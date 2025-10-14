Uptick in luxury sales make for record September

High-end luxury home sales picked up in September as expected with Las Vegas registering three transactions in excess of $10 million with a house in The Ridges setting the bar.

The Ascaya home was built in 2024 and sits on 0.59 acres. (Vegas Modern Realty)

This three-story custom estate in The Ridges offers privacy and elegance with golf course frontage. (IS Luxury)

The No. 4 sale was in The Ridges for $9.05 million. The three-story home measures 10,948 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage. (IS Luxury)

The No. 3 sale was for $10.25 million in Ascaya. The one-story home measures 6,468 square feet with five bedrooms, six baths and a five-car garage. (Vegas Modern Realty)

The No. 2 sale was for $15.75 million in The Summit Club. The two-story home built in 2025 measures 7,202 square feet with four bedrooms, seven baths and a six-car garage. (Douglas Elliman of Nevada)

There were 164 sales of $1 million and more, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. That’s the most luxury sales ever for September, surpassing the previous record of 138 in September 2024.

There were 14 sales of $4 million and higher, according to Rob Jensen of the Rob Jensen Co. That’s also a September record and up from nine in September 2024.

The No. 1 sale was for $16 million for the two-story home in the Azure neighborhood of The Ridges that measures 9,176 square feet with six bedrooms, eight baths and a five-car garage. It sits on 0.65 acres and was built in 2024..

Danielle Stonestreet with Six Star Realty was the listing agent, while Austin Sherwood with Luxury Estates International was the buyer’s agent.

“This elegant home is situated on the championship tee, sixth hole of the private Bears Best golf course, now rebranded as Amara,” Stonestreet said in the listing. “It offers amazing golf, mountain and city lights views.”

The home has Italian travertine, European French Oak floors and Calacatta and Carrara marble.

There are six en suite bedrooms with large travertine terraces, with each having their own views of the valley.

The No. 2 sale was for $15.75 million in The Summit Club. The two-story home built in 2025 measures 7,202 square feet with four bedrooms, seven baths and a six-car garage. It sits on 0.8 acres.

Kristen Routh-Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the listing agent, while Austin Sherwood with Luxury Estates International was the buyer’s agent.

Routh-Silberman said the residence was crafted with a vision to use lighting as an experience.

“From the moment you enter, you are greeted by recessed lighting subtly embedded into the ceiling coves,” Routh-Silberman said. “It highlighted the home’s clean lines and created a seamless blend of innovation and architectural artistry.”

The walls of glass and expansive windows invite the outdoors in and create a seamless connection between indoor elegance and outdoor serenity, Routh-Silberman said.

The No. 3 sale was for $10.25 million in Ascaya. The one-story home measures 6,468 square feet with five bedrooms, six baths and a five-car garage. It was built in 2024 and sits on 0.59 acres.

Yvette Tirado with Vegas Modern Realty LLC was the listing agent. The buyer’s agent info wasn’t available.

Tirado said it’s a Blue Heron-build home that blends indoor-outdoor living, featuring five spacious bedrooms and six spa-inspired baths. There’s a curved pool and a spa,

The No. 4 sale was in The Ridges for $9.05 million. The three-story home measures 10,948 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage. Built in 2011, the home sits on 0.32 acres.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the listing agent, while Madison Blau with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent.

“A masterpiece of contemporary luxury, this three-story custom estate in The Ridges offers privacy and elegance with golf course frontage,” Sher said in the listing. “The home features exquisite finishes, including wainscoting, coffered ceilings and crown molding. The gourmet kitchen offers an oversized island, bay window breakfast nook, double oven, espresso maker and butler’s pantry. The primary suite includes a fireplace, spa bath and private balcony.

“Pocket sliders open to a resort-style yard with pool, spa, fire features and a swim-up bar,” Sher said. “The entertainment-level basement is a showstopper with a gym, media room, guest suites, full bar, wine room and an incredible indoor playroom.”

The No. 5 sale was in The Ridges for $8.5 million. The one-story home measures 6,601 square feet with four bedrooms, five baths and a six-car garage. The home built in 2020 sits on 0.5 acres.

Jana Shore with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the listing agent while Christopher Piper of Elite Realty was the buyer’s agent.

The one-story custom home that was designed by Quinn Boesenecker and built by Elegant Homes is nestled within the guard-gated Ridges on the third hole of the former Bears Best Golf Course, Shore said.

“The ultimate entertainer’s dream with choices and luxury upgrades that made it stand out,” Shore said. “From beautiful flooring, custom-designed cabinetry, lighting to high-end fixtures, every detail was carefully curated to enhance both style and value. The open concept floor plan, with walls of glass, features an expansive great room with beautifully-designed, fully lit onyx bar.”

There’s a gourmet kitchen with a large island and seating. The formal dining room overlooks a courtyard.

“The grand 18-foot-high wood ceilings in the main living area and outside patio and pocket doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience,” Shore said. “You can unwind by the glass-edge pool and spa, or enjoy the outdoor covered grill, TV and breathtaking view of the golf course and mountains.”

The No. 6 sale was for $7.25 million in Southern Highlands. The two-story home is 11,923 square feet with seven bedrooms, 11 baths and a five-car garage. It sits on just over 1 acre and was built in 2005.

Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services represented by the buyer and seller.

“Experience luxury living in this palatial estate with over an acre of stunning golf frontage views,” Napoli said in his listing. “An elegant foyer leads to the formal living room boasting a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. The formal dining room features an adjacent wet bar with a private wine cellar for seamless entertaining. The chef’s kitchen offers top-of-the-line appliances and a spacious island. A cozy family room, featuring exquisite wood flooring and another fireplace.”

With seven bedroom suites, including three primary suites, each features baths and fireplaces.

“The resort-style backyard offers a myriad of sitting areas and terraces, perfect for soaking in the mesmerizing views,” Napoli said of the pool and spa.