Tri Pointe celebrates designer Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is in the business of transforming a house into a home.

Best known from the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” the Emmy-winning television host, author and founder of Bobby Berk Designs applies his passion and talent for interior design as part of his ongoing collaboration with Tri Pointe Homes.

The newest community showcasing Berk’s talents is Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes in Summerlin’s Grand Park Village. Edgewood’s models are the first to showcase Berk’s exclusive BB Edit design collections curated for Tri-Pointe Homes, which launched last year.

Buyers can choose from 10 distinct BB Edit design aesthetics: Organic Modern, Serene Scandinavian, Zen Sanctuary, New Mediterranean, Transitional Farmhouse, Updated Industrial, Tailored Industrial, Textural Neutral, Classic Mid Century and Luxe Bohemian.

These cohesive selections create distinct interiors by integrating elements such as rustic wood, natural organic fabrics, textural elements, tanned leather, rounded corners, inspirational colors, statement tile and architectural elements.

“I wanted to create warm, inviting environments that are livable,” Berk said“I’m not a designer that likes trends. My first design rule is that there are no rules; second, there should be functionality. I like to design for the people living in the home.”

Berk’s BB Edit collections incorporate all the finishes in the home, including flooring, countertops, cabinetry, wallpaper, hardware, lighting and everything in between.

“We took the frustration out of the buying process,” Berk said. “When you get a BB Edit collection, you have a well-designed home that you don’t have to worry about. We picked out every single surface in the house. Buyers have responded to it really well.”

An online Style Finder survey on the Tri Pointe Homes website helps buyers discover their personal design aesthetic and identify which BB Edit collection best matches their style. A 10-question survey asks buyers: ‘What activities bring you the most joy, or what best describes your unique personality and energy?’

“We put the answers together and come up with a design aesthetic that we think goes with the things you like,” Berk said. “We want to fill your home with things that make you happy and that you’re passionate about.”

Berk was on-site in late February for a special event highlighting the BB Edit Collection in Edgewood. As part of the evening, he conducted personal tours of the community’s models, discussing the intricacies of the home’s interior design.

Edgewood’s Plan Two model showcases the Textural Neutral aesthetic. The 2,390-square-foot two-story home features neutral-colored textural elements and simple, clean lines.

Berk pointed out how warm woods and neutral organic accessories complement the black accents found throughout the home. He used soft furnishings with rounded corners and colors, such as a rich brown in the primary suite, to embody the surrounding landscape.

“I’m obsessed with desert colors,” Berk said. “To me, they are neutral and add deepness and sexiness to a space. But design is all about balance. It would have been too much if the room had stayed all brown. Bringing in the light furniture, the brown is perfect.”

A surprising design element Berk spotlighted was the muted mauve walls in one of the three upstairs bedrooms. Berk used the unusual color as a neutral in the scheme of the home.

“This is a color you would find in nature, like a sunset,” Berk said. “I love incorporating a color in a way that is not overwhelming.”

Berk discovered the distinct color on the side of an old building while walking downtown Los Angeles. He loved it so much that he photographed it to color-match it.

“The building had been painted pink, but it had faded,” Berk said. “You never know where you’re going to find inspiration.”

He also discussed the importance of Edgewood’s seamless indoor/outdoor connections, integrating airy loggias, covered courtyards and Biophilic design elements.

“When you bring the outdoors in, it makes the home larger,” Berk said. “These homes make good use of indoor/outdoor space, which is important in Las Vegas.”

West of the 215 Beltway, Edgewood offers four distinct floor plans with single- and two-story elevation options ranging from 1,995 square feet to 2,644 square feet. Its 53 elevated homesites showcase dynamic views of the surrounding landscape and the entire Las Vegas Strip.

“This community has some of the most amazing views,” Berk. said “You get to see the grandeur of the Strip, all the way from downtown to Allegiant Stadium.”

Since Edgewood’s December 2024 opening, 23 sites have sold, and three move-in-ready homes are available for purchase in the low $800,000s. Tri Pointe Homes plans to open more Summerlin communities soon, including Carlisle Ridge, Carlisle Peak and Aberdeen.

Inspiration for Edgewood’s floor plans stems from Berk’s first collaboration with Tri Pointe Homes in 2015. The partnership began when Berk was selected to collaborate on the design of The Responsive Home project within the Henderson master-plan community Inspirada. The project showcased two homes — Contemporary Farmhouse and Contemporary Industrial — and focused on understanding the millennial homebuyer. Berk served as design director on the project.

“The Contemporary Farmhouse inspired these homes (Edgewood),” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “The floor plan (for the model) is an evolution of that show home we did 10 years ago.”

The project’s success led to a synergistic relationship between Berk and Tri Pointe Homes that evolved and grew to include design collaborations for all Tri Pointe communities across the country.

“Bobby had a new, fresh way of interior design,” Andrews said. “We were the first builders he worked for and now he has a staff and works in all our regions.”

This year marks the 10th year Berk has partnered with Tri Pointe Homes. In that time, he designed more than 25 model homes in the Las Vegas area and more in Tri Pointe Homes communities nationwide.

“We love the sizzle that Bobby puts into the homes we build together,” Andrews said. “He and his team are innovative and put a unique spin on things. The response from our clients has been outstanding.”