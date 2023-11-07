63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Millions

Summerlin home comes with Ferrari

By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions
November 7, 2023 - 7:48 am
 
The 9,049-square-foot Summerlin home in the Ridges has listed for $15 million. It has two garag ...
The 9,049-square-foot Summerlin home in the Ridges has listed for $15 million. It has two garages and a guest house. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The 9,000-square-foot, two-story home was remodeled and includes one-of-a-kind artwork and furn ...
The 9,000-square-foot, two-story home was remodeled and includes one-of-a-kind artwork and furnishings, which are included in the $15 price tag. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The walk-in closet in the primary suite was upgraded in the remodel with extra square footage a ...
The walk-in closet in the primary suite was upgraded in the remodel with extra square footage added. The cost for the improvements for the main closet was $150,000. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The movie theater also includes a $50,000 F1 golf simulator. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The movie theater also includes a $50,000 F1 golf simulator. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker The property features a grand entry and two garages that can acc ...
Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker The property features a grand entry and two garages that can accommodate seven cars. It comes with a Ferrari.
The pool. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The pool. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The wine room. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The wine room. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
Multiple pocket doors open to blend indoor and outdoor living and offer views of the Las Vegas ...
Multiple pocket doors open to blend indoor and outdoor living and offer views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The residence boasts a gourmet kitchen illuminated by abundant light with a one-of-a-kind grani ...
The residence boasts a gourmet kitchen illuminated by abundant light with a one-of-a-kind granite backsplash that encompasses the entire back wall of the kitchen from floor to ceiling. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)
The kitchen also features top-of-the-line chef appliances and butler pantry with a wine bar, we ...
The kitchen also features top-of-the-line chef appliances and butler pantry with a wine bar, wet bar and coffee station. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

Nestled on 0.89 acres of meticulously manicured land with two stories encompassing more than 9,000 square feet of living space, 27 Hawk Ridge listed for $15 million.

Jillian Batchelor, owner of Real Broker, LLC, represents the home in The Ridges within Summerlin, one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the exclusive community. Situated behind guard gates in the master plan of Summerlin, The Ridges includes some of the most expensive real estate in Las Vegas, with celebrities, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and professional athletes owning homes in the community.

“Hawk Ridge, as I like to call it, is meticulously maintained and a designer’s dream,” Batchelor said. “The owners are selling it furnished with the furnishings valued at $500,000, and will even include a nearly new Ferrari 458 Spider with 1,300 miles on it. The property was remodeled, which includes one-of-a-kind artwork and furnishings.”

The opulent property opens to the grand entry courtyard featuring mesmerizing water features and sculptures. Multiple pocket doors open to blend indoor and outdoor living and offer views of the Las Vegas Strip. The two showcase garages can accommodate seven cars (a haven for auto enthusiasts), and both open into the courtyard. The second garage also features LED lighting, a wet bar, a sink and device chargers.

“What makes the property so special is that it encompasses nearly an acre, and the lot juts out into the golf course area, offering a perfect view of the city and the iconic Strip from most of the rooms,” Batchelor said.

This sweeping views also are showcased in the primary bedroom, living room, kitchen, game room, backyard and guest house.

The residence boasts a gourmet kitchen illuminated by abundant light with a one-of-a-kind granite backsplash that encompasses the entire back wall of the kitchen from floor to ceiling.

The stone island was redone entirely, inspired by Peter Lik’s designs. The kitchen also features top-of-the-line chef appliances and butler pantry with a wine bar, wet bar and coffee station. The climate-controlled wine closet can be accessed in the dining room. A glass wall retracts into the brick walls and opens into a courtyard.

The primary en suite upstairs features a stone coffee bar with a sitting area and a private balcony looking over views of the Strip. The designer has reimagined the walk-in closet in the primary suite with extra square footage added and over $150,000 spent to create the ultimate in walk-in closets. Each guest room also features a walk-in closet.

A private office opens to a gated, private courtyard with water features and a water fountain with concrete “floating” over the water. A one-of-a-kind sculpture specifically commissioned for the space overlooks the courtyard.

