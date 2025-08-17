96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Vegas luxury home market bucks housing slump

The No. 2 sale in July was in The Ridges in Summerlin for $10.75 million. (IS LUXURY)
The No. 2 sale in July was in The Ridges in Summerlin for $10.75 million. (IS LUXURY)
The No. 3 sale in July was also in The Ridges at $8.55 million. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s Internat ...
The No. 3 sale in July was also in The Ridges at $8.55 million. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)
The one-story home of 7,669 square feet has five bedrooms, 5½ baths and a five-car garage. (IS ...
The one-story home of 7,669 square feet has five bedrooms, 5½ baths and a five-car garage. (IS LUXURY)
The home has soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and automated pocket sliders for seamle ...
The home has soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and automated pocket sliders for seamless indoor and outdoor living features. (IS LUXURY)
The two-story home measures 9,771 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a five-car ga ...
The two-story home measures 9,771 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a five-car garage. It sits on 0.62 acre and was built in 2005. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)
The first floor offers a sprawling great room, dining space, gourmet kitchen, owner’s suite, ...
The first floor offers a sprawling great room, dining space, gourmet kitchen, owner’s suite, four guest suites, an office and a central atrium. Upstairs, there’s a fitness room, massage space, theater and game room. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)
The $10.75-million home's design blends midcentury modern with desert contemporary styles. (IS ...
The $10.75-million home's design blends midcentury modern with desert contemporary styles. (IS LUXURY)
It sits on 0.85 acre and was built will be built in 2022. (IS LUXURY)
It sits on 0.85 acre and was built will be built in 2022. (IS LUXURY)
There’s an atrium for tranquil reflection. (IS LUXURY)
There’s an atrium for tranquil reflection. (IS LUXURY)
Great room. (IS LUXURY)
Great room. (IS LUXURY)
More Stories
This Mount Charleston home has been listed on the market for $1 million. The tri-level home at ...
Mount Charleston property includes EV charger, snow-melting roof
Sun West Custom Homes installed solar panels on The New American Home in the Ascaya community o ...
Luxury homeowners opt for energy efficiency
This mansion on Promontory Pointe in The Ridges in Summerlin is listed for nearly $21 million. ...
Simply Vegas, IS Luxury fight for top luxury broker in valley
National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Kristen Routh-Silberman retains No. 1 Nevada Realtor spot
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 17, 2025 - 11:12 am
 

The Las Vegas luxury resale market remained on a record pace through July led by a $25.25 million sale in MacDonald Highlands.

Real Estate Millions highlighted the sale of the Blue Heron-designed home that was owned by Anthony Hsieh, founder and chairman of LoanDepot.

It was one of 171 sales of $1 million and higher in July, matching the number in July 2024. The average price paid for a luxury home in July was $1.96 million, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service.

Barbee reported there were 195 pending sales of $1 million and higher, showing that the luxury market isn’t slowing down while sales drop in the market overall.

Sales in the $1 million to $2 million range at the lower end of the luxury benchmark picked up in July while there was a drop off in sales over $2 million. Realtor Rob Jensen reported 40 sales of $2 million and higher in July, down from 49 a year ago.

The No. 2 sale in July was in The Ridges in Summerlin for $10.75 million.

The one-story home of 7,669 square feet has five bedrooms, 5½ baths and a five-car garage. It sits on 0.85 acre and was built in 2022.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was both the listing agent and buyer’s agent.

Sher described the home on a cul-de-sac lot in a real estate listing: “blends midcentury modern and desert contemporary design.” It has soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, automated pocket sliders for seamless indoor and outdoor living with a pool, spa and mountain views.

The Italian-style kitchen has a 23-inch island, prep kitchen and mudroom.

All five bedrooms are en suite with patios. The primary suite offers a spa bath, soaking tub and custom walk-in closet. There’s an atrium for tranquil reflection, wellness room for fitness and meditation and a theater.

“There’s natural light, refined finishes, artistic design and spacious flow creating the perfect space for living and entertaining,” Sher said.

The No. 3 sale in July was also in The Ridges at $8.55 million.

The two-story home measures 9,771 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a five-car garage. It sits on 0.62 acre and was built in 2005.

The home was listed by Randy Char with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty while Frank Napoli of Berkshire Hathaway was the buyer’s agent.

“Nestled within the exclusive Promontory in The Ridges and set along the 14th green of Bear’s Best Golf Course, this architectural gem captures the essence of refined desert living, offering panoramic views and resort-style tranquility,” Char said in the listing. “Striking water features create a dramatic welcome at the entry and continue throughout the private rear yard, adding to the serene ambiance.”

Designed to live like a single story, the first floor offers a sprawling great room, dining space, gourmet kitchen, luxurious owner’s suite, four guest suites, an office and a central atrium, Char said.

Upstairs, there’s a curated collection of lifestyle amenities: a state-of-the-art fitness room, tranquil massage space, theater and game room, Char said.

“The second level wraps around an interior balcony and opens to an expansive deck, the perfect perch to soak in sweeping mountain, golf course and city views,” Char said.

The No. 4 sale was for $6.99 million in MacDonald Highlands. The one-story home measures 6,452 square feet with five bedrooms, five baths and a four-car garage. It sits on 0.37 acre and was built in 2019.

