Top 10 condo sales of 2022

A penthouse at Turnberry Place sold for $6.5 million and led 2022 as the top resale in the luxury condo market.

The three-bedroom penthouse unit on the 38th floor of Turnberry Place has 8,205 square feet on the inside and more than 10,000 square feet total when private terraces are included. The sale closed on May 5.

Originally planned for six bedrooms and eight baths, the floor plan was modified to accommodate a living room, theater, wine cellar, palatial primary suite and expansive balconies, according to listing agent Cristine Rosa Lefkowitz with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. She was also the seller’s agent.

Lefkowitz called it a “trophy top-floor penthouse and mansion in the sky.” It is a double-floor with a private pool and the largest top-floor penthouse in Turnberry. Each tower has only one of those master units, she said.

“What differentiates this from most of the penthouses is you have double balconies,” Lefkowitz said. “When you are standing in the unit, you have glass walls on the front and the back. You have a 270-degree view. You see the Strip, downtown and mountains.”

The flooring came from Italy and cost $1 million, she said. The property also features an internal private elevator, “gorgeous” millwork, private theater, “iconic” main bedroom suite, Lefkowitz said.

Turnberry Place has the Stirling Club located on the property grounds — a private membership club offering full spa service including salon, barber shop, massage, nails, facials and other treatments.

■ In January, the No. 2 sale of 2022 closed on a 16th-floor unit at One Queensridge Place for $5.6 million. The four-bedroom unit measures 6,404 square feet. Anthony Spiegel with IS Luxury was the listing agent and buyer’s agent.

“That unit is one of four (of those floor plans) in the entire complex,” Spiegel said. “It has four bedrooms, a theater and office. It’s probably the single-best floor plan in all of One Queensridge Ridge. It’s basically a 6,400-square-foot, single-story home in a condo with a massive garage, one for three cars and one for two.”

■ In November, the No. 3 sale of the year occurred when a $4.9 million closed a penthouse on the 47th floor at the Waldorf Astoria. That co-listing of Shari Sanderson and Michelle Manley with Award Realty set a record price per square foot in the building at $2,305. Diane Varney Coldwell Banker Premier represented the buyer.

The penthouse measures 2,126 square feet and has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Sanderson described the penthouse as having breathtaking panoramic views of the Strip, double master bedrooms, den, open layout, gourmet kitchen and top finishes.

The same unit sold in August for $3.93 million before this transaction.

■ The No. 4 sale of the year took place in December for $4.4 million at One Queensridge Place. The three-bedroom unit with four baths on the 17th floor measures 4,879 square feet. It has a four-car garage and private elevator to the unit.

It was listed by Merri Perry with Realty ONE Group. Sanderson was the buyer’s agent.

Perry’s listing describes the condo as having views of the Strip, city and Red Rock Canyon. It has an oversized primary bedroom with an additional 400 square feet of a sitting area. The primary bedroom has a separate rain shower and jetted tub bath and make-up table.

The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counters, center island with a prep sink, custom cabinets and Viking appliances. The condo has an office and wine room off the dining area. It has a large living room.

■ In February, the No. 5 sale of the year closed at Turnberry Place for $4.04 million. The furnished penthouse unit on the 31st floor measures 5,609 square feet with five bedrooms and five baths. It showcases a 270-degree view of the Strip, downtown and mountains. It has a bar, great room, office and conference room. There’s a living room with a contemporary look with a dining area and lounge.

Lefkowitz was the listing agent. David Gavic of Realty ONE Group was the buyer’s agent.

“It’s a phenomenal unit bought by a Fortune 500 individual,” Lefkowitz said. “It’s a double unit as well. This penthouse is a one-of-a-kind with four terraces.”

She said it’s a redesign with modern and clean lines, making it one of the best interiors. The highlight is the large conference room and private office in addition to the extra large great room with an “amazing backdrop view,” she said.

■ In April, a unit on the 34th floor sold at the Waldorf Astoria for $4.35 million, ranking the sale as No. 6. It has 2,998 square feet with three bedrooms and three baths and designer finishes. The condo has Strip, city and mountain views. Everything in the unit is new from the floors and doors to custom lighting, paint, custom kitchen and bath cabinets, custom tile and custom cabinets throughout.

Lee Benjamin Packer of eXP Realty was the listing agent. Zion Lovingier of Listing Masters LLC was the buyer’s agent.

■ The No. 7 sale of the year was in August for a 43rd-floor penthouse at The Martin for $4.22 million. It measures 3,653 square feet with three bedrooms and 3½ baths.

Randy Char with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent.

Char said the unit “exudes elegance” with its contemporary stylings. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer expansive views of the Strip, mountains, Allegiant Stadium and the rest of Las Vegas.

The main living space offers an open floor plan for entertaining or catching a sunrise and sunset, Char said. It has a wet bar and 750-square-foot outdoor terrace. There’s European cabinetry andcountertops. The primary suite offers a custom walk-in closet and spa-like bath with separate tub and shower. There are two additional suits with custom closets and walk-in showers. The home has a theater.

■ In January, the No. 8 sale on the 26th floor at the Waldorf Astoria went for $4.1 million. It measures 2,998 square feet with two bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Manley was the listing agent and buyer’s agent. She said it’s a rare corner residence two floors above the Waldorf Astoria upper lobby. The unit has been completely remodeled, including a customized kitchen with a reconfigured stove at the center island.

She called the remodeled baths “stunningly elegant,” and the unit has custom built-out closets with high finishes.

■ The No. 9 sale was in April at the Waldorf Astoria for $3.67 million. The 29th-floor unit measures 2,910 square feet with two bedrooms and 2½ baths. The dual-master suite has spa-like bathrooms. The unit has new modern wood floors and a gourmet kitchen.

Jim Brooks of eXp Realty was the listing agent. Kelsey Pyun of Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

■ No. 10 on the list was a unit on the 46th floor of the Waldorf Astoria that sold for $3.6 million in October. It measures 2,167 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths.

The penthouse unit features high-end designer finishes and appliances, custom bar for entertaining guests, and walk-in wine cooler. The second bedroom transforms into an office or library with a Murphy bed.

Alese Morrow with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Char was the buyer’s agent.