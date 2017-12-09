Spanish Trails home lists for $1.6M

Nestled within the Spanish Trails community is 83 Princeville Lane, a one-of- a-kind estate that exudes sheer opulence with a patriotic flare.

The library is classic. (Luxury Estates International)

The home has a pool in the backyard. (Luxury Estates International)

The home has an outdoor kitchen. (Luxury Estates International)

The home’s current owner, Sonny Aguinaldo, is the second person to own the home, having purchased it in 2014. (Luxury Estates International)

An outdoor patio. (Luxury Estates International)

The entry greets guests with polished, white marble floors and white walls that provide a striking contrast to the custom wood work and gold accents. (Luxury Estates International)

From the entry, the freestanding staircase leads to the home’s upper-level grand master suite. (Luxury Estates International)

Windows open in the living area. (Luxury Estates International)

An area off of the living room. (Luxury Estates International)

The main-level library reflects masterful design and craftsmanship with custom, built-in wood bookcases. (Luxury Estates International)

The kitchen has an adjacent bar. (Luxury Estates International)

Continuing through the kitchen is an expansive comfortable family room showcasing a large bank of windows with stunning views of the golf course and mountains. (Luxury Estates International)

Continuing through the kitchen is an expansive comfortable family room. (Luxury Estates International)

The family room opens to the pool. (Luxury Estates International)

The family room has a fireplace. (Luxury Estates International)

The laundry room. (Luxury Estates International)

The staircase. (Luxury Estates International)

A loft. (Luxury Estates International)

The master retreat. (Luxury Estates International)

The master suite has a fireplace. (Luxury Estates International)

The master bedroom. (Luxury Estates International)

The master bath features a large shower. (Luxury Estates International)

The home has his-and-her closets. (Luxury Estates International)

The glass elevator. (Luxury Estates International)

The garage. (Luxury Estates International)

The front door. (Luxury Estates International)

Sonny Aguinaldo Sonny Aguinaldo owner of 83 Princeville Lane in Spanish Trail.

The home sits on the Spanish Trail Championship Golf Course. (Luxury Estates International)

The master bedroom features skylights. (Luxury Estates International)

The master bath. (Luxury Estates International)

“The original owner seemed like a true patriot,” listing agent Susan Smith at Luxury Estates International said. “Downstairs there is an etched Declaration of Independence.”

The 7,553-square-foot, three-level home is listed for $1,589,000 through Smith. The home features four bedrooms, eight baths, gourmet-style kitchen, library and a glass elevator for easy access to all three levels.

Among the home’s many unique artistic features are a large stained-glass art piece depicting Nevada’s history and a large mounted, wood-etched replica of the Declaration of Independence.

These historic elements are appropriate for a home that reportedly has hosted three former Republican U.S. presidents. Smith said the story goes that the home has welcomed Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush for special fundraising events.

The property also offers an amenity rarely found, an indoor shooting range complete with moving arcade-style targets.

“This is very unique,” Smith said about the shooting range. “There are three different areas you can shoot from.”

The home’s current owner, Sonny Aguinaldo, is the second person to own the home, having purchased it in 2014. The original owners, Victor and the late Rachel Nachman, had the home designed and built in 1989.

“We fell in love with the architecture and craftsmanship of the home,” Aguinaldo said. “From the chandeliers to the Tiffany-etched glass stain and the commissioned glass stain of Nevada history.”

According to Aguinaldo, more than $250,000 in improvements were made to the home after the purchase, including adding the Italian tiles in the living room, updating all windows for energy efficiency, new landscaping and refinishing the home’s natural wood.

“We wanted to restore the grandeur of the home,” Aguinaldo said. “We decided to keep the original design and architecture and simply restore its nature beauty.”

Sited along the edge of Spanish Trail Championship Golf Course, the property provides a double fairway view of the acclaimed 27-hole manicured course.

“The view is fabulous,” Smith said. “There is a view of the golf course and the mountains.”

Upon arrival, the grand porte-cochere draws guests into the home’s 10-foot, double-leaded glass front door.

The entry greets guests with polished, white marble floors and white walls that provide a striking contrast to the custom wood work and gold accents. A wealth of natural light streams into the space from the six skylights installed in the nearly 30-foot ceilings.

“This home is for someone who can appreciate the workmanship, uniqueness and opulence,” Smith said. “It has an international flair.”

The expansive, grand entry flows seamlessly into a sunken living room featuring updated Italian glass tile flooring.

“I visualize hosting large events here,” Smith said about the entertainment opportunities the open floor plan provides. “We had one gentleman say it would be good to host large poker tournaments.”

A focal point of the living room is the colorful lead glass art piece depicting Nevada’s rich history. The piece rises above the natural stone mantle of the gas fireplace.

The gourmet kitchen is clad with premium finishes, modern appliances and a triple-coffered ceiling with wood and brass accents. Three grandiose, leaded-stained glass windows offer easy access from the kitchen to the formal dining room, complete with an exquisite crystal chandelier.

Continuing through the kitchen is an expansive comfortable family room showcasing a large bank of windows with stunning views of the golf course and mountains.

The main-level library reflects masterful design and craftsmanship with custom, built-in wood bookcases. Its intricate woodwork is highlighted by leaded glass doors. Sliding wood ladders and newspaper racks give the room an added touch reminiscent of vintage libraries.

From the entry, the freestanding staircase leads to the home’s upper-level grand master suite. The suite features his-and-hers walk-in closets, his-and-hers baths, a gas fireplace, a sitting room with second fireplace and a private balcony. The spacious balcony offers views of the golf course along with a spiral staircase leading to the exterior pool and spa below.

The his-and-hers baths are accented with premium finishes and leaded glass and provide a separate makeup area.

The home’s large solarium next to the master retreat provides guests a Murphy bed and lots of natural light from the arched glass ceiling.

The lower level’s large entertainment room is complete with a wet bar and a full side indoor shooting range. The shooting range gives the option of shooting at moving targets, swinging pendulums and rotating bowling pins. It is lined with international flags and backed by the towering etched-wood reproduction of the Declaration.

The finish work throughout the home features quality craftsmanship with custom brick, stone work, 6-inch molding, high cathedral and coffered ceilings. The custom woodwork is crafted out of red oak, African oak and rosewood.

The four-car garage features a service bay area and room for a motorhome.

Spanish Trail Community was built in 1984 with 1,249 homes ranging in price from $300,000 to more than $1 million.

The community boosts the exclusive private 50,000-square-foot Spanish Trail Country Club that offers the unique 27-hole, Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course, gourmet and casual dining, a ballroom, meeting spaces, men and women’s lockers, bag storage, barber shop and large pro shop.

“We have 100 golf carts with GPS,” said Spanish Trail Country Club Membership Director James Sherouse. “We can accommodate up to 24 golfers.”

The private club offers membership to residents and nonresidents. Anyone interested in joining must fill out an application and be approved by the club’s board of directors House Committee.

Currently, the club has more than 640 members. According to Sherouse, the $5,000 initiation fee is being waived until the end of the year.

“We’ve signed 310 people over the last 20 months,” Sherouse said. “One thing that sets Spanish Trail Country Cub apart from the others is customer service. We want this to be a home away from home.”

Other amenities include access to 12 tennis courts, two swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, mature landscaping and a 24-hour manned gate-secure community.

Sherouse noted the pool and landscaping have been updated recently by the homeowners association.