There is a versatile loft living space with its own balcony, second spa, day bed and dining table. The movie theater that seats six also includes a $50,000 F1 golf simulator.

The guest house measures 1,800 square feet, including an entertainment room, two bedrooms (each with a private patio), two baths, massage room and a full kitchen. The guest house also features a private patio, and its kitchen opens with accordion windows. One of the bedrooms in the guest house was converted to a spa and massage room, and the fully-equipped gym is located in the guest house.

The city’s bright lights surround the outdoor spaces, with a luxurious pool and spa equipped with fountains and multiple fire features. Outdoor Gabion fire baskets can reach 15 feet of fire for outdoor ambiance. There is a complete outdoor kitchen with chef appliances, heaters and lighting. There is a basketball, pickleball and bocce ball court for outdoor fun. The reflection stone bench is designed for people to enjoy the view and reflect.

Also upgraded are the custom lighting, custom cabinetry, multiple hidden safes, watch winder station, marble flooring and countertops. All of the cabinetry also features backlights.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
5
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
‘Halloween House’ worth the drive to Boulder City
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

A lineup of 12-foot creatures, seemingly guarding the exhibit, including an animatronic scarecrow with piercing red eyes holding a large scythe. As you walk by, he starts reciting a chilling monologue with warnings of impending doom.

The Liberace mansion is decked out for the fall. Homeowner Martyn Ravenhill said the late enter ...
Liberace mansion keeps entertainer’s spirit alive
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

According to Martyn Ravenhill, Liberace was all about the treats, not the tricks. The owner of the Liberace Mansion, Ravenhill, believes the global icon loved celebrating the spooky holiday.

The 2023 New American Home by Las Vegas architect Michael Gardner connects luxury and sustainab ...
Luxury homebuilding goes green: Sustainable mansions use less resources
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas Valley homebuilders have a history of stretching their imaginations and creativity to design contemporary performance homes that thrive within the rugged Mojave Desert. Luxury homes can be opulent but also can be built efficiently to consume less resources like water, natural gas and electricity.

The No. 3 sale in September was $7.5 million for a two-story home on Sanctuary Peak Court in As ...
Mark Wahlberg, Jim Murren homes sales top Las Vegas luxury list
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Actor Mark Wahlberg and former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren have been associated with three of the top four luxury real estate transactions in August and September.

This Laguna Beach contemporary Mediterranean mansion offers 180-degree ocean vistas. It has bee ...
Laguna Beach mansion lists for $5.5M
Provided Content

Perched atop the hills of Laguna Beach, a contemporary Mediterranean estate boasting 180-degree ocean vistas has hit the market for $5,495,000.

 
Summit Club home lists for $23.5M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Blue Heron home in The Summit Club in Summerlin is on the market for $23.5 million.

IS Luxury
Painting inspires home’s remodel project
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The vibrant, Vegas contemporary interior renovation of 11436 Opal Springs Way drew its design inspiration from “The Peacock Sisters” — a painting by Spanish Artist Joselu Montojo.

This artist's rendering shows what a new custom Palm Springs home will look like when completed ...
New Palm Springs custom mansion hits market for $5.2M
Provided Content

A modern oasis designed to redefine luxury living in Palm Springs has hit the market for $5.2 million, with construction anticipated to be complete in spring of 2024. Dean Sipe with The Dean Sipe Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 3172 E. Bogert Trail in the highly sought-after Andreas Hills community.

The second highest price paid for a luxury home in August was $8.45 million for a mansion on Dr ...
Las Vegas luxury market recorded best August in history
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Led by a $21.25 million sale in The Summit Club in Summerlin, the Las Vegas existing home luxury market recorded its best August in history and had its highest number of sales since June 2022.

More stories
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies
Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies
10 of Fontainebleau’s restaurants begin taking reservations
10 of Fontainebleau’s restaurants begin taking reservations
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
U.S. congresswomen at odds
U.S. congresswomen at odds
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
Blinken visit more labor than payoff