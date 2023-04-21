Sports figures, poker player highlight recent deals

Undefeated boxing champion Devin Haney set to defend his undisputed lightweight title May 20 at MGM Garden Arena paid $4.7 million for a MacDonald Highlands mansion while Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo paid $5.32 million for a Summerlin home. Meanwhile, poker player Phil Hellmuth has listed his home in Las Vegas Country Club.

Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo's new home acquired in March in an off-market deal was built in 2006 and measures nearly 7,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, four full baths and two partial bathrooms. (IS Luxury)

Golden Knight Alexm Pietrangelo and wife, Jayne, paid $5.32 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (IS Luxury)

The home has been renovated and has a new pool and spa. (IS Luxury)

Poker player Phil Hellmuth has listed his home in Las Vegas Country Club for $525,000.(Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The 1,672-square-foot home features a pool overlooking the second green. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Poker player Phil Hellmuth's historical home in Las Vegas Country Club. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The vintage three-bedroom home built in 1974. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Known as “The Dream,” Haney, who was born in San Francisco, moved to Las Vegas as a teenager and has risen up the boxing ranks to become champion. He has a 29-0 record.

Haney’s new Henderson home in the luxury hillside enclave measures 9,227 square feet. The two-story home has five bedrooms and 4½ baths. It was built in 2007 and sits on 0.43 acres.

Listing agent Ethan Hardinger with Monticello Realty described it as a “stunning contemporary custom home” located on the seventh hole of the Dragon Ridge golf course, inside MacDonald Highlands.

There are panoramic mountain, waterfall and city views throughout the home that has a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen featuring double islands, marble countertops and an oversized walk-in pantry.

The great room has a full wet bar, wine room and provides indoor/outdoor living with double pocket doors opening to the backyard with infinity-edge salt-water pool, spa, fire pit and built-in barbecue area, Haradinger said.

The downstairs bedroom suite has a fireplace, spa bath and large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. The home has dual staircases and an elevator to the upstairs, which has a loft with a mini wet bar and theater room. It has two secondary bedrooms, and twin owner’s suites with sitting areas, a two-sided fireplace, spa bath, walk-in closet with custom cabinetry and private balcony.

Zar Zanganeh, managing director of The Agency, was the buyer’s agent.

Pietrangelo

In addition to buying a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin, Pietrangelo has listed his 1.15-acre lot he bought in the Summit Club for $8.9 million. He and his wife, Jayne, paid $5.25 million for the lot in 2021 without building a home.

The couple also own a second home in The Ridges that they bought in 2021 for $1.87 million. It’s not listed for sale.

The couple’s new home acquired in March in an off-market deal was built in 2006 and measures nearly 7,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, four full baths and two partial bathrooms.

Las Vegas Realtor Madison Blau with IS Luxury represented the seller and the Pietrangelos.

The home has been renovated and has a new pool and spa.

Hellmuth

The World Series of Poker champion has put his home in the guard-gated Las Vegas Country Club for $525,000. The vintage three-bedroom home built in 1974 features a balcony off the primary bedroom and pool overlooking the second green. It measures 1,672 square feet and has a two-car garage.

“The golf course and Strip views from the backyard are simply gorgeous,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, the listing brokerage.

“This home is representative of old Vegas style and with a little renovation it can be returned to its original glory.”

The home is listed with Karina Jett of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, who is also a professional poker player.

Hellmuth, who has a home in the Bay Area, said it served as his secondary house when he was in Las Vegas playing tournaments or cash games. In 2010, he signed a deal with Aria on the Strip and stayed there instead while renting out his Las Vegas Country Club home.

“He doesn’t have any need to stay there anymore,” Jett said. “He has always stayed at the casino because it was safer for him.”

Jett said the home is in a historic community and has views not only of the golf course but of the Strip from his balcony.

Because the home was built in 1974, it still has some of its original features like the kitchen that any new buyers may want to maintain for its look or renovate into a more modern look, Jett said.

“It does have new carpeting, and it’s great for somebody that appreciates the Strip and old Vegas vibe,” Jett said. “Some people like the vintage look.” Jett, who still plays poker professionally, has known Hellmuth for more than 20 years and has represented other poker players.

“They can sometimes be extreme and over the top with their decorating styles,” Jett said.

Not every bank will loan to poker players to buy a home, but Jett said over the years she’s helped them navigate that process.

Potential buyers for the home would be a Strip executive or professional or someone who works at the nearby Sunrise Hospital, Jett said.

“It’s someone who works near the Strip and appreciates the golf you have there,” Jett said. “The location is amazing. Where can you find a golf course community that is guard-gated and near the Strip? It doesn’t exist.”

Hellmuth said he won several WSOP bracelets when he stayed at the home from 2003 to 2006 and that ESPN did a three-minute segment of him at the house.

“I am often trolled for that segment because it featured me shirtless, doing walking meditations and brushing my teeth on camera,” Hellmuth said.

Hellmuth said he recently won a U.S. Poker Open tournament at Poker Go Studios.