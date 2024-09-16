The Island at Lake Las Vegas showcases Blue Heron homes

On the north shore of Lake Las Vegas, The Island redefines exclusive lakeside living. The man-made feature, developed by Raintree Investment Corp., opened this year and showcases two Blue Heron Nexus Communities — Velaris and Arvada on The Island.

In the Velaris show home the kitchen is adjacent to the great room. (Blue Heron)

In the Arvada show home, the main level’s curated, signature biophilic floor plan blends the dining, great room and kitchen into one space. (Blue Heron)

Blue Heron Nexus Communities opened Velaris at The Island in Lake Las Vegas in January. (Blue Heron)

“Building a community surrounded by water was challenging,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp. “We used the land forms of Lake Las Vegas that were in place before the community was built. We let the land tell us where homesites should be. The hardest part was the water.”

The one-of-a-kind, 60-acre land mass, accessed by a land bridge, offers luxury homebuyers a vibrant natural lifestyle with views of the serene lake and surrounding mountains. Parker estimates that there are more than 200 homesites behind the double-gated security entrance.

“Raintree’s vision for The Island is a secluded place with the best water views on the lake,” Parker said. “We hope that years from now, people will say, ‘It’s a great place; we love living here.’”

Velaris at The Island, which opened in January, offers 41 homesites, 23 of which are waterfront properties with stunning waterway views. Each home, situated on a quarter- or third-acre lot, is designed with luxury and comfort in mind. The community offers five curated floor plans, including a rare single-story option, ranging from 2,870 square feet to 4,688 square feet, with a starting price of approximately $1.355 million.

Since opening, three homes have been under construction, and three are under preconstruction.

The neighborhood’s 4,688-square-foot show home at 105 Still Shores St. demonstrates Blue Heron’s signature Vegas Modern design. The home, listed for $3,499,900, takes full advantage of the captivating views. The property terms of sale include a one-year lease back to the developer, with two six-month extension options, allowing for its continued use as a show home.

The biophilic design and color palette enhance the home’s calming aesthetic, mirroring the laid-back way of life.

“We pay meticulous attention to the surrounding landscape and bring elements of the outdoors into the home,” said Chris Beucler, president of Blue Heron’s Nexus division. “We’ve integrated a natural color scheme, using browns and creams, to create a harmonious and luxurious living space.”

Its main living space features a great room with voluminous ceilings emphasized by a central two-story fireplace. The design draws the eye upward, showcasing the upper clerestory windows, where natural light flows into the abundant space. The room accesses the exterior covered patio through disappearing pocket doors on each side to provide seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The formal dining room opens to the home’s courtyard entry, while across the room, the doors lead to a covered patio with exterior dining and out to the pool and dock.

Adjacent to the great room is the sophisticated kitchen. The refined, warm space blends rich wood cabinetry, a central island with a quartzite waterfall edge, a natural stone backsplash, a walk-in pantry and LED lighting.

The stylish main-level primary suite features an effortless and breezy feel. It has a separate cozy seating area in front of a natural stone fireplace and beverage bar. The spacious room displays a wood-slated focal wall and access to the exterior pool deck.

The unique resort-style bath design features a glass-paneled entry. The space boasts double floating vanities, a free-standing central soaking tub and an oversized glass-encased shower. A border of natural stones enhances the calming resort feel.

Off the entry, a floating staircase leads to the upper-level loft overlooking the main-level great room. Its second-level deck is perfect for relaxing while overlooking the waterway and surrounding landscape. The guest rooms on this level include a junior primary suite with a lavish bath rich in natural elements and design.

A spiral staircase leads to the home’s third-level sky deck, revealing phenomenal lake views.

Arvada, a Nexus community, opened March 14 with five exclusive floor plans on 37 half-acre waterfront homesites. The starting price point for is over $2 million.

Since opening, seven homes are under construction, and six are in preconstruction. Two homes have closed.

“Arvada’s homes are larger and on bigger homesites,” Beucler said. “And all the homes are on the water.”

Its 7,690-square-foot show home displays expansive views of the lake and surrounding topography. The property at 1572 Pleasant Bay Court is listed at $6,499,900.

“It’s a loaded home,” Beucler said. “It’s as beautiful and complete as you can get.”

The home embraces a healthy lakeside lifestyle with an upper-level wellness suite featuring an infrared sauna, cold plunge and exercise equipment.

“The wellness center is a nice amenity,” Beucler said.

The main level’s curated, signature biophilic floor plan blends the dining, great room and kitchen into one space. The great room showcases a 72-inch fireplace. Its pocket doors open to a central courtyard, providing a serene, easy-going space for soothing the mind and body.

The upgraded Vegas Modern kitchen design boasts integrated appliances, an oversized central island with distinct artistic detail, a custom range hood and smooth, warm wood cabinetry.

Its oversized primary suite features a fireplace and coffee bar and opens to the upper-level balcony, which boasts breathtaking lake views. The luxurious bath has an indoor/outdoor shower, free-standing tub, and dual floating vanities.

The property’s exterior features a putting green, raised pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and conversation areas with fire pits. The dock allows accessible water recreation and sports.

Both show homes feature furnishings, dishes, linens and accessories chosen by the Atelier Blue Heron Interiors.

“The theme of the homes is very coastal and has a lighter approach,” Beucler said. “Another thing that Atelier has done is bring real art into the home that ties to the design. I’m excited about that.”

The Island showcases a unique community amenity in the Comfort Station, where residents can grab a cold drink, snack, socialize or enjoy the lake views.

“When built, the waterfront Comfort Station will be at the end of our Island promenade, with outdoor and indoor seating, a fire pit, a shaded area and seasonal light refreshments,” Parker said. “I see this waterfront location as a great spot for Island residents to launch personal paddle boards.”

The Island communities are minutes from the Village, where residents can enjoy Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, shopping and year-round community events. The 320-acre artificial lake boasts water sports such as kayaking, paddle boarding and boating.

The Nexus division of Blue Heron’s design-led development firm started over three years ago, offering an alternative to designing and custom building a home.

“The homes are predesigned custom,” Beucler said. “So, you’re getting into a home much quicker.