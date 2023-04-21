83°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Millions

Sports figures, poker player highlight recent deals

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
April 21, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo's new home acquired in March in an off-market deal was built in ...
Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo's new home acquired in March in an off-market deal was built in 2006 and measures nearly 7,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, four full baths and two partial bathrooms. (IS Luxury)
Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo and wife, Jayne, paid $5.32 million for a home in The Ridges in ...
Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo and wife, Jayne, paid $5.32 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (IS Luxury)
The home has been renovated and has a new pool and spa. (IS Luxury)
The home has been renovated and has a new pool and spa. (IS Luxury)
Poker player Phil Hellmuth has listed his home in Las Vegas Country Club for $525,000.(Coldwell ...
Poker player Phil Hellmuth has listed his home in Las Vegas Country Club for $525,000.(Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The 1,672-square-foot home features a pool overlooking the second green. (Coldwell Banker Premi ...
The 1,672-square-foot home features a pool overlooking the second green. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The outdoor kitchen. (IS Luxury)
The outdoor kitchen. (IS Luxury)
The home has a new pool. (IS Luxury)
The home has a new pool. (IS Luxury)
The patio opens to the pool. (IS Luxury)
The patio opens to the pool. (IS Luxury)
The kitchen. (IS Luxury)
The kitchen. (IS Luxury)
The living area. (IS Luxury)
The living area. (IS Luxury)
Poker player Phil Hellmuth's historical home in Las Vegas Country Club. (Coldwell Banker Premie ...
Poker player Phil Hellmuth's historical home in Las Vegas Country Club. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The vintage three-bedroom home built in 1974. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The vintage three-bedroom home built in 1974. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Undefeated boxing champion Devin Haney set to defend his undisputed lightweight title May 20 at MGM Garden Arena paid $4.7 million for a MacDonald Highlands mansion while Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo paid $5.32 million for a Summerlin home. Meanwhile, poker player Phil Hellmuth has listed his home in Las Vegas Country Club.

Known as “The Dream,” Haney, who was born in San Francisco, moved to Las Vegas as a teenager and has risen up the boxing ranks to become champion. He has a 29-0 record.

Haney’s new Henderson home in the luxury hillside enclave measures 9,227 square feet. The two-story home has five bedrooms and 4½ baths. It was built in 2007 and sits on 0.43 acres.

Listing agent Ethan Hardinger with Monticello Realty described it as a “stunning contemporary custom home” located on the seventh hole of the Dragon Ridge golf course, inside MacDonald Highlands.

There are panoramic mountain, waterfall and city views throughout the home that has a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen featuring double islands, marble countertops and an oversized walk-in pantry.

The great room has a full wet bar, wine room and provides indoor/outdoor living with double pocket doors opening to the backyard with infinity-edge salt-water pool, spa, fire pit and built-in barbecue area, Haradinger said.

The downstairs bedroom suite has a fireplace, spa bath and large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. The home has dual staircases and an elevator to the upstairs, which has a loft with a mini wet bar and theater room. It has two secondary bedrooms, and twin owner’s suites with sitting areas, a two-sided fireplace, spa bath, walk-in closet with custom cabinetry and private balcony.

Zar Zanganeh, managing director of The Agency, was the buyer’s agent.

Pietrangelo

In addition to buying a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin, Pietrangelo has listed his 1.15-acre lot he bought in the Summit Club for $8.9 million. He and his wife, Jayne, paid $5.25 million for the lot in 2021 without building a home.

The couple also own a second home in The Ridges that they bought in 2021 for $1.87 million. It’s not listed for sale.

The couple’s new home acquired in March in an off-market deal was built in 2006 and measures nearly 7,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, four full baths and two partial bathrooms.

Las Vegas Realtor Madison Blau with IS Luxury represented the seller and the Pietrangelos.

The home has been renovated and has a new pool and spa.

Hellmuth

The World Series of Poker champion has put his home in the guard-gated Las Vegas Country Club for $525,000. The vintage three-bedroom home built in 1974 features a balcony off the primary bedroom and pool overlooking the second green. It measures 1,672 square feet and has a two-car garage.

“The golf course and Strip views from the backyard are simply gorgeous,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, the listing brokerage.

“This home is representative of old Vegas style and with a little renovation it can be returned to its original glory.”

The home is listed with Karina Jett of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, who is also a professional poker player.

Hellmuth, who has a home in the Bay Area, said it served as his secondary house when he was in Las Vegas playing tournaments or cash games. In 2010, he signed a deal with Aria on the Strip and stayed there instead while renting out his Las Vegas Country Club home.

“He doesn’t have any need to stay there anymore,” Jett said. “He has always stayed at the casino because it was safer for him.”