The home was listed by Tracy Bilek with Elite Realty while Misty Marshall with Sphere Real Estate was the buyer’s agent.

“This breathtaking, single-story gem designed by architect Richard Luke redefines modern living with its unparalleled design and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, golf course and city lights,” Bilek said in the listing. “Fourteen-foot ceilings create a light-filled environment.”

There’s porcelain floors, high-gloss cabinets, waterfall countertops, a home office, additional second office or gym with city views, a glass wine room and a theater and pool room.

The home has a 60-foot infinity pool and spa, indoor-outdoor great room designed with outdoor kitchen, fire pits and bar area. The oversized four-car garage with lifts accommodates eight cars.

The No. 5 sale was for $6.9 million in MacDonald Highlands. The two-story home measures 4,808 square feet with three bedrooms, six baths and a three-car garage. It was built in 2023.

Mark Stuhmer with Christopher Homes Realty was the listing agent while Cindy Nguyen with Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

The home has a loft and a game room with a deck. The entertainer’s kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry, Dacor appliances and a wine locker. The backyard is built for entertaining with a pool, spa and outdoor entertainment area.

The No. 6 sale for $5.85 million was in The Ridges in Summerlin. The two-story home measures 5,945 square feet with four bedrooms, six baths and a four-car garage. It sits on 0.39 acre and was built in 2014.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the listing agent while Eric White with Luxury Estates International was the buyer’s agent.

“Architecturally stunning custom home with golf, mountain and iconic Strip views the home has walls of glass and decks on both levels that showcases indoor-outdoor elegance,” Sher said in the listing.

The great room is anchored by a copper wall, chef’s kitchen with island seating, dining area and breakfast nook. The backyard has a black-tile pool with a water feature, spa, outdoor media lounge, bar and full kitchen.

The first floor has a primary retreat with a spa bath, walk-in shower, dual closets and private patio. The second floor has a recreation room, office, theater and a suite with a private Strip-view terrace.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Mount Charleston home has been listed on the market for $1 million. The tri-level home at ...
Mount Charleston property includes EV charger, snow-melting roof
Provided Content

A modern mountain retreat built to thrive in all four seasons in Mount Charleston has just hit the market for $1 million, blending luxury, livability and thoughtful engineering at an accessible price point.

Sun West Custom Homes installed solar panels on The New American Home in the Ascaya community o ...
Luxury homeowners opt for energy efficiency
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

Some luxury homeowners in this region have employed photovoltaic solar panels, integrated battery energy storage systems and active energy-management applications to provide additional power, comfort and energy resilience to their spacious dwellings.

National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Kristen Routh-Silberman retains No. 1 Nevada Realtor spot
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman finished No. 39 in the nation among real estate agents with the most dollar transactions in 2024, easily leading the way in Southern Nevada and the rest of the state.

To accommodate pool size restrictions, Blue Heron and other local builders are getting creative ...
Luxury pool designers get creative
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

“One cool new design trend we are doing is elevating the pool and/or spa out of ground and incorporating acrylic viewing panels into the water vessel to give a sense of being larger and providing grandeur,” said Terence Thornton, watershape designer and project manager at Ozzie Kraft. “We are incorporating other outdoor living features such as outdoor kitchens, outdoor living rooms with media centers, fire features and play spaces into projects to create amazing spaces for families to enjoy and entertain.”

Ultra-luxury home sales have stayed strong in June and continues into July. This home in MacDon ...
$25.25M sale in MacDonald Highlands highest so far this year
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Uber ultra-luxury activity has remained strong in Las Vegas as evidenced by the transactions. The most recent one closed July 11 for $25.25 million for a home in MacDonald Highlands.

Local casino architect Tom Wucherer and his wife, Valerie, purchased this home in The Ridges in ...
Local casino architect lists home in The Ridges
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

A unique aspect of the listing is that owner, a local casino architect, offers to meet the incoming homebuyer to discuss, negotiate and develop a design that personalizes the home for them.

One Queensridge Place penthouse, “The Crown Jewel," sold for $10.9 million to lead the way am ...
High-rise condo sales slow this year
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

It was a slow sales season for high-rises with 148 closings, down from 168 in the first quarter of 2024 and 165 in the first quarter of 2023. It’s the fewest in the first quarter since there were 162 in January through March 2020, which marked the beginning of the pandemic closures in March.

This resort-style mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges community has listed at $6,999,000. (Stetso ...
Resort-style mansion in The Ridges lists for nearly $7M
Provided Content

As luxury homebuyers increasingly seek resort-style amenities without leaving home, a newly listed Las Vegas estate is raising the bar. Listed at $6,999,000 and represented by John Sullivan of The John Sullivan Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, the home located at 11 Misty Peaks Court in The Ridges embodies the growing demand for year-round vacation living.

This off-the-grid Mount Charleston resort has listed for $2.25 million. It is at an elevation o ...
$2.25M luxury log cabin features breathtaking views of Las Vegas Valley
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Perched at an awe-inspiring elevation of 9,125 feet, the luxury log cabin is believed to be one of the highest home in Nevada. Its breathtaking view spans hundreds of miles across the valley floor and surrounding mountains.

MORE STORIES