes a fully automated Crestron system, motorized window coverings and integrated sound system.

Opening May 2007, Sky Las Vegas is a 45-story, luxury high-rise with 409 units. Amenities for the building include private subterranean parking spaces, guard-gate entrance, 24-hour security, on-site concierge, dry cleaning and laundry service, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, private theater, indoor racquetball court, function/billiards room, his-and-her spas, putting green, gated dog run and valet parking.