Jett said the home is in a historic community and has views not only of the golf course but of the Strip from his balcony.

Because the home was built in 1974, it still has some of its original features like the kitchen that any new buyers may want to maintain for its look or renovate into a more modern look, Jett said.

“It does have new carpeting, and it’s great for somebody that appreciates the Strip and old Vegas vibe,” Jett said. “Some people like the vintage look.” Jett, who still plays poker professionally, has known Hellmuth for more than 20 years and has represented other poker players.

“They can sometimes be extreme and over the top with their decorating styles,” Jett said.

Not every bank will loan to poker players to buy a home, but Jett said over the years she’s helped them navigate that process.

Potential buyers for the home would be a Strip executive or professional or someone who works at the nearby Sunrise Hospital, Jett said.

“It’s someone who works near the Strip and appreciates the golf you have there,” Jett said. “The location is amazing. Where can you find a golf course community that is guard-gated and near the Strip? It doesn’t exist.”

Hellmuth said he won several WSOP bracelets when he stayed at the home from 2003 to 2006 and that ESPN did a three-minute segment of him at the house.

“I am often trolled for that segment because it featured me shirtless, doing walking meditations and brushing my teeth on camera,” Hellmuth said.

Hellmuth said he recently won a U.S. Poker Open tournament at Poker Go Studios.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
2
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
3
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
4
VICTOR JOECKS: A’s new Las Vegas ballpark shouldn’t receive a taxpayer subsidy
VICTOR JOECKS: A’s new Las Vegas ballpark shouldn’t receive a taxpayer subsidy
5
Brees says Carr was in ‘tough situation’ with Raiders
Brees says Carr was in ‘tough situation’ with Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
One luxury home on the tour was custom-built by casino executives Frank and Shirlee Schivo. In ...
Midcentury Vegas cool remembered
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions

One luxury home on the tour was custom-built by casino executives Frank and Shirlee Schivo. In October 1952, they opened and operated the Sahara, and, according to their son, were hands-on and would greet guests.

Las Vegas custom lot sales drops
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The sale of lots for custom homes slowed in 2022 with the economy and higher interest rates, but actor Mark Wahlberg led the way, spending $15.6 million in The Summit Club for 2.5 acres.

Don Kuhl
BHHS retains top spot as the No. 1 luxury brokerage
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has retained the top spot as the No. 1 luxury brokerage in Las Vegas but was surpassed by Realty One Group as the leader in dollar volume of all property types.

Suite sitting area with views of the Strip. (Aeon Jones, AVIA Media Group)
Priceless Strip view the focus of $4M Sunrise Manor mansion remodel
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

“We wanted to keep the integrity of the home,” listing agent Chrishena Stanley said. “The intention was never to make it super modern. All our renovations were to make that beautiful Strip view the focal point.”

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn's "Jungle Palace" on Valley Drive is expected to close this ...
‘Jungle Palace’ expected to close for $3M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The family behind the Carden Circus International are under contract to pay $3 million for the home of the late Strip performers Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn and plan to preserve the home as a shrine to the duo and possibly turn it into an overnight rental and tourist attraction.

The New American Home in Ascaya was showcased at the recent International Builder’s Show. It ...
New American Home to list for $15M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The 2023 New American Home exceeds expectations on every level — from sophisticated design to sustainability.

The No. 2 sale in 2022 for luxury new homes was a Sun West Custom Homes mansion that sold for $ ...
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Led by a $14.5 million sale to actor Mark Wahlberg, the Las Vegas new-home luxury market hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down despite rising mortgage rates impacting the new-home sales as a whole.

Former “Jersey Shore” regular Jennifer Harley, a Las Vegas Realtor, is selling her Summerli ...
‘Jersey Shore’ regular lists Summerlin home for $1.496M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Nestled against The Cliffs, a gated community in Summerlin, Jen Harley’s modern-designed, two-story home features four en suite bedrooms, an executive office, an oversized loft with theater and a resort-styled backyard.

A piece of Palm Springs history is for sale. The condo at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, designed ...
Famed architect’s last known project for sale; condo lists for $1,149M
Provided Content

A piece of Palm Springs history is now available. Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

More stories for you
Siegfried & Roy, Gene Simmons homes top luxury sales in March
Siegfried & Roy, Gene Simmons homes top luxury sales in March
Priceless Strip view the focus of $4M Sunrise Manor mansion remodel
Priceless Strip view the focus of $4M Sunrise Manor mansion remodel
Midcentury Vegas cool remembered
Midcentury Vegas cool remembered
These Vegas hotel rooms show just how suite it can be
These Vegas hotel rooms show just how suite it can be
Many Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Many Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent