77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

The Tesla comes with the house

By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions
May 24, 2019 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2019 - 4:05 pm

Growth Holdings and its subsidiary, Growth Luxury Homes, have added a new dimension to the homebuilding industry by including a Tesla electric car as an amenity in the price of a real estate market transaction.

GLH is collaborating with Tesla Inc. and other new technology vendors to create “superluxury homes of the future.” The company’s goal is to showcase intelligent, elegant, automated and eco-friendly homes within an integrated smart community that includes transportation as part of the residents’ lifestyle amenities.

“Imagine a company that proactively pursues what’s possible, that invents with initiative, and has the assets to execute their ideas,”said Steve Escalante, business development manager at Growth Holdings and Growth Luxury Homes. “We want to interconnect the capabilities of unique companies and showcase the promise of tomorrow, by working together with different developers.”

The GLH Southern Highlands development is being built to standards outlined by the U.S. Department of Energy through its Challenge Homes program. Challenge Homes are Zero Energy Ready, producing as much electric energy as their residents consume. Ten luxury homes are being designed and built to these standards at Shadow Canyon Estates, within the “Augusta” community.

All 10 homesites offer panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley. Each home will have a contemporary architectural design, drawn from historic Las Vegas influences that include Mediterranean, Desert, Prairie and Mission styles.

The luxury estate at 27 Shadow Canyon Court in Southern Highlands was completed in 2018 as a Modern Mediterranean design, built on a lot size of 0.74 acres.

“It is a spacious — 9,825 square feet, six bedrooms, seven baths and is currently on the market for $5.5 million,” Escalante said. “And it includes the car.”

A private gate at the front of the property allows access up a sloping driveway to a six-car garage, where the nearby glass-paneled entrance is accessible through a porte cochere.

The six-car garage includes four integrated Tesla Powerwall 2 battery storage modules that work together with an array of photo-voltaic solar panels mounted into the Spanish clay-tile roof of the home.

The solar panels combine to provide 26 kilowatts of electric power to home appliances when the sun is shining. Excess power generated during the day is stored within 54 kilowatt hours of battery modules inside the Tesla Powerwall 2 systems. This electric power is available on demand to continue powering the home’s appliances when the sun isn’t shining.

The Powerwall 2 systems can be used to provide electricity to the Tesla high-power charging system in the garage, in order to replenish the Tesla electric car battery while it is parked overnight.

“We feel that if you are going to live a sustainable type of lifestyle, its gotta be all the way through,” Escalante said. “Part of that is with the vehicle. If you drive this car, we believe this is the type of home you should be living in. And if you live in this type of home, these are the types of cars you should be driving. That is the kind of the footprint of what we are, as a company, and what we believe in.”

A glass-paneled portal at the front entrance opens to an expansive view of the great room that extends upward 24 feet to the second-floor ceiling, as well as outward to an inviting patio and swimming pool.

The back wall is a transparent set of glass pocket doors that are motorized to open and disappear at the touch of a switch. Once opened, the great room and outdoor patio merge together into one recreational living space.

“The flow, volume and line of sight of this home, when you first walk in, is definitely impressive,” Escalante said. “This is something we believe in all our homes: That it is very important for us how you feel when you walk into the home, the feeling you get, the inspiration you get, what you see, what you look out at. As a builder, we put careful thought into every element.”

Natural light floods the home through multiple windows and glass-paneled pocket doors on each floor, making the space bright and open. A black ornamental handrail ascends up white stone steps and across a second-floor walkway. To the left of the staircase on the ground floor are bedroom suites with accompanying baths and a home theater room, which has been designed in the same style as a commercial cinema experience.

Terraced seating levels at the rear entrance of the home theater room step down toward the projection wall below. After a video screening, a lavish entertainment environment awaits guests outside the theater within the great room, which is framed by fireplace features, chandeliers and a glass-enclosed wine cellar.

The kitchen and dining area are just beyond the wine cellar. Each of these indoor spaces can be extended through glass pocket doors to the pool, patio lounge spaces and a cooking range outdoors.

Kitchen features include Wolf stoves, Sub-Zero refrigeration units and Kohler water fixtures. A kitchen island bar doubles as an informal gathering space.

Behind the kitchen is additional pantry space for storage, as well as access to the garage. Climbing the stone staircase to the second floor leads to additional bedroom suites with attached private balconies. These outer landings are tiled and surrounded with the same ornamental railings as the staircase. The balconies wrap around the top floor living space to provide stunning views of the surrounding Las Vegas Valley.

The master bedroom and attached master bath on the far right of the second floor are spacious. The bath includes a tub and a central shower behind it, that divide the room into two toiletry spaces. Each person also has separate walk-in wardrobe closets, outfitted with custom cabinetry, mirror and furnishings.

“We call these our ‘couture closets’ because when you walk into them, it feels like you are going into your own boutique shop,” Escalante said.

The smart features in the home at 27 Shadow Canyon Court are integrated through a Control4 automation system that allows touch-screen interaction with all the lighting, temperature settings, entertainment platforms, security features, sensors and motorized devices within the home.

“There are a myriad of different options that you have,” Escalante said. “It really is scaled to the individual user, as to how they want to live in the home. In this particular home we are using Control4, but we are in the process, as a company, of developing our own unique system that uses a lot of these elements and takes them to the next level.”

In addition to touch screen-control through a mobile phone, wall-mounted display panels, iPads, or switches, a resident may someday choose to interact with a home through voice recognition, facial recognition or gesture recognition as these new and intuitive control systems become more refined.

Smart, wireless devices are creating combinations of amenities within today’s home residential marketplace.

“It is technology that’s out there and is coming,” Escalante added. “We feel as a development company that we want to be out on the forefront, integrating and innovating some of these technologies within a home environment.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: KB Smart Home
KB Homes and Google have teamed up to create a smart home.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Real Estate Millions: Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold In 2018
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
THE LATEST
 
New American Remodel built for energy efficiency — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

In seeking a Las Vegas home to turn into a state-of-the-art, high-end luxury remodel, architect Michael Gardner chose what he referred to as a “poorly built” 1950s single-story downtown ranch home on a property with well and water rights in an agriculturally designated area.

 
Las Vegas motorcoach resort offers luxury amenities
By Susan Stone Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort has elevated the RV lifestyle to a fine art, with amenities like a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a fitness center, a 24-hour guard gate and concierge services.

 
‘Tanked’ star Brett Raymer lists home for $3.2M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

You haven’t seen or heard the last of Brett Raymer. The quick-talking and energetic former co-star of the Animal Planet reality television show “Tanked” can only been seen on reruns for now. The show recently announced its cancellation after 15 seasons and more than 150 episodes.

The Summit Club has four residents, 35 homes under construction and 30 are in design review. (S ...
Luxury master-planned communities continue to thrive
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

The Las Vegas luxury real estate market had its strongest year since the Great Recession and shows no signs of slowing in 2019.

 
Hilltop resort has room for limo: Auction is this weekend
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Sunsets are spectacular from inside the 7,400 square feet of glam and palatial splendor known as Sapphire Oasis at the eastern edge of the valley.

Friday night, participants get a preview of the new Vintage Vegas Modernism Show at the Opening ...
Home + History Tour set for April 26-28
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many of these historic homes and neighborhoods are on display during the fifth annual Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History event April 26-28.

 
Gearing up for midcentury modern week
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

Retro to the last detail, David Ibarra and his husband, Jeff Andrews’s, 1963 rancher has a cool, hip, space-age vibe.