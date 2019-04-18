‘Tanked’ star lists northwest Las Vegas home for $3.2M — PHOTOS

Brett Raymer of "Tanked" bought the home near Lone Mountain in 2014 for $1,150,000, and said he put another $1 million into the property in upgrades. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

“Tanked” star Brett Raymer included a man cave in his remodeled Las Vegas home. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

A room on the top floor includes a bar, 75-inch TV and billiards and foosball tables. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

The master bedroom. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

An aquarium sits in the kitchen of Brett Raymer's northwest Las Vegas home. (Signature Real Estate Group)

The theater. (Signature Real Estate Group)

The theater walls are red velvet-tufted fabric, and one wall features faux leather paper. LED lights in the ceiling mimic stars. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

When remodeling his Lone Mountain home, Brett Raymer of "Tanked" opted for a homey Tuscan design instead of the popular modern look. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

The kitchen has two islands and a butler’s pantry. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

The patio area of Brett Raymer's home. (Signature Real Estate Group)

The exterior of Brett Raymer's Las Vegas home. (Signature Real Estate Group)

“Tanked” star Brett Raymer built his Las Vegas home for fun and comfort. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)

The former co-star of the Animal Planet reality television show “Tanked” has put his northwest Las Vegas Valley Tuscan-style villa on the market for $3.2 million.

The listing was first reported by Realtor.com.

Brett Raymer’s home, which measures more than 12,000 square feet and sits on a half-acre lot at 4664 Evan Ridge Court, has seven bedrooms, six full baths and one-half bath in its three stories plus a basement. Its top two balconies have views of the Strip.

Raymer bought the home in 2014 for $1.15 million and did an extensive remodel. He told the Review-Journal’s Real Estate Millions a year ago that he spent an estimated $1 million finishing the house, including landscaping, resort pool, ornate finishes and aquarium. His cable television show about the construction of aquariums ended its run at the end of 2018 after 15 years.

“He’s had the show for a long time, and people will be very interested in what he created,” said Andrew “Sasquatch” Lunsford, Raymer’s listing agent with Signature Real Estate Group. He described the custom home built in 2009 as having “exquisite detail and craftsmanship” that features elaborate ceilings, hand-carved fireplaces and kitchen area with the aquarium.

The home also has a master suite with a balcony, spa master bath, dual fireplace, movie theater, wine and cheese cellar, outdoor living with fire pits, BBQ and Koi pond.

The indoor aquarium, mounted in the kitchen, has a “lost city of Atlantis” motif, with custom inserts created by Raymer’s company, Acrylic Tank Manufacturing. Lunsford said the kitchen’s 700-gallon aquarium, features 25 different sea creatures, including angelfish, triggers, and puffers.

The Review-Journal profile described the home as containing “areas with rich details, such as coffered ceilings, Old World plaster effects, ornate iron stairways and inlaid detail in the marble tile floors, as well as more casual entertaining spaces.”

The first level has an open living room, formal dining room and expansive kitchen with two islands and a butler’s pantry, according to the profile. The living room is anchored by a carved stone fireplace, and glass doors provide a view of the pool, spa and outdoor pond and waterfall, which was featured on an episode of the show in 2017, the article said.

The second floor contains the master suite and a series of not clearly defined rooms. Outside of the master bedroom is a large open area with balconies, a fireplace and desk. Through another door is a lounge, with a wet bar and TV. The master suite has a fireplace, coffered ceilings and a spacious master bath, the profile said.

Raymer owns several doughnut shops in the valley called Donut Mania.